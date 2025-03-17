Why Derma Rolling Works for Hair Regrowth (2025)

02-27-2025 11:46 AM CET | Press release from: MSNBlogs

Hair loss is a common issue affecting both men and women, leading many to explore various treatments for hair regrowth. One of the most effective and affordable methods is derma rolling for hair. This technique, also known as microneedling, stimulates the scalp to promote hair growth naturally.

If you are experiencing thinning hair, receding hairlines, or patchy bald spots, using a derma roller for hair may help. This guide will explain how derma rolling works, its benefits, and how it compares to other hair regrowth treatments, including https://www.drmalaymehta.com/folliculitis-treatment/ for scalp health.

What is Derma Rolling?

Derma rolling is a microneedling technique that involves using a handheld roller with tiny needles to create micro-injuries on the scalp. These small punctures trigger the body's natural healing process, boosting collagen production and improving blood circulation to the hair follicles.

The result? Stronger, healthier, and thicker hair growth.

How Does Derma Rolling Work for Hair Regrowth?

Increases Blood Circulation to Hair Follicles

One of the key reasons for hair loss is poor blood circulation in the scalp. When hair follicles don't receive enough oxygen and nutrients, they shrink and stop producing healthy hair. Derma rolling stimulates blood flow, delivering essential nutrients to hair follicles and encouraging hair regrowth.

Boosts Collagen and Elastin Production

Collagen plays a crucial role in maintaining scalp health and hair strength. The micro-injuries from derma rolling activate collagen and elastin production, strengthening hair follicles and improving hair thickness.

Enhances Absorption of Hair Growth Serums

Many people use hair growth serums like minoxidil or natural oils for hair loss treatment. Derma rolling increases the absorption of these products, allowing them to penetrate deeper into the scalp and work more effectively.

Reactivate Dormant Hair Follicles

Over time, some hair follicles become dormant due to genetics, stress, or scalp conditions. The tiny needles in a derma roller for hair help reactivate these follicles, leading to the regrowth of new hair. Visit this link https://www.drmalaymehta.com/dermaroller-treatment-mumbai/ for more information about derma roller for hair.

Benefits of Using a Derma Roller for Hair

Non-Surgical & Affordable

Unlike hair transplants, derma rolling is a cost-effective and non-invasive solution for hair regrowth.

Easy to Use at Home

Derma rollers are simple to use and can be incorporated into your hair care routine at home.

Works for Various Types of Hair Loss

Derma rolling is beneficial for people experiencing androgenetic alopecia (male or female pattern baldness), receding hairlines, and thinning hair.

Supports Overall Scalp Health

By improving blood circulation and reducing inflammation, derma rolling helps in scalp rejuvenation and supports other hair growth treatments.

Choosing the Right Derma Roller for Hair Regrowth

When selecting a derma roller for hair, it's important to choose the right needle length for optimal results.

When choosing a derma roller for hair regrowth, selecting the correct needle length is crucial for optimal results. Different needle lengths serve different purposes. A 0.25 mm needle primarily increases serum absorption through mild stimulation. For more significant stimulation, a 0.5 mm needle is recommended as it stimulates collagen production and improves blood flow to the scalp. For effective hair regrowth and activation of dormant hair follicles, a 1.0 mm needle is generally preferred. Therefore, for hair regrowth purposes, derma rollers with needle lengths between 0.5 mm and 1.0 mm are recommended.

How to Use a Derma Roller for Hair Growth

Step 1: Clean Your Scalp

Wash your hair and scalp with a gentle shampoo to remove dirt, oil, and bacteria.

Step 2: Disinfect the Derma Roller

Soak the derma roller in rubbing alcohol or antiseptic solution for 5-10 minutes to sterilise it.

Step 3: Roll Gently on the Scalp

Roll the derma roller back and forth in different directions (horizontal, vertical, and diagonal).

Apply light pressure to avoid injury.

Focus on thinning or receding areas for 5-10 minutes.

Step 4: Apply Hair Growth Serum (Optional)

After derma rolling, apply a hair growth serum like minoxidil or natural oils (such as castor oil or rosemary oil) to enhance absorption.

Step 5: Clean the Derma Roller

Rinse the roller with warm water and disinfect it after each use.

How Often Should You Use a Derma Roller?

0.5 mm roller - Use 2-3 times per week.

1.0 mm roller - Use once a week.

Avoid using the roller daily, as excessive use can cause irritation.6. Combining Derma Rolling with Folliculitis Treatment in Mumbai

Folliculitis is a scalp condition caused by bacterial or fungal infections that lead to itching, redness, and hair thinning. If left untreated, folliculitis can damage hair follicles, slowing hair regrowth.

How Folliculitis Treatment Helps Hair Growth

Treating scalp folliculitis is essential before starting derma rolling. Many people in Mumbai seek dermatologists for folliculitis treatment, which may include:

Medicated shampoos (salicylic acid).

Antibiotic or antifungal treatments to eliminate infections.

Scalp exfoliation to remove dead skin and unclog hair follicles.

By addressing folliculitis first, you can ensure a healthy scalp before using a derma roller for hair growth.

When to See a Hair Specialist

If you experience:

Excessive hair shedding despite using a derma roller.

Painful bumps, redness, or irritation on your scalp.

No improvement after 3-6 months of derma rolling.

It may be time to consult a hair loss specialist or dermatologist for a more advanced treatment plan.

Conclusion

Derma rolling for hair regrowth is a scientifically backed method that stimulates hair follicles, boosts blood circulation, and enhances the effectiveness of hair growth treatments. When used correctly, it can help restore hair thickness and strength.

However, if scalp conditions like folliculitis are present, seeking folliculitis treatment in Mumbai before starting derma rolling is essential for the best results.

By combining derma rolling, scalp treatments, and a healthy hair care routine, you can achieve stronger, healthier, and fuller hair over time.

