When I Am An Air Traffic Controller: Airport Hero - Centrair 20Th Anniversary Update (2025)

Boku wa Koukuu Kanseikan: Airport Hero Haneda ALLSTARS (Multi-Language) for Nintendo Switch * In our warehouse. An aviation simulation x puzzle game for all aviation fans![Bokukan Airport Hero], the first Nintendo Switch release, is a popular series in which you become a controller and give instructions to aircraft!The stage of the first appearance is "Haneda Airport". Skillfully use the 4 runways, and keep the skies safe with calm judgment and quick-witted air traffic control instructions! In the Nintendo Switch version, the airport and aircraft scenes have been completely renewed with more power than ever before!The Nintendo Switch version can be ...