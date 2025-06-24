What We Must Do To Stop The Climate Crisis Meetup : Indybay (2025)

Join us for an Earth Day discussion that moves beyond corporate greenwashing and into real climate action. We'll introduce Climate Defiance and Planet Over Profit, two organizations that just launched here in the Bay Area fighting for climate justice through direct action and systemic change. Learn about the true roots of the climate crisis, racial capitalism, corporate greed, government inaction, and how mainstream Earth Day messaging obscures these realities. We’ll explore why petitions and recycling won’t save us and why bold direct actions are needed now more than ever. This talk will challenge dominant narratives, highlight the connections between climate and other justice movements, and offer tangible ways to take action.

Learn more about climate defiance here: climatedefiance.org

Learn more about planet over profit here: planetoverprofit.org

Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)

When: Saturday, April 19th 11am - 12:30pm

What: Community hangout and presentation

- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.

- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!

- There will be brunch and coffee, donations accepted

- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom

Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠

Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com