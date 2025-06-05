When Does ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8 Come Out? How to Watch for Free (2025)

After over a year off the air, Rick and Morty is finally returning for its eighth season!

The Emmy-winning adult animated sitcom follows mad scientist Rick and his grandson’s adventures here on earth and throughout the multiverse. The show flits between moments of domestic family drama and madcap hijinks between grandfather and grandson to create a tone unique to the sci-fi comedy.

Season 8 will contain 10 brand-new episodes featuring voice acting from Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke.

May 25, 11 p.m. ET Channel: Adult Swim/Cartoon Network

Adult Swim/Cartoon Network Streaming: DIRECTV (five days free)

Want to tune in to new episodes? Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 8.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Release Date:

Season 8 of Rick and Morty premieres May 25. New episodes will come out every Sunday night through July 27.

What Time is Rick and Morty on Tonight?

A new episode of Rick and Morty airs at 11 p.m. ET tonight (May 25).

How to Watch Rick and Morty for Free:

If you don’t have cable, you’ll need a live TV streaming service to watch Rick and Morty live. DIRECTV, which offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers, is one of our favorites. When the trial is over, you’ll save $30 on your first month of CHOICE (just $59.99) and gain access to over 125 live channels including Cartoon Network.

Hulu + Live TV also offers a free trial for new users. It runs for three days before $82.99/month payments begin.

Is Rick and Morty on Max?

While Rick and Morty is streaming on Max, Season 8 episodes won’t be added to the streamer until the entire season has aired on Adult Swim. Right now, Max has episodes from Seasons 1 through 7 in its streaming catalog.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode Guide:

Rick and Morty Season 8 will have 10 episodes. Below, find the release dates for every episode in the season.

Episode 1: “Summer of All Fears” – May 25

May 25 Episode 2: “Valkyrick” – June 1

June 1 Episode 3: “The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly” – June 8

June 8 Episode 4: “The Last Temptation of Jerry” – June 15

June 15 Episode 5: “Cryo Mort a Rickver” – June 22

June 22 Episode 6: “The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button” – June 29

June 29 Episode 7: “Ricker than Fiction” – July 6

July 6 Episode 8: “Nomortland” – July 13

July 13 Episode 9: “Morty Daddy” – July 20

July 20 Episode 10: “Hot Rick” – July 27

