What to Expect Before, During and After Surgery (2025)

Breast augmentation (also known as augmentation mammoplasty) is a surgical procedure designed to enhance the size, shape, or symmetry of the breasts. Popular among individuals seeking a more proportional figure, it involves placing implants behind the breast tissue or chest muscle. While many find the outcomes rewarding, it’s important to understand every stage of the process, from pre-operative preparation to breast augmentation recovery. This article provides a factual overview of what you can expect, from the initial consultation through to the final results.

Before Breast Augmentation: Preparation and Planning

1. Initial Consultation & Choosing the Right Implants

A thorough consultation with a qualified surgeon is essential to discuss breast augmentation implant types (such as saline or silicone), as well as implant shape and size, so you can make an informed decision. During this phase, some clinics use 3D imaging or sizing trials to simulate potential results, giving you a clearer picture of the expected final result. At Shape Clinic, our practitioners will tailor recommendations based on factors like body proportions, skin elasticity, and personal goals.

2. Pre-Surgery Preparation

Once you’ve decided to undergo breast augmentation surgery, there are a few things you’ll need to do to prepare:

Medical Tests : May include blood work, mammograms, or MRIs to ensure suitability.

Lifestyle Adjustments : Surgeons often advise avoiding smoking, alcohol, and certain medications before the procedure.

Arranging Post-Op Support : Planning for assistance with household tasks, childcare, and transportation helps ensure a smoother breast augmentation recovery period.

During Breast Augmentation Surgery

3. The Surgical Procedure

On the day of surgery, general anaesthesia is commonly used. Your surgeon will create incisions (inframammary, periareolar, or transaxillary) to insert the chosen implants. Placement can be submuscular (beneath the chest muscle) or subglandular (above the muscle), depending on factors like existing breast tissue and your aesthetic goals.

How Long Does the Procedure Take?

In most cases, breast augmentation surgery lasts around one to two hours. After the operation, there is a brief monitoring period in the recovery unit (often 2–3 hours) before discharge.

After Breast Augmentation Surgery: Recovery and Healing

4. Immediate Post-Surgery Recovery (First 24–72 Hours)

Patients typically experience swelling, bruising, and mild to moderate pain, which can be managed with prescribed medication. Swelling in the midline, where the breasts meet, is normal and may temporarily obscure definition between the breasts. Gentle movement is encouraged to prevent stiffness, but heavy lifting or raising arms above the head should be avoided.

5. Breast Augmentation Healing Process (Weeks 1–6)

Week 1 : Rest and avoid strenuous activities. A supportive post-surgical bra is usually worn for 6 to 12 weeks, and no underwire bra for at least 12 weeks.

Weeks 2–3 : Swelling starts to subside; gradual return to non-strenuous activities.

Weeks 4–6 : Many individuals resume regular exercise and daily routines. Still, it’s essential to follow your surgeon’s instructions to ensure proper healing.

6. Long-Term Recovery & Results (3–6 Months Post-Op)

Complete resolution of swelling and settling of implants can take several months. Scar management, such as silicone gels or diligent sun protection, helps minimise scar visibility. Regular follow-up visits allow your surgeon to monitor healing progress and final outcomes.

See Also The Lifespan of Breast Implants | Expert Insights from Antony Fitton

How long do breast implants last?

Implants are not considered lifetime devices. Most can last 10–15 years, but some may require replacement sooner due to wear or individual health factors. Regular check-ups can help identify any concerns early.

Risks & Potential Complications

All surgeries carry some level of risk. Common concerns for breast augmentation include infection, capsular contracture, and implant rupture. Changes in nipple sensation may also occur. While complications are uncommon, it’s important to select a specialised and highly qualified practitioner to perform your surgery to ensure the best possible outcome.

Breast Augmentation Before and After: What to Expect

Improvements in shape and size become evident as swelling subsides, though final results can take several months. Factors like implant size, placement, and skin elasticity all influence appearance. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and following post-operative guidelines can help maintain the outcome.

For examples of breast augmentation ‘before and after’ transformations, it’s best to view controlled, clinical images in a consultation setting, where variables are explained by a professional.

Schedule Your Consultation with Shape Clinic

If you’re considering breast augmentation and want expert guidance, Shape Clinic offers a personalised approach from consultation to recovery. Contact us to schedule a consultation and discuss how we can support your breast augmentation journey today.

FAQs

How long does it take to heal breast augmentation?

Most people recover within 4–6 weeks for everyday tasks, but complete healing can extend up to 3–6 months.

When can I go back to work?

Many return to non-strenuous jobs in about 1–2 weeks. Physically demanding roles may require 4–6 weeks off.

Will I have visible scars?

Incisions are placed discreetly, and scars usually fade over time. Proper care accelerates this process.

How do I choose the right breast implant size?

Work with your surgeon, potentially using imaging or sizing trials, to find a size that aligns with your body frame and aesthetic goals.