‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ leads Baeksang Arts Awards nominees (2025)

IU and Park Bo-gum during the media conference of “When Life Gives You Tangerines.” Image: Courtesy of Netflix Korea

“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” starring IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon, on its way to becoming one of the most successful dramas in 2025, as it earned multiple nominations at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards including Best Actor and Best Actress.

Putting the spotlight on Korean TV, film, and over the top (OTT) TV, the awards ceremony recognizes the best actors, filmmakers, creatives, and the people part of the entertainment industry.

The 61st edition of the awards ceremony will be held on May 5, although the venue has yet to be announced.

TV/Drama

Best Drama

“Lovely Runner”

“The Tale of Lady Ok”

“Doubt”

“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”

“When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Best Variety Show

“Iron Girls”

“Stage Fighter”

“Ajossi’s Life”

“Punghyanggo”

“Culinary Class Wars”

Best Educational Show

“Where Is My Final Home”

“Just Family”

“Saddle the Wind with You 2”

“Special-Hakjeon”

“Shaman: Whispers from the dead”

Best Director

Kim Won-seok for “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Kim Hee-won for “Light Shop”

Song Yeon-hwa for “Doubt”

Lee Do-yoon for “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”

Jung Ji-in for “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”

Best Screenplay

Kim Jung-min for “Family Matters”

Park Ji-sook for “The Tale of Lady Ok”

Lee Si-eun for “Lovely Runner”

Im Sang-choon for “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Choi Yu-na for “Good Partner”

Best Technical Direction

Lee Young-joo for “Culinary Class Wars” (art)

Lee Jin-suk and Lee Deok-hoon for “Doubt” (camera)

Jang Yeong-gyu for “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born” (music)

Jo Dong-hyuk for “Study Group” (stunt coordination)

Hong Jung-ho, Lee Seung-je, Kim Dae-joon, Kim Jung-min for “Hellbound 2” (VFX)

Best Actor

Park Bo-gum for “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Byeon Woo-seok for “Lovely Runner”

Lee Jun-hyuk for “Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard”

Ju Ji-hoon for “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”

Han Suk-kyu for “Doubt”

Best Actress

Go Min-si for “The Frog”

Kim Tae-ri for “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”

Kim Hye-yoon for “Lovely Runner”

IU for “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Jang Nara for “Good Partner”

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jun-han for “Good Partner”

Roh Jae-won for “Squid Game 2”

Yoon Kyung-ho for “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”

Choi Dae-hoon for “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Hyeon Bong-sik for “Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard”

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Guk-hee for “Family Matters”

Kim Jae-hwa for “The Tale of Lady Ok”

Yeom Hye-ran for “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Oh Kyung-hwa for “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”

Jung Eun-chae for “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born”

Best New Actor

Kim Jung-jin for “Doubt”

Song Geon-hee for “Lovely Runner”

Cha Woo-min for “Study Group”

Choo Young-woo for “The Tale of Lady Ok”

Heo Nam-jun for “Your Honor”

Best New Actress

Kim Tae-yeon for “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Roh Jeong-eui for “The Witch”

Jo Yoon-soo for “The Tyrant”

Chae Won-bin for “Doubt”

Ha Young for “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Won-hoon

Dex

Sung Si-kyung

Shin Dong-yup

Yoo Jae-suk

Best Female Entertainer

Lee Soo-ji

Jang Do-yeon

Ji Ye-eun

Haewon

Hong Jin-kyung

Film

Best Film

“Love in the Big City”

“Revolver”

“House of the Seasons”

“Uprising”

“Harbin”

Best Director

Park Yi-woong for “The Land of Morning Calm”

Oh Seung-wook for “Revolver”

Woo Min Ho for “Harbin”

Lee Eon Hee for “Love in the Big City”

Lee Jong Pil for “Escape”

Best New Director

Kim Se-hwee for “Following”

Nam Dong-hyeop for “Handsome Guys”

Oh Jung-min for “House of the Seasons”

Lee Mi-rang for “Concerning My Daughter”

Jung Ji-hye for “Jeong-Sun”

Best Actor

Yoon Joo-sang for “The Land of Morning Calm”

Lee Byung-hun for “The Match”

Lee Hee-joon for “Handsome Guys”

Jo Jung-suk for “Pilot”

Hyun Bin for “Harbin”

Best Actress

Kim Go-eun for “Love in the Big City”

Kim Geum-soon for “Jeong-Sun”

Song Hye-kyo for “Dark Nuns”

Jeon Do-yeon for “Revolver”

Cho Yeo-jeong for “Hidden Face”

Best Supporting Actor

Koo Kyo-hwan for “Escape”

Park Jung-min for “Uprising”

Yoo Jae-myung for “Land of Happiness”

Jung Hae-in for “I, the Executioner”

Jo Woo-jin for “Harbin”

Best Supporting Actress

Gong Seung-yeon for “Handsome Guys”)

Claudia Kim for “A Normal Family”

Lim Ji-yeon for “Revolver”

Jeon Yeo-been for “Dark Nuns”

Han Sun-hwa for “Pilot”

Best New Actor

Kang Seung-ho for “House of the Seasons”

Noh Sang-hyun for “Love in the Big City”

Moon Woo-jin for “Dark Nuns”

Jang Sung-bum for “Work To Do”

Jung Sung-il for “Uprising”

Best New Actress

Roh Yoon Seo (“Hear Me: Our Summer”)

Park Ji Hyun (“Hidden Face”)

Lee Myung Ha (“Mimang”)

Hyeri (“Victory”)

Ha Seo Yoon (“Streaming”)

Best Scenario

Kim Hyung-joo, Yoon Jong-bin for “The Match”

Park Yi-woong for “The Land of Morning Calm”

Shin Chul, Park Chan-wook for “Uprising”

Oh Seung-wook, Joo Byul for “Revolver”

Oh Jung-min for “House of the Seasons”

Best Technical Direction

Park Byung-joo for “Wonderland” (VFX)

Yoo Sang-seop, Jang Han-seung for “I, the Executioner” (action)

Lee Seo-jin for “Pilot” (makeup)

Jo Young-wook for “Uprising” (music)

Hong Kyung-pyo for “Harbin” (camera)

Gucci Impact Award

“Blesser”

“Love in the Big City”

“The Voices of The Silenced”

“The Land of Morning Calm”

“Jeong-Sun”