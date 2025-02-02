Who Stared In Phil 101

Philosophy is the critical examination of our most fundamental ideas about ourselves and the world. Who are we? What can we know? How should we treat each ...

Philosophy is the critical examination of our most fundamental ideas about ourselves and the world. Who are we? What can we know? How should we treat each other? What kind of society is best? What is our relation to the natural world? As individuals and as a culture, we have views on these questions even if we don’t talk about them. These beliefs and values influence the way we live, personally and socially. Philosophy tries to make these ideas evident and open to reconsideration, hoping thereby to improve human and nonhuman life on this planet.