Why a 'Trump-fest' could be just the tonic for a special relationship under strain (2025)

It was perhaps not quite how officials, in London at least, had envisaged the announcement of the state visit would be made.

In the Oval Office, Donald Trump revealed the news in his own way.

"I was invited by the King and the great country. They are going to do a second fest - that's what it is. It is beautiful," he said during an impromptu Oval Office moment.

The question was, did this "fest" - which Mr Trump suggested could happen in September - amount to the much hyped second state visit for the American president?

Or was this actually just the smaller visit that had been offered two months ago as an initial bilateral visit at which the state visit would be discussed?

Back in February, Sir Keir Starmer presented the president with a letter from King Charles and the offer of a state visit.

The letter proposed an initial meeting between the King and the president to discuss details of the state visit at either Dumfries House or Balmoral, both in Scotland, close to Mr Trump's golf clubs.

The King wrote: "Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom… As you will know this is unprecedented by a US president. That is why I would find it helpful for us to be able to discuss, together, a range of options for location and programme content."

As he revealed the news of his "fest" with his "friend Charles", Mr Trump said: "I think they are setting a date for September…"

Sources have since confirmed to Sky News that it will amount to the full state visit.

Read more from Sky News:

Man hijacks plane and stabs passengers before being shot dead

Evidence contradicts Israel's account of attack on aid workers

Gang war gripping major cities

'Even more important'

It's possible the initial less formal presidential trip may still happen between now and September. Mr Trump is in Europe for the NATO summit in June and is due in Scotland to open a new golf course soon too.

"It is the second time it has happened to one person. The reason is we have two separate terms, and it's an honour to be a friend of King Charles and the family, William," the president said.

"I don't know how it can be bigger than the last one. The last one was incredible, but they say the next one will be even more important."

His last state visit in 2019, at the invitation of the late Queen, drew significant protests epitomised by the giant blow-up "Baby Trump" which floated over Parliament Square.

Britain's trump card

September is a little earlier than had been expected for the visit. It may be an advantage for it to happen sooner rather than later, given the profoundly consequential and controversial nature of the first few months of his second term.

The decision by the British government to play its "state visit trump card" up front back in February drew some criticism.

And since February, Mr Trump's position on numerous issues has been increasingly at odds with all of America's allies.

On Ukraine, he has seemingly aligned himself closely with Vladimir Putin. His tariffs have caused a global economic shock. And on issues like Greenland and Canada, a member of the Commonwealth, he has generated significant diplomatic shock.

Get Sky News on WhatsApp Follow our channel and never miss an update. Tap here to follow

A risk worth taking

Mr Trump is as divisive among the British public as he is in America. Sir Keir is already walking a political tightrope by choosing the softly softly approach with the White House.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

👉 Follow Trump 100 on your podcast app 👈

The UK government chose not to retaliate against Mr Trump's tariffs, unlike some allies. Sir Keir and his cabinet have been at pains not to be seen to criticise the president in any way as they seek to influence him on Ukraine and seek an elusive economic deal on tariffs.

On that tariff deal, despite some positive language from the US side and offers on the table, there has yet to be a breakthrough. A continuing challenge is engaging with the president for decisions and agreements only he, not his cabinet, will make.

Be the first to get Breaking News Install the Sky News app for free

British officials acknowledge the risk the state visit poses. In this presidency, anything could happen between now and September.

But they argue British soft power and Mr Trump's fondness for the Royal Family and pomp - or a "fest" as he calls it - amount to vital diplomatic clout.

For a special relationship under strain, a special state visit is the tonic.