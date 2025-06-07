Where to Stream Oscar-Winning Film ‘Conclave’ Online (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With the passing of Pope Francis at 88 years old, there are some who’d like to watch the Academy Award-winning film Conclave. Based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris, Conclave follows the process of selecting a new Pope for the Catholic Church.

Screenwriter Peter Straughan won the Oscar for best writing for the mystery thriller starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini. You can buy Conclave on digital in 4K Ultra HD on sale for $19.99, or rent for $5.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV and elsewhere.

At a Glance:How to Watch Conclave Online

Buy or rent online: Prime Video , Apple TV

watch ‘conclave’ on Prime Video

Conclave won best writing at the 97th Academy Awards earlier this year. It was also nominated for best picture, best actor for Fiennes, best supporting actress for Rossellini, best costume design, best editing, best original score and best production design.

Below, watch the official trailer and keep reading for more details on where to stream Conclave online and where to buy the book that inspired the award-winning film.

Where to Stream Conclave Online

The Oscar-winning film is also available to watch on Apple TV and other video-on-demand platforms.

watch ‘conclave’ on Apple TV

Where to Buy the Conclave Online

As of this writing, Conclave is available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD with prices starting at $14.99 (reg. $17.98) on Amazon. The Blu-ray edition is on sale for $19.99 (reg. $25.19), while the 4K Ultra HD release is priced at $34.99 from the retail giant.

‘Conclave’ $14.99$17.9817% off Buy DVD On Amazon $19.99$25.1921% off Buy Blu-ray On Amazon See Also Andrew Garfield “Would Love” to Play Spider-Man Again but It Would Have to Be “Very Weird” and “Strange” Buy 4K for $33.49 On Amazon

Where to Buy the Conclave Novel Online

Originally released in 2016, Conclave (Knopf) is among the many novels by British author Robert Harris to be adapted for the big or small screen. The best-selling writer’s fiction titles include Fatherland, Imperium (the first of his Cicero trilogy), Munich, Archangel, Enigma, The Ghost Writer, Pompeii and more.

‘Conclave’ by Robert Harris $11.72$1835% off Buy at Amazon $16.74$187% off Buy at BOokshop.org

Additionally, if you’re interested in learning more about Pope Francis’ life and work, his autobiography Hope — which was released in January 2025 — is on sale for $17.80 (reg. $32) on Amazon.

The documentary Pope Francis: A Man of His Word is watchable on Prime Video too. It goes for $3.79 for a rental, or $14.99 for a digital purchase.

‘Hope: The Autobiography’ by Pope Francis $17.80$3244% off Buy Now On Amazon

Conclave: Plot, Cast, Run Time

Directed by Edward Berger, Conclave is set over three days at the Vatican in Italy and follows the College of Cardinals’ secret process and selection of the new Pope after the old Pope suddenly dies of a heart attack. However, when Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) discovers a deep conspiracy, he has to make a tough decision about the future of the Catholic Church.

The film also stars Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, Isabella Rossellini, Lucian Msamati and others. It runs two hours.