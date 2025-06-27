What’s the best way to use face wash with a beard? We asked experts to find out (2025)

Learning more about skin care as a man can be intimidating, especially when so many products are marketed towards women, in my experience. Regardless of gender, cleansing is the foundation of an effective skin care routine. I called up dermatologists to talk about face wash for men, including whether gender-specific skin care is necessary, as well as their product recommendations.

Is there a difference between men and women’s skin?

According to the experts, no. Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist and the Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, says the idea of men’s skin being any less sensitive or age-defying than women’s is “a complete myth” according to him — and he adds that everyone should have a solid skin care routine, regardless of gender.

Do men need gender-specific skin care products?

“Aside from packaging and fragrance, there’s no significant difference,” says Dr. William Huang, a board-certified dermatologist and professor in Duke University’s Department of Dermatology. Zeichner agrees, saying that “while there are certain products that are marketed towards men versus women, the reality is that the differences are often only the packaging or a fragrance.”

How I picked the best face washes for men

To pick the best face wash for men, I compiled products formulated for a range of skin types — including best products for oily, dry and sensitive skin — using recommendations from dermatologists and NBC Select staff. I also avoided face washes with benzoyl peroxide — according to Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical and cosmetic dermatology, they could possibly bleach facial hair.

The best face washes for men in 2025

Best overall face wash for men: Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser

NBC Select Art Director Andrew Ward says that this face wash is “perfect” for his normal to oily skin. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and essential ceramides for moisture and barrier maintenance, according to the brand, which he says leaves his face feeling fresh and clean without any tight, dry sensations. This face wash also has niacinamide, which helps to calm irritated or inflamed skin. “It foams really easily and I feel like it’s actually cleaning my face while being gentle enough to not aggravate my skin,” says Ward. NBC Select video producer Josh Rios also likes the non-foaming gel version of this cleanser, which he says is easy to use and has a lightweight feel.

Consistency: Gel to foam

Best brightening face wash for men: Revision Skincare Brightening Facial Wash

Huang recommends this brightening cleanser, which uses vitamin C and extracts from licorice and lily to boost your skin’s tone and radiance. It also carries the protective benefits of antioxidants by using white tea extract and vitamin E to soothe your skin while cleansing, according to the brand.

Consistency: Liquid

Best oily skin face wash for men: Beauty Pie AcidEnzyme Exfoliating Face and Body Cleanser

This exfoliating face wash comes recommended by King, and contains 2% salicylic acid, as well as papaya enzymes, to gently exfoliate your skin while cleansing. It also contains glycerin to help hydrate the skin, she says, and oat kernel extract to soothe and support the skin barrier. King says this cleanser is “great for acne and minimizing the appearance of pores, as well as for smoothing keratosis pilaris.”

Consistency: Liquid

Best exfoliating face wash for men: Garnier SkinActive Clean+ Blackhead Eliminating Scrub with Charcoal

Great for oily and acne-prone skin, this face scrub is formulated with charcoal, which gives your skin a gentle exfoliation, according to King. She likes that the face wash “hydrates the skin with glycerin and supports the skin barrier with jojoba oil and castor oil,” which can help to balance out oilier skin. However, if you have sensitive skin, even a scrub as gentle as this can cause inflammation.

Consistency: Scrub

Best face scrub for men: Face Reality Antioxidant Scrub

Face Reality Antioxidant Scrub $32.00 $34.00 $32.00 What we like Clears dead skin

Clarifying formula Something to note Not for inflamed acne

If you’re looking for a face wash scrub that you can also use on your body, Face Reality’s Antioxidant Scrub may be just what you need. King likes that it’s sulfate-free (which means it’s safe for sensitive skin) and that it has cellulose beads, which she says is a gentler physical exfoliant. This face wash is also filled with antioxidants like green tea and licorice, for protection against free radicals and environmental damage, according to the brand.

Consistency: Scrub

Best sensitive skin face wash for men: Face Reality Ultra Gentle Gel Cleanser

Face Reality Ultra Gentle Gel Cleanser $31.00 $31.00 $33.00 What we like Gentle formula

Not drying

Safe for all skin types Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This cleanser is another antioxidant-rich option from Face Reality, according to King. It has a gel formula that, once it’s wet, “gently foams and thoroughly cleanses, but is free of harsh detergents,” she says. It also has glycerin and panthenol to support and soothe your moisture barrier without stripping your skin. To bring this face wash to lather, the brand recommends applying a small amount to damp skin, and massaging until a light foam forms.

Consistency: Gel

Best dry skin face wash for men: Beauty Pie Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser

King calls this face wash “unique and fun to use” because of its unusual texture that transforms from a gel, to an oil, and then to a milk. She likes that it removes oils and still supports the skin barrier without leaving behind any residue. This wash also has vitamin C, which helps to reduce the look of dark spots and protect against free radical damage, according to the brand.

Consistency: Gel/oil/milk

Most versatile face wash for men: Charlotte Tilbury Multi-Miracle Glow Cleanser

This versatile face wash can be used as a balm cleanser or mask, says King. It has a thick, creamy texture, which King says is “thanks to moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, rosehip oil, arctic cloudberry oil, camellia oil and coconut alkanes.” She says this makes the balm especially great for dry skin, but it still works well when used on all skin types. It’s also gentle enough to be left on as a mask without irritating the skin, according to King.

Consistency: Balm

Best gel to foam face wash for men: Solawave Solabiome Hydrating Gel Cleanser

This gel-to-foam option uses a complex of prebiotics and probiotics, along with humectants like vitamin B5, to help your skin retain moisture after cleansing, according to the brand. Zeichner especially loves its gently foaming formula. “It offers the lathering aesthetics that most people are looking for, while respecting the outer skin layer and the skin’s microbiome,” he says.

Consistency: Gel

Best splurge face wash for men: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser

Rios purchased this cleanser after establishing a regimen and says it’s a “step up” for his daily routine. He also adds that it leaves his skin feeling moisturized with very little dry tightness afterwards, and that it makes his skin “feel firmer after just a couple of uses.” The formula uses emollients like squalane, vitamin E, avocado oil and more to hydrate skin and maintain the moisture barrier.

Consistency: Liquid

How to shop for a face wash for men

Since skin care concerns differ from person to person, developing your own routine is a very personalized process, and it can often involve a lot of trial and error. Our men’s skin care experts suggest paying attention to your skin’s type and needs, which will determine the best formula for your face.

Skin type: Determining your skin type can go a long way in helping to build a steady routine that works for your skin’s needs — “what your best friend is using may not be right for you,” says Zeichner.

If you have dry skin, use a face wash that adds moisture and locks in hydration. King suggests purchasing cleansers that contain humectants and emollients to hydrate and support your skin’s barrier. These moisturizing cleansers are usually available in creamy, oil-based, or gently foaming formulas, she says. She also recommends steering clear of harsher ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), which she says can strip your skin of moisture.

If your skin is oily or acne-prone, King recommends foaming cleansers with surfactants (which help to trap dirt and form foam), and cleansers that contain salicylic acid. "Salicylic acid is an excellent pore-clearing ingredient because it exfoliates the surface of the skin and penetrates into pores to remove oil," she says. "This helps to prevent pores from becoming clogged and can help remove clogs that have already formed." Salicylic acid is also a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), which King says have anti-inflammatory, skin-calming properties that can help reduce common skin issues like blackheads, whiteheads, pimples and milia.

For those with sensitive skin, avoiding fragrances and other irritants is best. This includes SLS, and potential irritants like glycolic acid, charcoal, or essential oils, says King.

What’s the best way to wash your face with a beard?

In order to keep your beard at its best while washing your face, King suggests gentle cleansers that won’t strip your beard hair of its natural oils. While washing, she says to work the cleanser through the beard and into the skin underneath it, especially in thicker areas where it may be harder for your face wash to penetrate. Lastly, thoroughly rinse off your cleanser and pat your beard dry, and then proceed with the rest of your routine.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. William Huang is a board-certified dermatologist and professor in Duke University’s Department of Dermatology.

is a board-certified dermatologist and professor in Duke University’s Department of Dermatology. Dr. Joshua Zeichner is a board-certified dermatologist, associate professor of dermatology and the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. He specializes in cosmeceuticals, skin care and cosmetic dermatology.

is a board-certified dermatologist, associate professor of dermatology and the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. He specializes in cosmeceuticals, skin care and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Hadley King is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical and cosmetic dermatology at her own private practice in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate reporter at NBC Select who regularly covers self care, home and lifestyle. For this article, I interviewed dermatologists to find out the best advice and recommendations on face wash for men.

