Where Did They Film Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow (2015)

Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow is a Thanksgiving made-for-television movie based on the original treatment for The Musical Monsters of Turkey Hollow that was developed by Jim Henson and Jerry Juhl in the 1960s. The story was adapted and directed by Kirk Thatcher. The movie aired in the United States on the Lifetime network on Saturday, November 21, 2015 at 8:00pm (7:00pm central). The movie aired on Lifetime UK in the United Kingdom on Thursday, December 24, 2015 at 10:00pm. The movie was released o