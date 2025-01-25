Where will Chop Robinson be drafted? Bucs, Lions lead list of 2024 NFL Draft landing spots (2025)

At a school famously known as “Linebacker U,” it probably goes without saying that Penn State has churned out its share of stellar defensive players.

A slew of former Nittany Lions have left State College and embarked on successful, sometimes legendary professional careers — a list that includes the likes of Matt Millen, Dave Robinson, Jack Ham, Shane Conlan, Rosey Grier, NaVorro Bowman and, most recently, Micah Parsons.

What might be the program’s next great front-seven stud is now on his way to the league.

Chop Robinson was a standout performer for Penn State throughout the 2023 season. Though his statistics are relatively modest at first glance — 15 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks — his impact on games was obvious to anyone who watched them. By the end of the season, he was a first-team all-Big Ten honoree, earning that distinction on both the media and coaches’ vote.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds last season, Robinson looks the part of a difference-maker at the next level. That was only reinforced at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, the second-fastest time among defensive linemen and defensive ends (behind only Alabama’s Dallas Turner, at 4.46 seconds).

Robinson’s professional future will begin this week at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, where he could be picked on the first day of selections on Thursday night.

Where might Robinson end up? Here’s a look at his NFL draft projections, from mock drafts to scouting reports and more:

Where will Penn State’s Chop Robinson go in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Though the exact spot varies based on the outlet, Robinson is widely projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick, even as at least two prominent websites — NFL.com and Pro Football Focus — don’t have Robinson in the first round in their 32-pick mock drafts.

Here’s a sampling of where Robinson has been picked to end up as he continues his football career:

USA TODAY: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, first round, No. 26 overall pick

GM Jason Licht has shown a willingness to spend heavy draft capital in a pass rush that still hasn't panned out. Pairing YaYa Diaby with Robinson could provide massive dividends if the two electric athletes can fine-tune their techniques.

NFL.com's Dan Parr: Round 1, No. 26 overall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The pass rusher formerly known as “Pork Chop” provides the Bucs with juice off the edge. His production doesn’t jump off the page (11.5 sacks in three seasons), but his athleticism is eye-opening. He can be the long-term replacement for Shaquil Barrett.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones: Buccaneers, first round, No. 26 overall pick

After a strong free agency to retain the group that got them within a drive of the NFC title game, the Bucs address an obvious need with Robinson. The Buccaneers continue to invest in pass rushers high in the draft.

The Athletic: Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Houston Texans), first round, No. 27 overall pick

With Harrison, DeJean and Robinson, this is an All-Big Ten first round for Arizona. Robinson doesn’t have the body of work (15 tackles, four sacks over 10 games in 2023) that teams ideally target this early, but his first-step explosion is different than any other pass rusher in this class.

ESPN's trio of Mel Kiper, Field Yates and Matt Miller have Robinson going in the first round, ranging from the 19 overall pick to Pick No. 29:

Chop Robinson scouting report

Robinson's athleticism outweighed his production at Penn State, but NFL front offices have always preferred the former over the latter. His frame and athleticism should help him to be a solid pickup as a rookie, though it's likely he'll need to improve in certain areas of his pass rush against NFL-caliber players.

Chop Robinson’s best 2024 NFL Draft fit

Based on where Robinson is likely to be selected, his best fits won’t be among the teams picking in the top 15 of the draft, though it’s possible he ends up there should he slip to the second round and those teams get another chance to snag him.

Among his more likely destinations, the Lions seem particularly intriguing. Detroit is coming off its best season in at least a generation with a 12-5 record, an NFC North title and an appearance in the NFC championship game, where it fell painfully short of its first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The Lions have an enticing defensive line, particularly with Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, but have some questions on the side of the line opposite him. The team signed Marcus Davenport from the Minnesota Vikings to a one-year deal last month, which could give Robinson a chance to make meaningful contributions without being leaned on heavily as a starter.