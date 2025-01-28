When Was The Final Bell: The Sam Muchnick 1982 Retirement Card (2024) Filmed

On New Year’s Day 1982, more than 19,000 spectators packed the CheckerDome in St. Louis for a professional wrestling event to honor St. Louis’ own Sam Muchnick. Muchnick helped bring “Wrestling at the Chase” to our TV screens. The program that aired weekly on KPLR-TV from 1962 to 1982. The special fight night was recorded at the arena that evening by a KPLR staff videographer. Besides two-minutes of “highlights” shown on Wrestling at the Chase a week later, the historical footage from that night went unseen for decades. Many of that night’s matches featured future pro wrestling hall of famers like Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Dick the Bruiser, Harley Race, Wendy Richter, David Von Erich and more. Pre and post-event “behind-the-scenes” footage was also captured. KPLR’s never-aired footage was discovered in late-2023. This special program goes in-depth on the evening, featuring highlights from the entire card, multiple tributes to Sam Muchnick, and the overall impact of event.