Who plays Yancy Grey on 'Ransom Canyon'? Meet Jack Schumacher (2025)

Ransom Canyon, a new Netflix show inspired by Jodi Thomas’ romantic Western drama series, features a stacked mix of well-known actors and talented breakout stars who will keep fans glued to their screens for all ten episodes.

On top of big names like Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel, Ransom Canyon features absolute legends like James Brolin, young stars from popular shows like Manifest and A Million Things, and intriguing stars on the rise like Jack Schumacher.

Per Netflix, the official synopsis for Ransom Canyon is as follows: “With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.”

The aforementioned “mysterious cowboy” who arrives in town and unearths the past? That’s Yancy Grey, one of Ransom Canyon‘s most compelling characters, who becomes so crucial to the series that the Season 1 finale is even named after him!

So who is Yancy Grey onRansom Canyon? And what do we know about Jack Schumacher, the actor who plays him? Read on for everything we know aboutRansom Canyon’sbreakout star, including quotes from Decider’s interview with Schumacher.

Who Is Yancy Grey On Ransom Canyon?

When we first meet Yancy in Ransom Canyon‘s pilot he’s walking down the side of the road carrying his belongings. A police officer finds him and offers him a ride to his destination: a ranch that belongs to Cap Fuller (Brolin).

Once Yancy arrives, Cap wastes no time letting him know that he’s late and laying down the duties he’ll be responsible for on the ranch. As Yancy’s getting settled in his new room at Cap’s, he meets Ellie (Marianly Tejada), a former nurse who cares for Cap and works at Gracie’s Dance Hall with her pal Quinn. Ellie invites Yancy to stop by, which he does at the end of the premiere. But their chemistry-heavy meet-cute isn’t all positive…

When Ellie looks around Yancy’s room she finds a book of poetry that contains a newspaper article about Fuller Ranch. The discovery concerns her, so she confronts Yancy about it, and he claims, “The last place he was at didn’t go so well…I was trying to see what this place used to be — if I could bring it back.”

Ellie makes it clear that if Yancy messes with Cap there will be hell to pay, and Yancy seems to get the message. Before the premiere ends, however, he has a suspicious meet-up with Staten’s brother-in-law Davis (Eoin Macken) and says, “All’s going to plan with Cap, but you didn’t tell me about the girl.” Davis asks Yancy, “You sure about this?Because once you go through with it, there’s no going back.” And Yancy replies, “That’s what I’m counting on.” Clearly, something’s up with Yancy Grey!

Without spoiling some of the series’ major twists, we’ll just say that Yancy has a lot of secrets and some very specific reasons for arriving in Ransom Canyon, which you’ll learn throughout the first season and beyond, should Netflix choose to renew the show. While you wait to learn more about “the ever-mysterious Yancy Grey,” let’s learn more about Jack Schumacher, the actor who plays him.

Who Plays Yancy Grey On Ransom Canyon? Meet Jack Schumacher

As noted, Yancy is played by Jack Schumacher, who kickstarted his on-screen career in 2015 in a short called Butane. Per IMDb, the Ransom Canyon star has starred in over a dozen films and television series, including Empire, Chicago P.D., S.W.A.T, and more. Since 2022, he’s appeared in everything from Welcome to Chippendales, The Engagement Plan, and KillHer, to The Irrational and Top Gun: Maverick. That’s right, folks! Schumacher played Lt. Neil “Omaha” Vikander in the hit movie and is currently one of 58 people Tom Cruise follows on Instagram.

In an interview with Decider (which we’ll link in full once it goes live), Schumacher spoke on playing Yancy, getting cowboy training, working with Ransom Canyon‘s talented cast, and how grateful he is to have landed a series regular role on a Netflix show.

“This, more than anything in my past, felt like that ‘I made it’ kind of moment. In between every other job previously that I’ve done, I’ve gone back and worked a survival job, and my definition of making it would be like, ‘OK, I can pay my rent and pay my bills without having to have a secondary job. Just do it from acting.’ This provided me that,” Schumacher told Decider. “But more than the financial aspect of it, this was I think the biggest role that I was able to really sink my teeth into. I’ve gotten to do some movies and other parts and guest slots and what not. And usually you’re in that character for you five weeks or less. Sometimes a couple of months. But to get to really embody this character and only think about this for like six months was the most fun that I’ve had in my career thus far… So yeah, this was a dream come true.”

Want to stay up to date with Schumacher outside of Ransom Canyon? You can follow him on Instagram at @schumacher_jack, where he had just under 8,000 followers ahead of premiere day. If Ransom Canyon is renewed by Netflix, Schumacher told Decider he’d “100%” want to return for Season 2 and beyond. So here’s hoping we haven’t seen the last of Yancy Grey just yet.

Ransom Canyon Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.