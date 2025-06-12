Why Brittany Cartwright Thinks Jax Taylor Might Have Skipped Rehab (2025)

Brittany Cartwright has some thoughts on ex-husband Jax Taylor’s decision to enter rehab.

“I think if his job wasn’t on the line, he wouldn’t have went [to rehab],” Brittany, 36, said during her Thursday, April 24, appearance on the “MisSpelling” podcast. “On the show, he’s like, ‘I’m going to miss out on a lot of things.’ Then, he says, ‘Going to miss out on Cruz.’ I feel like he knew that he was going to miss out of 30 days of not filming The Valley with us.”

Brittany noted that, ultimately, she was the one who put her “foot down” about Jax, 45, going to rehab.

“He talked about the fact that the only reason he went to rehab is because he looked in the backseat and he saw Cruz, and he was yelling at me in front of Cruz and all that,” The Valley star continued. “I was like, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, that’s not true. We came home. I had to Uber separately because he was so aggressive.”

Brittany noted that she called the Bravo show’s executive producer Alex Baskin and members of Jax’s family before offering an ultimatum.

“I got everybody combined joining teams with me that he needed to get help,” she recalled. “If he does not go to rehab, I’m going to have to do something. The cops were almost called.”

Brittany noted that The Valley viewers saw things got “very aggressive” in their household during the second season premiere, which aired on April 15.

“The cops were going to be called if he did not at least go and try to get help. I think, like 100 percent, he wouldn’t have went at that time because he was still in denial,” she added. “You had to hit your rock bottom and stuff to actually want to go get help for yourself. For some reason, I think that he was still not at that rock bottom.”

Brittany revealed that Jax said he would “never forgive” her for making him go to rehab. (Brittany filed for divorce from Jax in August 2024.)

“I was like, ‘One day you will realize that I was the only person who loved you enough to make you do this,’” she said. “He still has his issues with me about it.”

Jax initially shared his addiction struggles during an appearance on Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast last month, revealing his decision to get sober.

“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud,” he said at the time. “I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it, but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

Jax’s addiction struggles are front and center during season 2 of The Valley, with viewers watching how it impacts the end of his relationship with Brittany.

