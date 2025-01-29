When Is Rebibbia Quarantine Set

On the eve of the end of the total lockdown on May 4th, the poignant final chapter of Rebibbia Quarantine, containing in the last 15 seconds my spiritual ...

On the eve of the end of the total lockdown on May 4th, the poignant final chapter of Rebibbia Quarantine, containing in the last 15 seconds my spiritual testament and my legacy to this quarantine. Thanks to Giancane for the initial theme and to those who have been following this thing for two months.