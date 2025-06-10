Who Plays Raegan And Maddie Lockwood In Netflix's You Season 5 - SlashFilm (2025)

The twin trope is a time-honored soap opera staple, so it's not surprising that, in the final season of "You" — the campy, heightened Netflix series that stars Penn Badgley as "nice guy" serial killer Joe Goldberg — Anna Camp plays a pair of identical twins. As both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, half-sisters of Joe's extraordinarily wealthy and powerful wife Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie), Camp turns in a masterful dual performance,especially because the two women couldn't be more different. Raegan, a cutthroat employee and board member of Lockwood Industries who's furious that her late father Tom (played last season by Greg Kinnear) made Kate the CEO of the company, will stop at nothing to undermine her half-sister and barely has time for her husband and daughter. Maddie, a socialite whose job Joe describes as "vaguely PR" who's been married several times and calls Joe "Boo-Boo" in a way that's notnot flirtatious, is bubbly and blithely, blissfully unaware of what's going on at Lockwood Industries at any given moment. Camp seems to be having tremendous fun in her two roles, and it shows; Raegan and Maddie are a delightful addition to "You" in its final stretch.

Camp has been working for decades now, between a recurring role on the HBO hit "True Blood,"a stint on "Mad Men," a brief turn on "The Mindy Project," and films like "The Help" and "Café Society," but you probably know her from her canceled-too-soon Amazon original series or, perhaps, a trilogy of films about the art of a capella. Here's where you've seen Camp before her major supporting role on the 5th and final season of "You."