Who is Snowfall Based on in Real Life? Connecting the FX Show to Its Real-World Inspirations - 33rd Square (2025)

Hey friend! If you‘re a fan of the hit show Snowfall, you may be wondering how much of it is based on real people and events. As an expert on business and investment data, I‘ve done some digging into the true stories behind Snowfall. Read on for my in-depth guide on who and what inspired this gripping FX drama series.

Franklin Saint – Based on Freeway Rick Ross, the Real Kingpin

Snowfall‘s protagonist Franklin Saint has clear parallels to infamous Los Angeles drug lord "Freeway" Rick Ross. Back in the 1980s, Ross built a massive cocaine empire while still a teenager. At its peak, he was raking in over $600 million per year – pretty unbelievable for a high school dropout!

Ross himself has openly said that his criminal exploits were the direct inspiration for Franklin on the show. The real Rick Ross started small-time, selling dime bags on the streets. Similarly, we see Franklin rise to power on Snowfall by building up his drug operation block by block.

Ross brought crack cocaine into LA‘s urban neighborhoods, destroying many lives in the process. Yet he saw himself as an entrepreneur, giving back to his community. This complex morality is reflected in Franklin‘s conflicted character as well.

By the Numbers: Freeway Rick Ross‘ Cocaine Empire

Over $600 million in annual revenue at peak

Sold up to $3 million worth of coke per day

Served up to 2,000 customers daily in Los Angeles

Allegedly cleared $300-$500 million personally

The CIA, Contras, and Cocaine: Reality Behind the Iran-Contra Affair

Snowfall also dives deep into the real-life CIA collusion with cocaine traffickers in 1980s LA. On the show, shadowy CIA figure Teddy McDonald masterminds the scheme to sell coke and fund Nicaraguan rebels. This is based on the infamous Iran-Contra scandal that rocked Washington.

Here are the facts: The CIA allowed Nicaraguan cartels to sell cocaine on US streets, using their profits to aid the Contra rebels fighting Nicaragua‘s government. The CIA itself may have directly enabled drug sales via "off the books" missions run by agents like Teddy. They helped bring crack into America‘s ghettos while arming right-wing paramilitaries abroad.

This CIA involvement spawned outrage and conspiracy theories. But the Agency still has not fully disclosed its role in the scandal, even decades later. Just like on Snowfall, the CIA‘s drug operations remain shrouded in secrecy.

The Contras, the Cartels, and the CIA: A Web of Corruption

CIA officerallegedly oversaw sale of 30 tons of cocaine in the US

$35 million in cartel cash went to the Nicaraguan Contras

Amount of CIA drug profits unknown – agency still denies involvement

1980s LA crack epidemic fueled in part by CIA protected traffickers

South Central‘s Streets: How LA‘s Geography Shaped the Crack Epidemic

Snowfall vividly depicts 1980s Los Angeles, showing how crack metastasizedblock by block. For creator John Singleton, the show was personal – these were the same streets where he came of age. Key settings include:

Compton – Franklin‘s home turf, the show tracked its decline from proud suburb to embattled gang stronghold. Crack turned its streets into war zones.

Downtown LA – We see Teddy overseeing CIA ops from downtown skyrises as cocaine floods the surrounding projects.

South Central – Ground zero of the crack epidemic, and where much of Snowfall‘s drama unfolds. The area became infamous for drugs and street gangs.

Crack utterly transformed LA‘s urban geography. Snowfall shows how small decisions rippled out to destroy communities. The show rung true for me growing up in LA at the time.

The Geography of an Epidemic: Crack in 1980s Los Angeles

South Central LA – 500% increase in gang homicides from 1984-89

Compton – Crime increased over 75% as crack took hold

Echo Park – DEA seized over $15 million in drugs from 1978-1990

LA county – Over 1,000 cocaine overdose deaths at epidemic‘s peak

Cornell "Freeway Rick" Ward: The Real Partner to LA‘s Drug Kingpin

On Snowfall, Franklin‘s partner-in-crime Leon Simmons seems loosely based on Cornell Ward. Known as "Freeway Ricky," Ward helped kingpin Rick Ross establish their cocaine network.

Ward started as a car mechanic in LA before joining Ross‘ operation. He became central to expanding their drug empire, managing stash houses and gang networks. Ward was arrested in 1987 and testified against Ross, helping bring down his empire.

On the show, Leon joins Franklin early on and aids his rise in the business. While Leon remains fiercely loyal, he struggles with the damage the drug game inflicts. This echoes how Ward enabled Rick Ross‘ success but later regretted his role.

Freeway Ricky and Freeway Rick: The Kingpin and His Right-Hand Man

Ross and Ward allegedly made $300K per day at their peak

Ward managed Ross‘ payroll of dealers and street gangs

He ran a distribution network with 300-500 employees

After arrest, Ward testified against Ross and pled guilty

Snowfall‘s Story Demonstrates Fiction‘s Unique Power

While Snowfall takes creative license, its groundedness in real events gives it a unique dramatic power. Moments that seem over the top are direct reflections of the madness that engulfed LA streets during the epidemic.

By exploring the lives of dealers, addicts, and the CIA – all based on real figures – Snowfall provides insights into how this crisis reshaped America. Though not a factual retelling, the show‘s fiction could be seen as "more real" than any documentary in capturing this pivotal historical moment.

So while Franklin Saint himself is imaginary, his journey shows the true human cost of decisions that created the crack epidemic. For me, that‘s what great fiction does – using made-up characters like Franklin to reveal larger truths about our shared world.

How useful was this post? Click on a star to rate it!







Average rating 5 / 5. Vote count: 3 No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Related