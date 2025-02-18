Who is Sheila Carrasco ? (Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Facts and More (2025)

Sheila Carrasco is the famous Actressand Model from The United States. She is popularly known for her role in Flower CBS television series Ghosts. She has appeared in various movies including, Good Luck With Everything, A Lot of Nothing, Finding the Asshole: Chapter 3, Trophy Wives, Monster Roll, and many more. She has appeared in various television series including Me and My Grandma, Ghosts, The 2018 CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase, The Good Place, Outmatched, The Odd Couple,and many more. She has a huge fan following. She usually shares her fashionable outfitsandmodeling photos on herInstagram.

Sheila was interested in acting and performing from a young age, and started appearing in commercials and local theater productions as a child. Sheila Carrasco’s journey from the vibrant streets of Chicago to the stages and screens of Hollywood is a testament to her unwavering passion for storytelling and performance. With a background rooted in theater and a talent that knows no bounds, Carrasco has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

She has continued to increase herpopularityacrossseveral social media platforms. Her massive following which can be largely attributed to her ingenuity and creativity has attracted the attention of several brands across the globe. We will walk you through all about her.

Checkout her Wiki, Age,Family,Facts,andMore.

Table of Contents Who is Sheila Carrasco ?

Sheila Carrasco Education

Sheila Carrasco Bio/Wiki

Sheila Carrasco Career

Sheila Carrasco Physical Appearance

Sheila Carrasco Net Worth / Income



Few Interesting Facts about Sheila Carrasco

Sheila Carrasco Social Media Profiles

FAQs What is Sheila Carrasco’s net worth? What is Sheila Carrasco’s age? What is the breakthrough role of Sheila Carrasco? What is Sheila Carrasco’s Marital Status? What is Cora Kirk’s Boyfriend name? Did Sheila Carrasco go to college? Why is Sheila Carrasco famous?



Who is Sheila Carrasco ?

Sheila Carrasco, a name that has been steadily making waves in the America entertainment scene, is a versatile stage and film actress known for her exceptional talent and captivating performances. With a career spanning both stage and screen, Sheila has demonstrated her ability to bring characters to life with depth and authenticity.

In the vibrant landscape of American entertainment, Sheila Carrasco shines as a multifaceted talent, captivating audiences with her versatile performances and creative prowess. Best known for her role as Flower, the free-spirited hippie ghost in the CBS comedy series “Ghosts,” Carrasco has established herself as a comedic powerhouse with an innate ability to bring characters to life with humor and depth.

Sheila Carrasco Education

She hails from Chicago, United States.Her age is around 33 years old as of 2023.Her Zodiac sign is Aquarius. She is American by Nationality. Her birthday is on May 16th, 1990.

She studied BFA Direction and Set Design at NYU Tisch School of The Arts. Later she attended Harvard University and Moscow Art Theatre and earned a degree in master’s in Fine Art.

Sheila Carrasco Bio/Wiki

Full Name Sheila Carrasco Real Name Sheila Carrasco Occupation Actress Age (as of 2023) 33 Years Old Birthdate May 16th, 1990 Birthplace Chicago Zodiac Sign Libra Net Worth 0.5m+ Qualification Graduate Alma mater N/A Ethnicity half Chilean and half American Nationality American Religion Christian Sheila Carrasco Career Sheila Carrasco’s journey from the vibrant streets of Chicago to the stages and screens of Hollywood is a testament to her unwavering passion for storytelling and performance. With a background rooted in theater and a talent that knows no bounds, Carrasco has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Raised on the South Side of Chicago, Carrasco’s love affair with acting began at a young age when she took to the stage in a community theater production of “Annie”. As an active member of the LA-based theater company IAMA, she showcased her talents both on stage and behind the scenes, culminating in the production of her virtual one-woman show, “Anyone but Me,” which she wrote and starred in. Carrasco’s transition to television was seamless, with standout roles in popular series such as “The Good Place,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “American Housewife.” Her knack for comedy shone through in shows like “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” and “The Odd Couple,” where she brought laughter to audiences with her infectious energy and impeccable timing. But Carrasco is more than just a performer; she is also a gifted writer and creator. As head writer for the CBS Diversity Showcase and a former member of the renowned Groundlings Sunday Company, she has demonstrated her ability to craft compelling narratives and memorable characters. Breakthrough Role : In 2021, Sheila Carrasco secured her breakthrough role as Flower in the CBS adaptation of Ghosts. The show revolves around a young couple inheriting a haunted mansion and navigating life alongside its eccentric spectral inhabitants. She Portrayed Flower, a 1960s-era hippie ghost perpetually steeped in bliss and peace following a drug overdose, Carrasco injects the character with a charmingly naive and optimistic demeanor. As one of the main characters, her portrayal provides essential comic relief, earning Carrasco widespread acclaim for her performance. Her portrayal of Flower has garnered rave reviews, leading to a nomination for a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. See Also Who is Sheila Carrasco? All About The American Film and TV ActressGhosts: Why Flower Left the CBS Show, Revealed by ProducersSheila Carrasco: Biography, Age, Career, Net Worth And More Sheila Carrasco Ghosts She frequently uploads her modeling pictures. She loves to make Reel Videos.Check out her performance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheila Carrasco (@sheilatabasco) She is a fashion enthusiast. Check out her Interview Sheila Carrasco Physical Appearance She isYoung, beautiful, and hot.She has a slender figure. She ishugelypopular among youth. She looks like a doll. She is approximate5′ 6” inches talland weighs around59 kg. She has a SlimBuild. She hasbrown eyes and brown hair. She has beautifulbig eyes which look very appealing and long silky hair. She has a beautiful personality. Sheila Carrasco Net Worth / Income How much is the Net worth of Sheila Carrasco? Sheila Carrasco make a huge income from Sponsorships, Advertisement, Paid Collaboration, Affiliate Marketing and Ad Income. A rough net worth of Sheila which includes her Assets and Incomes is 0.5m+ dollars. She garners a substantial income through her acting endeavors. Sheila Carrasco Family, Religion & Husband Her father is from Curacaut, a small rural town in the Araucanian region of southern Chile, and her mother is a white American. Her parents met in Temuco, Chile, and fell in love without speaking a word of each other. Sheila Carrasco Parents She has two siblings, a brother and a sister. Her brother serves in the Marine Corps and her sister in the Air Force. Sheila Carrasco siblings She is married to Josh, an actor. The couple met at Harvard. They has 2 children. Sheila Carrasco Husband Few Interesting Facts about Sheila Carrasco Her Instagram account has 23K+ Followers.

account has She has won various accolades and awards for her amazing performance. Her ability to embody the emotional depth and complexity of her character captivated audiences, solidifying her position as a promising talent to watch.

With her striking talent and on-screen presence, Sheila Carrasco has captured the hearts of audiences, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the world of Brazilian entertainment. Her remarkable career continues to shine, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

Her performances are always captivating and leave a lasting impression on her audience. Sheila Carrasco’s ability to effortlessly switch between different roles and genres has also earned her a lot of praise and admiration from fans and critics alike.

She regularly shares updates about her life and career, giving fans a glimpse into her personal life. Her engaging and relatable content has helped her gain a large following on these platforms, making her even more popular.

She is seeking more versatile roles ahead and is open to experimenting with her looks and character.

She often attends Red Carpet Events. She loves to capture beautiful views on her camera. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheila Carrasco (@sheilatabasco) She is pretty popular for her Stylish looks. She is a dog lover. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheila Carrasco (@sheilatabasco) She has been documenting her many outdoor excursions and travel experiences on the social media platform. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheila Carrasco (@sheilatabasco) Whether she’s hiking in the great outdoors or bringing joy to audiences on stage and screen, Sheila Carrasco is a true talent whose star continues to shine brightly in the world of entertainment. With her versatility, humor, and boundless creativity, she is sure to leave an indelible mark on the industry for years to come. Sheila Carrasco Social Media Profiles Instagram: Click

Facebook: Click

Twitter: Click FAQs What is Sheila Carrasco’s net worth? As of 2023, Sheila Carrasco's net worth is $0.5 Million+. What is Sheila Carrasco’s age? 33 Years old What is the breakthrough role of Sheila Carrasco? Portraying Flower in the CBS adaptation of Ghosts. What is Sheila Carrasco’s Marital Status? Sheila Carrasco is Married. What is Cora Kirk’s Boyfriend name? No such Info is available. Did Sheila Carrasco go to college? NYU Tisch School of The Arts. Why is Sheila Carrasco famous? She is famous for being an actress.

——– Thank you ——–

Influencer Opportunity