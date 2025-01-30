Where Did They Film Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow (2015)

1. Everything You Need to Know About Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow
We participated in two Turkey Hollow Q&As, and we've got all the fun facts you need to get yourself primed for the premiere!
Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow is a Thanksgiving made-for-television movie based on the original treatment for The Musical Monsters of Turkey Hollow that was developed by Jim Henson and Jerry Juhl in the 1960s. The story was adapted and directed by Kirk Thatcher. The movie aired in the United States on the Lifetime network on Saturday, November 21, 2015 at 8:00pm (7:00pm central). The movie aired on Lifetime UK in the United Kingdom on Thursday, December 24, 2015 at 10:00pm. The movie was released o
Filming of a TV movie based on a story by the late Muppet masters Jim Henson and Jerry Juhl begins June 8 in Vancouver.
Turkey Hollow is a 2015 Made-for-TV Movie made by the Jim Henson Company, adapted from an unproduced 1968 treatment by Jim Henson and Jerry Juhl called The Musical Monsters of Turkey Hollow, which itself was adapted into a graphic novel by Roger …
Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow is a 2015 Thanksgiving television film created by The Jim Henson ... The television film was met with mixed reviews.
Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow is a 2015 Thanksgiving television film created by The Jim Henson Company and aired on Lifetime on November 21, 2015. The film is directed by Kirk R. Thatcher, adapted by Tim Burns and Christopher Baldi from a story by Jim Henson, Jerry Juhl, and Kirk Thatcher, narrated by Ludacris, and starring Mary Steenburgen, Jay Harrington, Graham Verchere, Genevieve Buechner, Reese Alexander, Gabe Khouth, Peter New, and Linden Banks. The television film was met with mixed reviews.
The Emmerson family heads to the quaint town of Turkey Hollow to visit Aunt Cly. Tim and Annie quickly grow bored without the Internet, and soon try to track the Howling Hoodoo, an elusive monster the locals dismiss as a legend.
While visiting their kooky aunt, two siblings go hunting for a Bigfoot-like creature called the Howling Hoodoo, encountering other monsters in the woods they didn’t even know they were looking for.
