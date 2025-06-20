Why Dennis Weaver's Chester Left Gunsmoke - SlashFilm (2025)

It's hard to undersell the impact "Gunsmoke" had on the television landscape when it first aired. Westerns for the small screen were largely occupied by kid-friendly fare like Roy Rogers and Hopalong Cassidy at the time, but the presence of an adult-driven series led to the development of countless genre programs in its wake. But the series outlasted all of them as the longest-running television western of all time with 20 seasons under its holster, with "Death Valley Days" wagon-trailing just behind it. The town of Dodge City was like a beacon for all manner of stories, with James Arness' steadfast Marshal Matt Dillon often finding himself in the center of the episode's conflict. The lawman would often be surrounded by a recurring cast of characters, like saloon owner Miss Kitty (Amanda Blake) and resident bullet extractor Doc Adams (Milburn Stone), with one of them being his first right-hand man.

For the first nine seasons of "Gunsmoke," Dennis Weaver's Chester Goode made an impression among television viewers as the timid yet resourceful assistant to the Marshal. Like Dillon, the character was a holdover from the popular radio show that preceded the CBS western drama, where he was played by Parley Baer. In both cases, Chester was never a legitimate deputy so much as a great friend that Dillon liked having around to help him keep law and order in check. He had a very kind and boyish quality about him that absolutely made him the sidekick in the relationship.

Weaver was initially worried that his physical prominence would make it difficult to believe his character couldn't join fights, so he adopted a limp that would be a mainstay throughout his time on the show (via MeTV). The role even won him an Emmy in 1959. Nine years is a good run for any actor on a successful series, but there came a point where Weaver thought enough was enough.

