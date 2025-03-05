What to Know About Eye Patches for Vision Problems (2025)

Eye patches can help treat some types of vision problems, especially in the case of children. Depending on the problem, you might need to wear it for several hours a day.

What Is an Eye Patch? An eye patch is a piece of fabric or other material that you wear over your eye. It blocks vision in one eye and treats some vision problems with what is called occlusion therapy. Patches are also common to wear after eye procedures.

Eye patches have a few key uses in eye care. Protection.Eye patches cover your eye, so they're a great way to protect your eye after surgery or other procedures. They can help prevent infection after cataract surgery and stop dust or other items from getting into your eye and causing irritation. A patch can also help you avoid rubbing or touching your eye after surgery. Healing. Wearing an eye patch after a procedure can protect your eye, giving it time to heal. You might start with gauze bandages. Their gentle pressure can help lower swelling and bruising.