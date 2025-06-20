Why 100s of the Top CROs, CMOs, CCOs, and CFOs Are Coming to SaaStr Annual 2025—and Why You Should Too (2025)

SaaStr Annual 2025 is not just another SaaS event—it’s thelargest gathering of SaaS, Cloud, and AI founders in the world, and this year, we’re taking it to the next level with the second year of our VIP Summits.

These exclusive, role-specific gatherings are designed to bring together the best and brightest revenue and operational leaders in SaaS for a mix of tactical learning, high-value networking, and, yes, a little bit of fun.

If you’re a founder, executive, or leader looking to scale faster and smarter, the VIP Summits at SaaStr Annual 2025 are where you need to be. Here’s a deep dive into what’s happening, who’s coming, and why this is the SaaS event of the year.

What Are the SaaStr VIP Summits?

The VIP Summits are curated, invite-only events that bring together 800+ of the top CROs, CMOs, CCOs, and CFOsin SaaS. These summits are designed to foster deep connections, share actionable insights, and provide a platform for leaders to learn from each other in a focused, intimate setting.

Each summit is tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities of these roles, with structured meetups, cocktail parties, and exclusive sessions to ensure you leave with both new strategies and new relationships.

The Lineup: What’s Happening at SaaStr Annual 2025

Who’s Coming : 250+ of the top CROs and VPs of Sales, alongside 100+ CEOs from companies at $2M–$20M+ ARR.

: 250+ of the top CROs and VPs of Sales, alongside 100+ CEOs from companies at $2M–$20M+ ARR. What to Expect : This summit is all about scaling revenue engines. From tactical sessions on building high-performing sales teams to candid conversations about navigating market challenges, you’ll get insights directly from the leaders who’ve done it. And, of course, there’s the VIP Poker Night—a chance to network in a relaxed, fun environment.

: This summit is all about scaling revenue engines. From tactical sessions on building high-performing sales teams to candid conversations about navigating market challenges, you’ll get insights directly from the leaders who’ve done it. And, of course, there’s the VIP Poker Night—a chance to network in a relaxed, fun environment. Why It Matters : Revenue leadership is the backbone of SaaS growth. This summit is your chance to learn from the best and build relationships with peers who can help you scale.

Who’s Coming : 300+ of the top CMOs and VPs of Marketing from companies like Snowflake, Databricks, Atlassian, Launch Darkly, Instabase, Malwarebytes, Instructure and more to our 4th CMO Brunch!

: 300+ of the top CMOs and VPs of Marketing from companies like Snowflake, Databricks, Atlassian, Launch Darkly, Instabase, Malwarebytes, Instructure and more to our 4th CMO Brunch! What to Expect : A packed half day dedicated to the future of marketing in SaaS. From leveraging AI to drive personalization at scale to mastering account-based marketing (ABM) strategies, this summit will give you the tools to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

: A packed half day dedicated to the future of marketing in SaaS. From leveraging AI to drive personalization at scale to mastering account-based marketing (ABM) strategies, this summit will give you the tools to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape. Why It Matters : Marketing is changing faster than ever, and AI is at the forefront of that transformation. This summit will help you harness the power of AI to drive growth and efficiency.

Who’s Coming : 300+ of the top CCOs and VPs of Customer Success from Notion, GitHub, Asana, ServiceTitan and so much more!

: 300+ of the top CCOs and VPs of Customer Success from Notion, GitHub, Asana, ServiceTitan and so much more! What to Expect : A jam-packed half day of learnings and networking focused on reducing churn, driving net revenue retention (NRR), and scaling customer success teams. You’ll hear from leaders who’ve built world-class CS organizations and walk away with actionable strategies to implement immediately.

: A jam-packed half day of learnings and networking focused on reducing churn, driving net revenue retention (NRR), and scaling customer success teams. You’ll hear from leaders who’ve built world-class CS organizations and walk away with actionable strategies to implement immediately. Why It Matters : In SaaS, customer success is everything. This summit will help you turn your CS team into a growth engine.

Who’s Coming : 150+ CFOs and VPs of Finance from Talkdesk, Evenup, Descript, Palo Alto Networks, Grin, and many more!

: 150+ CFOs and VPs of Finance from Talkdesk, Evenup, Descript, Palo Alto Networks, Grin, and many more! What to Expect : From managing burn rates to preparing for an IPO, this summit is all about the financial side of scaling a SaaS business. You’ll get insights from top finance leaders on how to navigate today’s market and position your company for long-term success.

: From managing burn rates to preparing for an IPO, this summit is all about the financial side of scaling a SaaS business. You’ll get insights from top finance leaders on how to navigate today’s market and position your company for long-term success. Why It Matters : Financial leadership is critical to SaaS growth, and this summit will give you the playbook to manage your company’s finances effectively.

Why These Summits Are a Game-Changer

The VIP Summits at SaaStr Annual 2025 aren’t just about sitting in on sessions—they’re aboutbuilding relationships with the best in SaaS. Here’s what makes them unique:

Exclusive Access: These summits are invite-only, ensuring you’re surrounded by top-tier leaders who are serious about scaling. Structured Networking : This year, we’re introducing90-minute cocktail parties and meetupsafter each summit, giving you even more opportunities to connect with your peers. Actionable Insights : Every session is designed to provide specific, tactical advice you can implement immediately. No fluff, no filler—just real strategies from real leaders. Double Opt-In Meetings : For B2B CEOs at $1M+ ARR, we’re offering a newWho Do You Want to Meetprogram, allowing you to connect with the exact leaders you want to learn from.

Who Should Attend?

These summits are perfect for:

B2B Founders and CEOs : Looking to scale from $1M to $100M ARR and beyond.

: Looking to scale from $1M to $100M ARR and beyond. Revenue Leaders : CROs, CMOs, and VPs of Sales or Marketing who want to learn from the best and build their networks.

: CROs, CMOs, and VPs of Sales or Marketing who want to learn from the best and build their networks. Customer Success Leaders : CCOs and VPs of CS focused on driving NRR and reducing churn.

: CCOs and VPs of CS focused on driving NRR and reducing churn. Finance Leaders : CFOs and VPs of Finance navigating today’s market challenges.

What’s the Bigger Picture?

The VIP Summits are just one part of SaaStr 2025. With 10,000+ SaaS founders, execs, and investors,200+ tactical sessions, and1,000+ networking opportunities, this is the event that will help you grow your business from $0 to $100M ARR—and beyond.

Here’s what else you can expect:

SaaStr.AI Summit : The best in SaaS, Cloud, and AI, with a focus on what’s working now (and what’s not).

: The best in SaaS, Cloud, and AI, with a focus on what’s working now (and what’s not). Meet a VC Matchmaking : 800+ VCs in attendance, with structured 1:1 meetings to help you raise your next round.

: 800+ VCs in attendance, with structured 1:1 meetings to help you raise your next round. World-Class Speakers : 250+ speakers from the best SaaS companies across the globe, sharing their playbooks for success.

How to Join

If you’re a B2B exec at $10M+ ARR, you’re eligible to apply to attend the VIP Summit for your. function But spots are limited, and they fill up fast. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the most exclusive gatherings in SaaS.

See Also 4 Reasons Your SaaS Attack Surface Can No Longer be Ignored

👉Apply to Attend the VIP Summits at SaaStr Annual 2025

If you’re a B2B founder / exec at $1m-$1000m ARR, you may sign-up to join the CEO+CRO Poker Night, and for the coffee and cocktails meet-ups after CMO and CCO Summits. Only B2B execs at $1m+ ARR are eligible. Sorry, no agencies, service providers, etc.

This is your opportunity to learn from and connect with the top CROs, CMOs, CCOs, and CFOs in SaaS. Don’t miss it—see you at SaaStr Annual 2025!