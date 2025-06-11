When Raaj Kumar beat a man to death because of THIS reason, veteran actor Raza Murad recalls (2025)

Raza Murad recently recalled how Raaj Kumar once faced a murder case after defending a woman at Juhu Beach. He also spoke about his journey from cop to star and his admiration for fellow actors.

When Raaj Kumar beat a man to death because of THIS reason, veteran actor Raza Murad recalls

Written by Seema Sinha

Updated on Mar 30, 2025

When Raaj Kumar beat a man to death because of THIS reason, veteran actor Raza Murad recalls (2)

Picture Courtesy: Sony Set and IMDb

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood is a treasure trove of good stories, but this article deals with the real-life heroism of a well-known actor rather than an on-screen one. According to a recent report, Raaj Kumar, the name that transcends the generation gap for Hindi cinema fans, got embroiled in a murder case once, but the reason behind it is a tale of sheer courage.

In a recent interview with ANI, veteran actor Raza Murad shared rare insights into Raaj Kumar’s life, offering a glimpse into the lesser-known incidents that made him the man he was. One of the most shocking revelations was about a legal battle the actor faced in his early years. According to Raza, Kumar once got entangled in a case after an altercation at Juhu Beach turned violent. The actor had intervened when an inappropriate remark was made towards a woman accompanying him and his friend. The situation escalated, leading to severe consequences.

However, after a prolonged legal process, he was acquitted. Raza recalled that his own father, being a close aide of Kumar, attended the hearings for moral support.

Beyond the controversy, Kumar’s journey into films was anything but ordinary. He was born Kulbhushan Pandit and started his career as a police sub-inspector before transitioning into showbiz. His breakthrough role came with Mother India, a film that put him on the path to stardom. Over the years, he became known for his signature dialogue delivery and the iconic “Jani” that became synonymous with his name.

Raza fondly recalled a humorous anecdote from a flight to London. Raaj Kumar, seated in first class, was approached by eager fans from economy class. Looking around at the crowd, the actor wittily remarked if Dharavi had come to him. His effortless humor and charm made every interaction memorable believes Raza.

The actor was known not only for his distinctive style but also for his admiration for fellow artists. Raza shared that after watching Ganga Jamuna, Kumar visited Dilip Kumar in the middle of the night to express his appreciation.

Besides Mother India, Raaj Kumar is best remembered for classics like Pakeezah, Waqt, Tirangaa, and more. He passed away in 1996 at age 69.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits: ANI

