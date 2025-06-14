What's Fueling Alpha Centauri Kid's Market Rise? (2025)

Alpha Centauri Kid’s sales bot has been working overtime this week.

Since Sunday, the enigmatic artist has notched major sales, including “The Void” for 33.5 ETH ($60,676), “god of shadows” for 27.15 ETH ($48,968), and the simply titled “🫶” for 20 ETH ($35,332).

Two weeks prior, a pseudonymous collector named Conviction purchased “Happiest Place on Earth” for 40 ETH ($72,924), setting an all-time high for ACK’s popular “The Broken Keys” collection. Additionally, “misterShady,” a 1/1 work from the “ACK PFP” collection, found a new owner yesterday for an undisclosed amount.

Collectors are also privately buzzing about a recent off-market sale that reportedly set a new all-time high for “The Broken Keys” collection, as well as several potential deals in the works. Both “The Blue Forest” and “I dreamt of you again last night” have changed hands in apparent private transactions in the past 24 hours.

For those unfamiliar, Alpha Centauri Kid (ACK) has emerged as one of crypto art’s most sought-after and unpredictable creators. After early meme works caught the attention of Punk4156 and Gmoney, he broke out with a coveted XCOPY collaboration and set a SuperRare genesis auction record with “ctrl + alt + generate,” selling to Punk6529 for 165.29 ETH ($606,568) in 2022.

Since then, ACK has continued to push boundaries, selling both digital and physical works at Christie’s, including “The Muse,” a four-panel silkscreen that fetched $107,100. Known for fusing performance art with surprise giveaways and narrative twists, he helped ignite the open edition craze with “The Great Color Study” and continued to build acclaim with successful collections like “The Broken Keys” and “Piano Blossoms.”

When contacted by Now Media, ACK expressed appreciation for the support of new collectors and pointed to growing awareness around his back story and artistic ethos.

“Honored to see all the love, and even more honored to see collectors finding works they resonate with and pursuing them,” he said.

The collectors themselves have echoed similar themes in their praise for the artist.

“ACK has always been an artist whose work I deeply resonate with,” Conviction tells Now Media. “From his symbolisms and beautiful colors all the way down to the carefully picked titles of his pieces, he’s managed to create profoundly emotional and meaningful pieces. I believe digital art as a whole is starting to feel alive once again, now it is simply ACK’s well deserved moment to shine.”

That may be true, but digital art market movements usually have clear catalysts. So why Alpha Centauri Kid — and why now?

Notably, ACK has been teasing details of his forthcoming “Grand Exhibition,” an invite-only event set to take over New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall on Sept. 5. Thematically tied to his “The Broken Keys” collection’s piano motif, the private event will feature some of the space’s most highly-regarded collectors and artists in attendance.

a singular moment for a singular work. clear your schedules. the date has been set. pic.twitter.com/IILJVaoQOd April 8, 2025

24 Hours of Art founder Roger Dickerman credits the April 8 announcement of the Grand Exhibition with driving the recent wave of interest.

“Since then, we’ve seen collectors explore every corner of ACK’s world in anticipation,” he explains. “A surge began with ‘The Great Color Study’ and ‘ACK Editions’. It extended to ‘servants of the Muse’. It exploded into ‘The Broken Keys’ and rarer series of artworks. Why now? An artist who channels Muse energy into uncharted territory often inspires collectors to do the same.”

“Since [the April 8 announcement], we’ve seen collectors explore every corner of ACK’s world in anticipation.” ROGER DICKERMAN

Another factor? XCOPY — the crypto art trailblazer whose market is heating up once again.

XCOPY is a pseudonymous London-based digital artist known for his glitch-heavy style and themes of death and dystopia. A SuperRare pioneer since 2018, he has become the blue-chip standard in crypto art, with 1/1s selling for up to $7 million and his “MAX PAIN” open edition generating over $24 million.

On April 17, Justin Trimble, founder of AI art platform Brain Drops, tweeted that “XCOPY pieces are gradually becoming unobtainable.”

That assessment is proving accurate: XCOPY’s 1/1 works are already largely out of reach, and key collections like “Grifters” (18.69 ETH) and “Remnants” (17 ETH) are approaching all-time highs in ETH terms. In the past month alone, a 1/1 piece, “N,” sold for 255 ETH ($421,000), alongside numerous edition sales like “Taxman” for 27 ETH.

XCOPY’s “N” just sold for 255 ETH ($421K) on secondary 💊 pic.twitter.com/gefnCc1jxa — Now Media (@nowmedia) April 12, 2025

Functionally, ACK’s work has often traded as a beta to XCOPY. The ties between the artists run deep:the two first collaborated on “Last Orders” in 2021, and ACK famously used XCOPY’s CC0 work “MAX PAIN” for his open edition that sparked “The Great Color Study.” Both are unapologetically crypto-native artists with significant overlap in their collector bases.

Much like crypto investors who missed Bitcoin searched for the “next Bitcoin,” a cohort of collectors sees ACK as the next best thing — and perhaps one with even greater upside.

Whether that upside extends to collectors at his Grand Exhibition remains to be seen — but we’ll find out this fall.

Editor’s note: At the time of publication, the author is a holder of Alpha Centauri Kid NFTs.