What To Do With Used Electric Toothbrushes? - UtilitySmarts (2025)

Batteries, in particular, should not be thrown away with or among your regular trash.

If the battery is disposed of with other trash in landfills, the chemicals in it can be hazardous to the environment.

As a result, it should be recycled.

Parts of the electric toothbrush battery, believe it or not, can be reused in other goods or businesses.

At the end of the recycling process, plastic elements like the brush handle’s body would most likely wind up in trash.

It is a petroleum product that does not biodegrade quickly and can release harmful compounds if burnt.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, about 2.4 million tons of electronics were discarded in 2009, a 120 percent increase from 1999. Only 25% of this amount was collected for recycling. The remainder was disposed of in landfills or incinerators. Computers, televisions, stereos, printers, copiers, and mobile gadgets are all included. (NCSL)

There is no national legislation on electronic waste recycling or disposal, which includes electric toothbrushes. Many states and districts, on the other hand, now have their own set of guidelines for what should be done.

For e-waste disposal, most legislation follows one of two fundamental approaches. The extended producer responsibility model, which is implemented in 24 states, entails the manufacturer taking responsibility for collecting and recycling the products that are protected by legislation, with the categories included changing greatly from state to state.

Consumers pay a $6 to $10 fee to retailers at the time of purchase, which is paid into a statewide recycling fund under the second type of program, known as the advanced recycling fee model. California was the first state to implement this strategy in 2003, and it was the first to establish an e-waste recycling program.

As a result, you must consult local legislation to determine what you should do with an electric toothbrush when it comes to disposal or recycling.

You can always contact the brush manufacturer to see if they have any return schemes, as collecting and recycling electronic devices is often their responsibility in many areas. If that fails, take it to a local electronic waste disposal facility.

You can also visit Call2Recycle, a website with a wealth of information about battery recycling programs in North America.

It can assist you in locating a recycler in your area.

Is it okay if I get rid of my electric toothbrush?

Make a distinction between the metal and plastic parts of the toothbrush. If your local recycling agency or electronics recycling agency recycles electric toothbrushes, place the metal parts in the proper recycling container and the plastic parts in the relevant recycling container.

Is it possible to recycle toothbrushes?

What types of items may I recycle through the Recycle On Us program? Toothbrushes, brush heads, toothpaste tubes, mouthwash containers, floss containers, floss string, and floss picks are all acceptable items to send in.

What may an electric toothbrush be used for?

Purchasing an electric toothbrush is a wise decision that will improve your oral health significantly. Electric toothbrushes have been shown to scrub your teeth and gums significantly better than manual toothbrushes. Because of their revolving heads, even the most difficult to clean places are cleaned in a flash. The built-in timer ensures that you brush for the appropriate length of time. An electronic toothbrush can not only help you avoid gingivitis, but it can also help you with various home chores once you’ve put it away.

Alternative Uses for Your Electronic Toothbrush

With these money-saving ideas and tricks, you’ll be eager to give your old toothbrush a new lease of life.

Use it to clean sections of your home that are difficult to reach. Not only can an electric toothbrush clean hard-to-reach areas in your mouth, but it can also help you clean hard-to-reach areas around your house. It can be used to scrub the grout between tiles, clean sliding door tracks, and even detail your car.

It can be used to clean jewelry or kitchen equipment. Electric toothbrushes have revolving bristles that are ideal for washing kitchen tools like cheese graters, garlic mincers, and other perforated metal objects. It can also be used to clean your jewelry in a meticulous and complete manner. An old toothbrush can be used to clean any little object with small cracks.

Include it in your manicure procedure. Any filth and accumulation beneath your nails can be easily removed with an electric toothbrush. It’s a perfect complement to your home manicure routine if you don’t mind a small tickling sensation.

Use it to get rid of stains on your clothes. Nobody like acquiring a stain, but if you have an old electric toothbrush on hand, stains are much easier to remove. Simply use the head of your electric toothbrush to press some stain remover into the spot. It always works perfectly!

Make a tiny power sander out of it. Kip Kedersha, a do-it-yourself enthusiast, shared an unusual reuse of his electric toothbrush on his YouTube channel. You can turn an old toothbrush into a tiny power sander to add a little extra detail where it’s needed. For more information on this fantastic life hack, watch the video.

In Conclusion…

These five suggestions will help you recycle your electric toothbrushes while also making your daily tasks a little easier. Just remember to purchase a new electronic brush before doing any of these things with your old one. It’s a good idea to name your old toothbrushes so you don’t mix them up with the ones you use in your mouth.

Are the heads of electric toothbrushes recyclable?

Electric toothbrushes are made by a variety of companies. Oral-B/Braun/Crest, Philips/Sonicare, and Colgate are the most well-known.

Each one has its unique toothbrush heads that are only compatible with its electric toothbrushes.

TerraCycle, a recycling organization that works with brands to provide free recycling programs for dental care products and packaging, collaborates with them (as well as other hard to recycle items).

TerraCycle donates to schools, charities, and non-profit organizations as a thank you to collectors.

See our page on toothbrush recycling for a more detailed description of TerraCycle initiatives.

Colgate

Colgate toothbrush heads can be taken to a participating location for the Colgate TerraCycle or Philips TerraCycle schemes.

Alternatively, you may order your own TerraCycle Zero Waste Box and recycle your Colgate toothbrush heads there.

Philips Sonicare

Take your Sonicare heads to a participating site for the Philips TerraCycle or Colgate TerraCycle programs.

Your personal Zero Waste Box can also be used to recycle your Philips toothbrush heads.

There are still options to launch new Philips scheme collection points.

Oral-B

Colgate TerraCycle is a program that allows you to recycle your Oral-B toothbrush heads. Simply drop them off at the designated drop-off spot (which you can find on the TerraCycle website).

When it comes to electric toothbrushes, how long should you keep them?

The head of your electric toothbrush should be replaced every 12 weeks in general. Because electric brushes sometimes have shorter bristles, this should be done more frequently than with a manual toothbrush. As a result, they tend to wear out more quickly and need to be replaced sooner. If you discover that your brush head’s bristles aren’t in the best state, you may wish to replace it sooner than 12 weeks.

How long does a toothbrush take to decompose?

Every year, 3.5 billion toothbrushes are sold around the world. The majority of them get lost in the recycling process and wind up in landfills or rivers and oceans. These toothbrushes are made of polypropylene plastic and nylon, and decomposition can take up to 500 years or more.

What is the best way to get rid of plastic toothbrushes?

Some toothbrushes have plastic on the front and cardboard on the back of the packaging. The cardboard, on the other hand, can be recycled but the plastic cannot. Put it in your recycling bin with other paper items that you intend to recycle.

How do you get rid of old toothpaste?

Pinch the two ends of the sliced tube together with your thumb and fingers until the tube flattens out.

Rinse any residual toothpaste from the open tube under running water. Dislodge toothpaste from the tube’s edges and folds with your fingertips.