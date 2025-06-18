What's New on Hulu in August 2024 (2025)

Original content coming to Hulu in August includes unscripted reality shows, documentaries, and a handful of series returning to the screen with new episodes. Most notably is the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building (Aug. 27), the mystery comedy-drama starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez—as well as a star-studded supporting cast. In the new installment, the Arconia residents search for answers in the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), and their investigation leads to Los Angeles and back to New York.
For reality fans, there are two premieres in August. First is Dance Moms: A New Era (Aug. 7), a reboot of Lifetime's eight-season Dance Moms but starring new dancers and a new coach. Later in the month, catch Muslim Matchmaker (Aug. 20), an unscripted series in which matchmakers Hoda and Yasmin help Muslim Americans find love within their faith.
Hulu's documentary lineup in August starts with FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly (Aug. 24), a feature film about Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson and mental health reform in the airline industry. Then there's the four-part docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (Aug. 28), which features interviews and home videos with over 35 of the show's cast and creators.
Finally, catch the three-episode season three premiere of South Korean variety show The Zone: Survival Mission (Aug. 7), in which participants must survive disaster simulations for four hours to complete their missions.
Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) Hulu in August, including the 2024 film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Aug. 2).
What’s coming to Hulu in August 2024
Arriving August 1
Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1
Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden (Dubbed) Eps#450 - 461
The Banger Sisters (2002)
The Beach (2000)
Because I Said So (2007)
Brothers Mcmullen (1995)
Casino (1995)
Drumline (2002)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Eragon (2006)
Flubber (1997)
Fool's Gold (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
The Guardian (2006)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
I Feel Pretty (2018)
In Time (2011)
John Carter (2012)
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Knocked Up (2007)
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Marley & Me (2008)
Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Midway (2019)
Muppets from Space (1999)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)
Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
Race To Witch Mountain (2009)
Rachel Getting Married (2008)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Random Hearts (1999)
Robots (2005)
Simply Irresistible (1999)
Son-in-law (1993)
Stay (2005)
Tron: Legacy (2010)
Welcome Home (2018)
Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
Arriving August 2
The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco (2013)
The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (2015)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
Arriving August 3
Suitable Flesh (2023)
Arriving August 4
"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" (2022)
Arriving August 5
Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8
Arriving August 7
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1
NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (Subbed)
The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (Subbed)
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Arriving August 8
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2
Blackout: Complete Season 1A (Dubbed)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
The World Wars: Complete Season 1
Top Shot: Complete Season 3
Unsolved: Complete Season 3
A Piece of Cake (2021)
Epic Tails (2022)
Food, Inc. 2 (2023)
Arriving August 9
Billy Wayne Davis: Testify (2022)
Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses (2020)
Greg Warren: The Salesman (2023)
Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby (2023)
Kelsey Cook: The Hustler (2023)
Chief of Station (2024)
Arriving August 10
Greta (2019)
Arriving August 11
Beautiful Disaster (2023)
Arriving August 12
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5
Arriving August 13
The Woman King (2022)
Arriving August 14
Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (Subbed and dubbed)
La Chimera (2023)
Arriving August 15
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Season 16
Cake Wars: Complete Season 2
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5
Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15
Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5
Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12
The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1
WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2
Boy in the Walls (2023)
Smile (2022)
Arriving August 16
Accidental Texan (2023)
Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani) (2013)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino) (1987)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover) (2010)
Immaculate (2024)
Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll) (2011)
Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes) (2003)
Arriving August 19
OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere
Arriving August 20
Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Agent Recon (2024)
Arriving August 21
High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Stress Positions (2024)
Arriving August 22
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1
Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1
Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1
Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere
WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Arriving August 23
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5
Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper (2024)
The Dive (2023)
Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows (2020)
Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life (2020)
Mike Vecchione: The Attractives (2023)
Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent) (2023)
Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman (2023)
Arriving August 24
FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere
Arriving August 25
The Courier (2021)
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A
Arriving August 26
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4
Arriving August 27
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere
Chaos Walking (2021)
Arriving August 28
After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries
Blackout: Complete Season 1A
The Villain of Romance Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Arriving August 29
Gold Medal Families
History's Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4
Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere
Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg (2023)
The Duff (2015)
Arriving August 30
I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2
Something in the Water (2024)
What’s leaving Hulu in August 2024
Leaving August 3
Accidental Love (2015)
Labor Pains (2009)
Winter Passing (2005)
Leaving August 9
Polaroid (2019)
Leaving August 10
Beautiful Disaster (2023)
Leaving August 14
Journey To The West (2013)
Monsters (2010)
Nymphomaniac Volume I - Extended Director's Cut (2013)
Nymphomaniac Volume II - Extended Director's Cut (2013)
The China Hustle (2017)
Red Cliff (2008)
What Just Happened (2008)
White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)
Leaving August 31
The Enforcer (2022)
High-rise (2015)
The Omen (2006)