Who did Georgia kill in 'Ginny & Georgia'? (2025)

‘s matriarch has a killer collection of secrets that’s coming back to haunt her.

Over the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit drama created by Sarah Lampert, the Wellsbury, Massachusetts community came to know Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) as a mother. But viewers know she’s also a killer, and in Season 2’s finale, her crimes finally caught up with her when she was arrested for murder at her wedding to Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter).

Ginny & Georgia’s flashbacks revealed that since Georgia was young, she’s done whatever necessary to keep her kids, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), safe. She’s committed crimes, shuffled them from town to town, gone “car camping” when they didn’t have a roof over their heads, and always hid her past transgressions to spare them pain. But in Ginny & Georgia Season 3, when Georgia is on trial for murder and facing life in prison, she can’t hide from her past or protect her kids anymore — specifically from the fact that she’s killed people!

So who did Georgia kill in Ginny & Georgia? Did Georgia kill her husbands? And who are Kenny Drexel, Anthony Greene, and Tom Fuller? Decider’s got answers. Here’s a refresher on Georgia’s kill list ahead ofGinny & GeorgiaSeason 3.

Who Is Anthony Greene On Ginny & Georgia? Did Georgia Kill Anthony Greene?

For Georgia’s first kill, we’re taking it waaaay back to her former husband, Anthony Greene (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll), who fans learned about in Season 1 flashbacks.

For those who need a refresher, there was a significant age difference between Anthony and Georgia. Before the two got married, Anthony became Georgia’s landlord and employer when she was a teen mom. In order to provide stability, shelter, and financial support for young Ginny, Georgia helped Anthony run illegal gambling tournaments and was eventually caught by the police. To avoid losing Ginny, Georgia married Anthony. But after Anthony gained custody of Ginny and Georgia realized they’d be stuck under his control, she spiked his drink with pills and enlisted the help of her pals in the Blood Eyes biker gang to cover up her crime.

Who Is Kenny Drexel On Ginny & Georgia? Did Georgia Kill Kenny Drexel?

You bet! Georgia’s second kill was Kenny Drexel (Darryl Scheelar), who she married after he got divorced from his wife Amber.

Kenny was Ginny and Austin’s stepfather, but one day, when Georgia walked in on him and Ginny doing yoga together, she saw Kenny inappropriately touch her daughter under the guise of helping her with her form. Triggered by her own experience with childhood sexual assault and determined to protect her kids, Georgia knew she needed to get Kenny away from them. Rather than try to leave him, she gathered some wolfsbane — a poisonous blue flower — and blended it into his morning smoothie. As he was drinking it in the car, he went into cardiac arrest and died.

While Georgia thought she was in the clear, Kenny’s ex-wife suggested that Georgia only married him for his money, contested the will, and eventually hired PI Gabriel Cordova to investigate Kenny’s death and Georgia’s involvement. One step ahead of them, Georgia had Kenny’s body exhumed from his grave and cremated to hide any evidence that he was poisoned. But in the Season 1 finale, we saw Gabriel confront Georgia about the murder at Mayor Paul Randolph’s re-election bash. Despite her guilt, Georgia looked unbothered as celebratory fireworks burst overhead, and we learned she got rid of Kenny’s ashes using the explosives, so she no longer feared being charged with the crime.

Who Is Tom Fuller On Ginny & Georgia? Why Did Georgia Kill Tom Fuller?

As noted in our Season 2 finale recap, while Georgia and Paul were having their first wedding dance, Gabriel and the cops burst in and arrested Georgia for murder. Georgia committed her fair share of crimes over the years, but that night, she was arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. So who is Tom Fuller?! Cynthia Fuller’s husband, who was in a coma! And why did Georgia kill Tom? Well, she thought she was doing Cynthia a kindness by putting him — and hopefully Cynthia and her son — out of their misery. For anyone who needs one, here’s a more detailed Tom Fuller refresher:

Early in Season 2, we learned that Cynthia’s husband Tom was essentially in a coma as a result of an illness. He was hooked up to life support machines in a bed in Cynthia’s living room, and the uncertainty of his future, the financial strain of his medical care, and the grief of having to live with him in an unrecognizable state was taking a major toll on Cynthia and her son. Though Cynthia and Georgia had their differences throughout the series, after Cynthia helped protect Georgia, Ginny, and Austin from Austin’s dad, Gil, the two moms started to genuinely bond. One night, while Georgia was chatting with Cynthia in her kitchen, Cynthia opened up to her and expressed a desire for her husband and family’s suffering to end. When Cynthia went upstairs to check on the boys, Georgia headed into the living room, looked down at Tom’s body, and smothered him with a pillow. After the life drained from Tom and his machines started wildly beeping, Georgia shouted up to Cynthia, who initially believed he died of natural causes. Little did Georgia know, her son Austin was hiding in the room playing hide-and-seek when she smothered Tom, and he saw everything.

Austin didn’t tell anyone what he saw that night — yet! But after Gabriel learned that Georgia was in the room with Tom when he died, he called the police and reported a suspicious death. Officers looked into Tom’s cause of death and suspected found foul play, so Georgia was arrested.

We all know that murder is illegal and horrible. But in Georgia’s mind, the murders she committed were justified, because the men were either abusive or suffering. As Ginny found out more about her mother’s past in Season 2, she realized that her mom’s criminal behavior was done to protect the family. But will Ginny be able to forgive her for Tom’s death? And will Georgia finally do some time for her crimes? Answers await inGinny & GeorgiaSeason 3.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 5, 2025.