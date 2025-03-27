Which Hair Relaxers Cause Cancer? Knowing Your Risk (2025) (2025)

Sarah Edwards
- Understanding the Risks: Why Hair Relaxers Can Be Dangerous
- Which Hair Relaxers Cause Cancer?
- Filing Hair Relaxer Lawsuits
- Damages You Can Claim In a Hair Relaxer Claim
- Hire Experienced Product Liability Lawyers
Summary
- Certain hair relaxers contain chemicals that can cause cancer
- If you have cancer and used a hair relaxer, you may be able to file a claim
- Hiring an attorney is vital when beginning a lawsuit
In recent months, there’s been a surge of lawsuits against certain manufacturers of hair relaxers because consumers weren’t warned about the risks associated with the use of these products. Hair relaxers are widely used for the purpose of straightening curly hair, relying on chemical components to get the desired results.
Many of the chemicals some hair relaxers contain, however, are dangerous. A significant number of them are made with formaldehyde, for example, which is a carcinogen if inhaled or placed on the skin. Other chemicals these products contain, such as parabens, can trigger uterine cancers because they act as one of the hormones that can help tumors grow: estrogen.
Women who have used these products may have a higher risk of developing uterine and breast cancer. But do hair relaxers come with such dangers? Take a closer look at which hair relaxers cause cancers and whether you may be eligible to file a lawsuit with the help of a product liability attorney.
Understanding the Risks: Why Hair Relaxers Can Be Dangerous
Formaldehyde has been classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, which has led the FDA to propose a ban on it. Despite this, many products still contain the chemical. Not only is formaldehyde dangerous if inhaled, but it can also seep through the scalp. Women who have had years of exposure to this chemical are generally the ones most at risk of developing cancer.
Another serious problem is that hair relaxers can contain endocrine disruptors. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals can be natural or human-made and interfere with, block or mimic the body’s hormones. In the case of hair relaxers, the exposure is to phthalates and parabens, which mimic estrogen.
Estrogen-dependent cancers rely on this hormone to grow. By flooding your body with chemicals that your endocrine system recognizes as estrogen, your cancer risks can spike.
Which Hair Relaxers Cause Cancer?
To be eligible for filing a hair relaxer lawsuit, the product that you use must be on the list of relaxers that cause cancer. There are a few that have already been named in lawsuits, including:
- African Pride
- Dark & Lovely
- Motions
- TCB Natural Relaxer
- Action Exclusives
- Soft & Beautiful
- Crème of Nature
- Just for Me
- Optimum Care
- Organic Root Stimulator Olive Oil Relaxer
Numerous famous brands have also been named in lawsuits, too.
Such brands include:
- Namaste Laboratories
- Dabur International
- L'Oréal
- Strength of Nature
- Action Beauty Supply
- SoftSheen Carson
- Godrej Consumer Products
These are just some of the products that have been implicated. More may join the list as more lawsuits are filed.
Filing Hair Relaxer Lawsuits
If you have used a hair relaxer and developed uterine cancer, you may be eligible to file a claim. Although these legal actions may seem simple because, under strict liability tort laws, you don’t have to demonstrate that negligence took place, they’re actually highly complicated procedures.
One of the reasons they’re complex is that you must show that the hair relaxer directly led to the cancer you suffered. You’ll typically need robust medical evidence to show causation, and you may need to rely on expert medical witnesses who can corroborate your claim.
To have the best chance of succeeding in demonstrating the connection between hair relaxers and cancer, it’s important to hire an attorney. Your lawyer can help you understand your rights and gather the necessary evidence to demonstrate you deserve compensation.
Negotiating for fair hair relaxer lawsuit settlement amounts can be challenging because you’ll be dealing with large corporations that have entire legal teams behind them. They may do everything possible to keep from paying you the compensation you deserve.
Your lawyer can fight against any tactics that might compel you to accept a low offer. They can aggressively negotiate with the defendants and, if a settlement isn’t possible, take your case to court.
Having a lawyer by your side can provide you with a trusted guide throughout the legal process. They can notify you of every hair relaxer lawsuit update relevant to your claim and offer the support you need to get through a civil action.
Damages You Can Claim In a Hair Relaxer Claim
You may be able to claim both economic and non-economic damages as part of your hair relaxer cancer claim. Economic damages cover financial losses you suffered because of your injury, including medical expenses.
You can be compensated for hospital bills, medication costs, ambulance fees and any other treatments that you receive or will need to receive. If you have to make changes to your home or vehicle to accommodate disabilities that resulted from the cancer, those costs can also be part of medical expenses.
Cancers that prevent you from working cause you to suffer loss of income. You can claim this, too, as part of economic losses. If you can’t return to work or you won’t be able to work in the same capacity, you can claim loss of earning potential.
Non-economic damages cover losses that don’t have a price tag. Pain and suffering falls into this category, as does loss of support and companionship if a loved one dies because of hair relaxer-caused cancer.
Hire Experienced Product Liability Lawyers
Frequently Asked Questions
-
There are a number of relaxers that are linked to uterine cancer. A few notable brands include Soft & Beautiful, Crème of Nature, Just for Me and Optimum Care. If you’re not sure whether the one you’ve used is dangerous, reach out to a lawyer.
-
The hair relaxers that might not increase your risk of developing cancer are those that don’t contain chemicals like formaldehyde, parabens and phthalates. It may be a good idea to speak with your doctor about what options are safest for your needs.
-
If you have used more than one type of hair relaxer and developed cancer, you may be able to pursue various lawsuits. If all of the products you used contain carcinogenic substances, then you can often file actions against each manufacturer.
