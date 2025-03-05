Where should you not use Clorox wipes? (2025)

Author: Mathilde Bahringer|Last update: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Clorox's sanitizing claims are based on using the wipes as directed on hard and soft surfaces, not human skin.

Don't use them on unpainted wood.

Don't use them on other absorbent surfaces.

Don't forget to rinse toys and food-contact surfaces with water.

Avoid using them on certain metals.

Why shouldn't you use Clorox wipes on skin?

Clorox and Lysol wipes are for hard surfaces, not skin. They will irritate and inflame your skin, making it HARDER to keep them clean.

Are Clorox wipes safe on all surfaces?

Disinfecting wipes can be safely used on many different surfaces in various settings and environments. It's essential to always take a few moments to read the label first and, as mentioned earlier, check the guidelines of certain items you are disinfecting.

Is it okay to wipe yourself with Clorox wipes?

No, Clorox wipes are not intended for human contact. Please consider reading the warning usage label on these product - not following directions could cause you a lot of health problems.

On what surfaces should you not use Lysol wipes?

Don't use it on a porous surface! For example: Granite is porous. Even if it is sealed.

CLOROX WIPES VS HOMEMADE DIY DISINFECTANT WIPES-TESTING HOMEMADE DISINFECTANT WIPES/THIS VS THAT

What should you not use disinfecting wipes on?

Clorox's sanitizing claims are based on using the wipes as directed on hard and soft surfaces, not human skin.

Don't use them on unpainted wood.

Don't use them on other absorbent surfaces.

Don't forget to rinse toys and food-contact surfaces with water.

Avoid using them on certain metals.

Can you use Clorox wipes on Chrome faucets?

Don't use any harsh chemicals like bleach or ammonia, or cleansers that contain scrubbing agents that can scratch the metal's surface. Having an all-purpose cleaner for your bathroom is very convenient, but it may mar or damage the surface of your chrome.

Can antibacterial wipes be used on private parts?

Wet Ones products are not intended for use as toilet paper or on intimate areas of the body. As with all our products, it's important to use them as directed for the best experience. The active ingredient in Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes is benzalkonium chloride.

Can I clean my body with Clorox wipes?

Do not use disinfect sprays or wipes on your skin because it may cause skin and eye irritation. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are not intended for use on humans or animals. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are intended for use on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Are alcohol wipes or Clorox wipes better?

Compared to antiseptic wipes, alcohol wipes are slow-acting on viruses and bacteria due to the diluted alcohol content. Therefore, they're not as effective in killing bacteria. Flammable. Alcohol is highly flammable and should not be used near sparks or fires.

What are the cautions for Clorox wipes?

Precautionary statements P102 Keep out of reach of children. P264 Wash contaminated skin thoroughly after handling. P280 Wear eye protection. P302+P352 IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water.

Can you use Clorox wipes to clean TV screens?

As the Clorox® Expert Disinfecting Wipes are bleach free, you can use them to clean and disinfect the screen too.

Do you have to wash your hands after using Clorox wipes?

Some wipes may require the use of chemically resistant gloves and hands should always be washed with soap and water after using disinfectant wipes, even if gloves are worn.

What is a good alternative to Clorox wipes?

Essential oils such as lavender, tea tree, and peppermint are safe alternatives to toxic disinfectants and other cleaning agents. Thanks to their antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties, these three essential oils can clean your surfaces while leaving a delicious scent.

See Also Top 5 Best Adult Hygienic Wipes of 2025

Is it bad to use Clorox wipes everyday?

Most conventional disinfecting wipes contain bleach or quats to kill germs and fragrances to cover up the pungent chemical smell. Research shows that chronic exposure to these ingredients can be as damaging to our lungs over time as smoking a pack of cigarettes every day.

What happens if you accidentally use a Clorox wipe on your face?

Clorox surface wipes may cause a little bit of irritation and redness after a while, if used on skin. Other than that there are no real toxic effects and you should be fine.

Is it OK to wipe yourself with Clorox wipes?

Disinfecting Wipes are NOT Skin-Friendly Sanitizing and disinfecting wipes are fine to touch while you're cleaning with them, but they should never be used to clean hands or other body parts.

Can I spray Lysol on my bed?

Our Lysol® Disinfectant Spray kills 99.9% of the germs that are hanging around on your homes' soft furnishings. Its unique cap completely covers large areas without over wetting, making it great for soft surfaces such as your decorative cushions, mattress, sofa etc. To use, simply spray and then allow to air dry!

Is it safe to use Clorox wipes on kitchen countertops?

While using them gives the appearance of cleanliness, it actually causes unintentional damage to the countertop after prolonged use. This happens because of the presence of citric acid in the Clorox wipes, which causes a quartz countertop to lose its color.

What feminine wipes do gynecologists recommend?

The 16 Best Feminine Wipes That Are Ob-Gyn-Approved

Maude Personal Wipes. Maude Wipe. Read more. $12. Maude.

Rael Feminine Wet Wipes. Rael wipes. Read more. $10. Amazon.

Lola Cleansing Wipes. Lola cleansing wipe. Read more. $9. LOLA.

Should you use wet wipes after pooping?

While wet wipes for adults sound ideal, especially when you're on the go (looking at you, travel wipes), they are not the best option to wipe after pooping. Even those advertised as “gentle cleansing wipes” can cause redness and irritation on your butt, and potentially wipe away good bacteria left behind on your anus.

Can I use face wipes on my bum?

Can you use face wipes on your bum? Yes, you can use Cheeky face wipes on your bum no problem, however we wouldn't recommend using disposable face wipes on your bum. That's because many of them contain astringent ingredients which could nip a bit!

What should I not use Clorox wipes on?

Items you Should Never Use Clorox Wipes On

Skin. Clorox wipes are not to be used to wipe or sanitize the skin. ...

Metal Surfaces. Clorox shouldn't be used on any metal surfaces. ...

Tiles. Tiles are a delicate that needs to be protected from all cleaners. ...

Art. ...

Granite. ...

Polishing Your Eyeglasses.

What is the best thing to clean bathroom chrome with?

Vinegar and water solution is the best way to clean tarnished chrome, but don't over-dilute the vinegar as it can lose potency. We recommend using a soft cloth to apply a solution of equal parts water and vinegar for best results.

Will vinegar damage the finish on a faucet?

“Faucets with black, bronze, or gold-colored coatings and finishes may get damaged or discolored by the vinegar's acidity. Vinegar also has a strong odor, though it's not toxic. However, if you're cleaning with it, it's always a good idea to ventilate the space.