What you need to know about the WikiLeaks CIA files (2025)

Weeping Angel, Magical Mutt, Fine Dining and RoidRage — they're the bizarre codenames for the powerful tools the CIA has allegedly been using to break into phones, TVs and computers.

Let's be clear here. The ABC cannot verify the authenticity of these documents, and the CIA has declined to confirm whether they are real.

But WikiLeaks, which released the documents, has called it the largest release of confidential CIA intelligence documents ever.

Unlike the leaks from Edward Snowden — which he said he did to protect privacy, internet freedom and basic liberties — this cache doesn't reveal anything beyond the tools and procedures used by the CIA. It's designed to hurt and damage the agency.

WikiLeaks said its source wanted a public debate over whether the agency's hacking capabilities exceeded its mandated powers.

How do they work?

Each of the exploits uses a different method to hack target devices.

Some projects, such as Fine Dining, require the operator to have physical access to a computer.

This tool from the CIA's Operational Support Branch allows the user to insert a USB stick that downloads information from Windows computers, while giving the appearance of doing something else — like running a virus scan.

A checklist for case officers asks whether operators will be watched while the collection is occurring, how much time they will have, and what information they want (like location information, all the images or office documents).

Apple's software was a big target too. The CIA could secretly activate microphones and cameras, steal text messages and reveal locations. What the documents show is operators would try to remotely break into the phones using an exploit called EVE through the internet browser.

They then use another exploit to break out of the 'sandbox' (that's a security measure designed to keep the internet browser and core operating system separate).

Other exploits require physical access to the phone. But the most recent hacks in this cache of documents only detail exploits up to iOS version 9.2 - which was released on December 8, 2015 (more than a year ago).

As iOS 10.2.1 has now been released, it is not clear what current exploits the CIA has available.

What we do know from the documents though is that these particular exploits were bought and shared among intelligence agencies within the US and UK - such as the NSA and GCHQ. But they also appear to show some exploits were bought from private companies rather than developed in house.

Another project — called Weeping Angel — put some Samsung Smart TVs into a 'fake-off' mode that dimmed the LED lights and covertly recorded audio from the TV. CIA notes show that recent firmware updates from Samsung "eliminated the current USB installation method" — which suggests that an operative had to have physical access to the TV set to install the malware.

The notes also show that hackers flagged Samsung's remote support system as a possible area of functionality to investigate.

The project's name could be a nod to Dr Who's Weeping Angels — stone statues which come to life when you turn your back on them.

Is this the same as the Edward Snowden leaks?

Most of these CIA leaks target devices — or end users — known as 'endpoints'. This differs from the NSA's bulk signals intelligence collection, which revealed the existence of XKeyscore, a spy program that allowed users to search a global database of internet traffic that the NSA had scooped up.

Is the CIA listening to me now?

Probably not, unless you're a target of theirs. You can probably work that out.

Is my device compromised?

Again, probably not if you're not a target of the CIA's. What the documents show is that they have exploits for Samsung Smart TVs, Apple iPhones and iPads, Android phones, Windows, OS X, Linux and routers. They even appeared to look at car and truck control systems.

What about encrypted messaging apps?

Even if you're using encrypted messaging apps like Telegram or Signal, it doesn't matter. The messages are obtained before encryption and transmission.

This is not an issue with particular apps being hacked. The whole phone operating system itself has been exploited. As the makers of Telegram said: "No app can stop your keyboard from knowing what keys you press. No app can hide what shows up on your screen from the system. And none of this is an issue of the app".

Who leaked it - and why?

Security researchers and information security journalists have questioned why the documents are being released now.

Loading Twitter content

Loading Twitter content