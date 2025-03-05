What’s the Right Way to Wipe Your Bum? — Talking Crap (2025)

Wiping your bum might seem like one of those things that doesn’t require much discussion. You learned it as a kid, and unless you’ve cracked the code on some secret toilet tech in the meantime, your technique has likely stayed the same ever since.

But what if we told you there was more than one way to wipe? Turns out, while we can all agree on the obvious wrongs (let’s leave the shower curtain out of this, thanks), the right way to wipe sparks more debate than you might expect. Whether it’s front-to-back, back-to-front, folded versus scrunched or even standing up versus sitting down, opinions in the world of wiping are surprisingly wide.

Does one approach truly come out on top, or is it all about personal preference? Let’s get to the bottom of whether there’s truly a right way to wipe yourself.

Standing or sitting: Does it matter?

Do you stand or sit to wipe? It’s the age-old debate of the bathroom.

Both camps have their die-hard defenders, each armed with pros and cons to back up their way. Sitting while wiping your bum is the convenient choice — you’re already there, so why add an extra move? Plus, the seated squat often makes thorough wiping easier.

But let’s not ignore the downsides: getting your hand uncomfortably close to the toilet bowl is a risk some aren’t willing to take.

For the standers out there, the argument is simple: rising to the occasion helps them position themselves better to wipe while steering clear of any close encounters with the toilet bowl (particularly in public loos). The downside? Standing brings those bum cheeks together, making it trickier to achieve that pristine clean.

This age-old debate has even hit Buzzfeed, where users argue the finer points of standing vs sitting when wiping. A poll revealed a slight edge for sitters, but opinions remain split down the middle.

What’s the correct or ideal wiping direction?

This one’s settled science. When it comes to ways to wipe your bum, the question of whether to wipe front to back or back to front isn’t just about personal preference — it’s about hygiene.

The answer? Health experts agree that wiping front to back is the healthier way to go. By avoiding wiping back to front, you reduce the risk of bacteria spreading where it doesn’t belong.

Say it with us: the golden rule of wiping is that front to back gets the job done best.

Is there a magic number of wipes?

Most folks can get the job done in two to three wipes. But let’s face it, not every trip to the bathroom is created equal.

Over wiping, though, is where things can go wrong. It’s great to aim for clean TP, but going too hard can leave you with an irritated bum or worse.

The key? Be gentle, take it slow and wipe your bum until clean. No more, no less.

Wet vs dry wiping: The case for each

Dry wiping is the go-to for a reason, tackling the messy stuff and keeping things tidy. But sometimes, it doesn’t quite deliver that fully fresh feeling.

Wet wiping can help. It’s gentle, refreshing and perfect for sensitive skin. Just be careful — too much water on TP while wiping can lead to a soggy situation, making the wiping process trickier than it needs to be.

A little water goes a long way. Or try the combo method: handle the major clean up dry, then finish with a wet touch for the win.

What’s the best type of wipe?

Wiping with toilet paper might feel like second nature, but it’s still a relatively new chapter to the grand sweep of bathroom history. These days, there’s more variety than ever in the type and brand of TP a person chooses in how to wipe their bum. For eco-conscious consumers, bamboo toilet paper has emerged as a clear favourite.

Traditional toilet paper made from virgin trees doesn’t just impact forests — it’s often processed with chlorine bleach, which can irritate sensitive skin. Our bamboo TP skips the harsh bleaches and toxins, offering a hypoallergenic solution that’s gentle on bums and better for the planet.

And when that bamboo TP comes from a company that donates 50 percent of profits to non-profits like Who Gives A Crap, you’re not just taking care of your bum — you’re helping build toilets and improve sanitation around the world.

Conclusion – How to wipe depends on your needs

So, is there really a right way to wipe your bum? The answer is… sort of. It’s often a mix of habit, convenience and personal preference. Standing or sitting? Up to you. Dry wiping or wet wiping? You decide. That said, one universal truth applies: it’s always best to wipe front to back for cleanliness and health.

And no matter what way is your right way, swapping to eco-friendly options like extra cushy bamboo toilet paper from Who Gives A Crap is a simple way to do right by the planet, too!