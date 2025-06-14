Where Was The Last of Us Season 2 Filmed? Top Spots! (2025)

The Last of Us is HBO’s critically acclaimed adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game series, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. This article takes you behind the scenes of HBO’s hit series, revealing where the gripping post-apocalyptic drama was shot.

At NetFilming, we couldn’t be more excited to show off the gorgeous Canadian locations that have helped to bring this rich, lush tale to life. Last of Us Season 2 aired on Max on April 13, 2025, which follows the still emotionally draining journey of Joel and Ellie.The series is directed by talents like Mazin and Mark Mylod. It stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and new faces like Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Isabela Merced as Dina. Join us as we uncover the real-world locations that inspired this award-winning show’s stunning visuals and gripping narrative.

What is The Last of Us Season 2 About?

The Last of Us Season 2 picks up five years after the first season, diving deeper into the lives of Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a fungal infection. Centered on Jackson, Wyoming, and Seattle, Washington, the narrative examines their quiet existence in a small, close-knit town before one cruel act delivers them into a maelstrom of vengeance and strife. Now an older Ellie faces new threats, friends like Dina and foes like the Washington Liberation Front and the enigmatic Seraphites.

The season also brings in Abby, a very nuanced character with her own motivation, which adds depth to the story. Featuring themes of loss, loyalty, and survival, the seven-episode season strikes a balance between high-octane action and emotional beats. Its daring storytelling is a hit with critics, who give it a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. This TV adaptation of the “Last of Us Part II” video game series will leave audiences gripped with its powerful story and incredible cinematography.

The Last of Us Season 2 Filming Locations

The Last of Us Season 2 was primarily filmed in British Columbia, Canada, with some scenes shot in Alberta. These locations perfectly captured the show’s snowy Jackson and war-torn Seattle settings. Below are the key filming locations:

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver stood in for Seattle, showcasing its gritty, urban decay. “Granville Street’s vibrant energy helped us craft Seattle’s chaotic streets,” said director Craig Mazin.

Trivia: Vancouver, a filming hub, hosted Deadpool, The Flashand Fifty Shades of Grey.

Downtown Eastside: Transformed with military vehicles for intense battle scenes.

Transformed with military vehicles for intense battle scenes. Granville Street: Used for exterior shots of Seattle’s chaotic urban environment.

Used for exterior shots of Seattle’s chaotic urban environment. The Orpheum Theatre: Hosted key dramatic sequences, likely interiors.

Hosted key dramatic sequences, likely interiors. Coal Harbour Park: Filmed in July 2024 with flipped vehicles for conflict scenes.

Filmed in July 2024 with flipped vehicles for conflict scenes. Vancouver Aquarium: Used in January 2025 for unique interior scenes. “The aquarium’s serene vibe contrasted our tense scenes perfectly,” noted Bella Ramsey.

Britannia Beach, Squamish, British Columbia

Britannia Beach became Jackson, Wyoming, with a massive set built to depict the walled town. “The isolation of Britannia Beach gave Jackson its cozy yet rugged feel,” shared Pedro Pascal.

Trivia: This location also appeared in Supernatural and The 100, favored for its scenic coastal backdrop.

Custom-Built Jackson Set: A large practical set with wooden structures for the 300-strong community, filmed in snowy conditions.

Nanaimo, British Columbia

Nanaimo doubled as Seattle’s Capitol Hill and the Serevana Hotel, a WLF outpost. “Nanaimo’s streets let us craft a lived-in, chaotic Seattle,” noted Bella Ramsey.

Trivia: Nanaimo hosted Sonic the Hedgehog and Chesapeake Shores, leveraging its coastal charm.

Downtown Nanaimo: Used for urban conflict zones with Ellie and Dina on horseback.

Used for urban conflict zones with Ellie and Dina on horseback. Greenplace Market Set: Recreated the game’s infected-heavy location with a subtler color palette.

Recreated the game’s infected-heavy location with a subtler color palette. Serevana Hotel Set: Built to depict the WLF outpost from the game.

Mission, British Columbia

Mission’s rural landscape was used for a lodge where Abby hides out. “Mission’s quiet wilderness was exactly what we needed,” said Kaitlyn Dever.

Trivia: Mission has been a backdrop for Percy Jackson and Twilight: Eclipse.

Rural Lodge Property: A secluded site near a golf course, filmed in March 2024 for tense scenes.

Kamloops, British Columbia

The Tranquille area in Kamloops recreated the Greenplace Market, an infected-heavy location. “Kamloops’ stark terrain felt post-apocalyptic,” said cinematographer Ksenia Sereda.

Trivia: Kamloops was used in 2012 and The A-Team for its dramatic desert-like vistas.

Tranquille Area: A set built for the Greenplace Market, filmed early in 2025.

Fort Langley and Langley, British Columbia

Fort Langley and Langley supported Jackson’s community scenes, complementing Britannia Beach. “The suburban charm of Langley made Jackson feel like home,” said Isabela Merced.

Trivia: Langley is a go-to spot for Hallmark movies and hosted Riverdale for its small-town vibe.

Fort Langley: Used for Jackson’s fortified town exteriors, filmed in March 2024.

Used for Jackson’s fortified town exteriors, filmed in March 2024. Langley Suburbs: Supported additional community scenes with a cozy aesthetic.

New Westminster, British Columbia

New Westminster contributed to urban and suburban scenes, likely for Seattle or Jackson. “New Westminster’s historic streets added depth to our world,” Mazin remarked.

Trivia: New Westminster appeared in iZombie and Once Upon a Time, valued for its blend of modern and historic settings.

Historic Districts: Used for versatile urban or suburban backdrops, filmed as a secondary location.

Alberta (Calgary, Exshaw, Fortress Mountain)

Alberta’s snowy landscapes ensured continuity with Season 1’s Jackson scenes. “Alberta’s winter magic tied our story together,” Mazin reflected.

Trivia: Alberta famously hosted The Revenant and Interstellar for its epic landscapes.

Calgary: Used for Jackson scenes and post-production photography in March 2024.

Used for Jackson scenes and post-production photography in March 2024. Exshaw: Filmed for snowy rural backdrops over 16 days starting March 18, 2024.

Filmed for snowy rural backdrops over 16 days starting March 18, 2024. Fortress Mountain: Provided wintry landscapes for Jackson’s exterior shots.

When Did the Filming of The Last of Us Season 2 Take Place?

The Last of Us Season 2 filming took place February 12 – August 21, 2024. The 150-day shoot faced slight delays due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. The majority of production took place in British Columbia, although some scenes were also shot in Alberta.

The Last of Us Season 2 Behind The Scenes

Creating The Last of Us Season 2 was a massive undertaking, blending practical sets, sustainable practices and the breathtaking scenery of Canada. To transport viewers into the post-apocalyptic setting, the production team constructed elaborate sets, like Jackson’s wooden town in Britannia Beach. Bella Ramsey drove eco-friendly filming, ensuring that all departments adhered to a “green rider” for sustainability. “We wanted to take care of the beauty we were photographing in,” said Ramsey.

Directors Craig Mazin and Mark Mylod worked closely with cinematographers Ksenia Sereda and Catherine Goldschmidt to capture the game’s cinematic feel, alternating between urban chaos and snowy isolation. Pedro Pascal commended the crew’s commitment to the cause: “Everything from infected design to set dressing felt real.” A 150-day shoot that employed hundreds of crew members, it was one of the biggest productions in British Columbia. X fans buzzed about leaked set photos, only to have their expectations raised for the season’s gritty look.

The Last of Us Season 2 Official Trailer

The official trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 teases intense action, emotional stakes, and stunning visuals. Watch it here:

