What You Need To Not About the Effects of Not Ejaculating (2025)

The effects of not ejaculating have not been studied extensively, but there's no evidence that doing so—even for long periods—is harmful. There are no known side effects of not ejaculating. That said, it's important to see a healthcare provider to find out if you have an underlying condition if you are unable to ejaculate or have trouble ejaculating.

Ejaculation is when semen is released from the penis during orgasm. There are many reasons why someone may not ejaculate for a long time. Some people do it intentionally for personal or religious reasons. Others abstain from it to increase their sperm count for fertility purposes. Certain conditions can also make ejaculation difficult or impossible.

There are several reasons why someone may not be ejaculating. Sometimes, the reasons are intentional, and sometimes, they are not.

Intentionally Abstaining

Whether or not you engage in sexual activity or masturbation is a personal choice. Some people make mindful choices not to ejaculate for specific periods or extended periods. For example:

Many religions advise abstention from masturbation or sexual activity.

Someone may also choose not to ejaculate for personal reasons or as a part of a spiritual journey.

Healthcare providers might recommend abstaining from ejaculating for several days while trying to conceive or before fertility treatments .

Delayed Ejaculation

A sexual disorder called delayed ejaculation can be the cause of not ejaculating. Delayed ejaculation is defined as either a delay in the ability to ejaculate or a complete inability to ejaculate.

Delayed ejaculation is not common, and experts are not sure what causes it. It used to be believed that relationship issues or psychological issues cause delayed ejaculation. Endocrine, genetic, or neurobiological conditions may be the cause, or it might be a side effect of medication. Endocrine conditions are hormone-related, such as low testosterone.

Retrograde Ejaculation

Retrograde ejaculation is when semen is not expelled through the penis during orgasm but enters the bladder instead. This is often referred to as a "dry orgasm." You experience an orgasm, but you see a very low volume of semen or no semen at all.

Conditions like diabetes, previous pelvic surgeries, neurological conditions, and bladder malformations can cause retrograde ejaculation. It may also be a side effect of certain medications.

Anejaculation

Anejaculation is when you do not ejaculate at all during sexual activity. A person with anejaculation experiences erections without ejaculation. They may ejaculate during nocturnal emissions (wet dreams).

There are various potential causes of anejaculation, including spinal cord injuries, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis (MS). Potential psychological causes include a lack of body awareness, guilt or shame about sex, and performance anxiety.

Aging

People with male reproductive organs can ejaculate and produce sperm for their entire lives. There is not a particular age when this ability goes away. Similarly to people with female reproductive organs, reproductive capacity decreases with age. It can be more difficult to experience erections and orgasms or ejaculations as they get older.



Side Effects of Not Ejaculating

There's nothing inherently harmful about not ejaculating for a long time. There are no known dangerous physical or psychological side effects. Some general side effects are possible for certain people.

Physical Effects

Testes constantly produce sperm. Your body reabsorbs sperm if you do not ejaculate it. Some people are concerned that they will get "blue balls," or pain due to sexual arousal that does not end in orgasm, if they do not ejaculate. There are no known medical concerns associated with this phenomenon. Any discomfort resolves without intervention.

Psychological Effects

The mental health effects of not ejaculating or abstaining from ejaculating are not well-researched. Many people report different emotions when they have not ejaculated for a long period. Some people might experience clarity or peace of mind. Others may report feeling more irritated or distressed.

People who experience ejaculated-related health problems, such as delayed ejaculation or anejaculation, may experience relationship stress. This anxiety happens with sexual contact and sexual desire.



There are no reported benefits of not ejaculating. People who intentionally refrain may have mental and emotional balance, decreased fixation on sex, increased energy, and stress relief.

Many people abstain from ejaculating for several days while trying to conceive or going through fertility treatments. The effectiveness of this practice is not clear. Research has found that not ejaculating for several days increases sperm count and semen volume. It's less clear if it's helpful for other sperm aspects, such as motility (movement speed), vitality, and morphology (sperm shape).

Benefits of Masturbating

The mental health benefits of ejaculating or not ejaculating are not well-studied. There are some immediate benefits to masturbating and having an orgasm, such as reduced stress, improved mood, and even pain relief.

Some evidence suggests that ejaculation frequency might protect against prostate cancer. One study study found that participants who reported higher rates of ejaculation were less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer.



It's normal to ejaculate frequently. Ejaculating daily or even several times a day has no known negative side effects. It may cause certain side effects, such as chafing of the skin (usually from masturbation specifically) or fatigue.

Some people may be concerned that frequent ejaculation may cause sex addiction or other sexual disorders. The exact causes of sex addiction have not been identified, but it's not thought to be caused by excessive masturbation or sexual activity. Frequently ejaculating might affect sexual function, like sexual desensitization, or reduced sensitivity to sexual stimulation. Some people who masturbate often have trouble getting erections or having an orgasm.



When To Seek Care

It's normal for some people to not ejaculate for a long time. It generally does not cause physical or psychological harm. See a healthcare provider if you have any concerns about your ejaculation patterns. You may want to speak to a therapist about your feelings and concerns if you are intentionally not masturbating because of guilt or shame.

Conditions like diabetes, MS, and sexual disorders can cause an inability to ejaculate. Endocrine or neurological disorders and medications may also cause these symptoms. A healthcare provider can diagnose underlying conditions and discuss treatment plans.

Not ejaculating for several days, weeks, or even longer is not damaging to your health. Some people abstain from ejaculating for religious or personal reasons and to increase sperm count while trying to conceive. You may have an underlying condition causing these symptoms if you are unable to ejaculate. It's important to visit a healthcare provider for an evaluation.

