Why Gen Z Craves The Freedom To Make Mistakes At Work (2025)

Why does Gen Z crave the freedom to make mistakes at work? Well, take a trip with me back in time to see some reasons. I want you to imagine your early 20s.

You remember those moments, right? They were incredibly awkward and wonderful moments of trying to figure out your life and reach every dream before you’re 30. After all, how many of us wanted to be on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list? I’m guessing the majority.

Now, imagine your very first job interview. You may have chosen your lucky outfit, packed your portfolio with your best ideas, and even grabbed your MapQuest directions as you stepped out of your apartment, ready to embrace a world of possibilities. But, despite your knees shaking and heart racing, you felt at ease when you walked into a packed room of your peers. After all, you can size up your competition and figure out how to stand above the rest during your in-person interview.

Fast forward a few years and picture the same scenario for Gen Z. Everything has changed. They aren’t greeted by their peers, and many aren’t even greeted by a real person. The days of walking into a room and sizing up the competition are long gone. Unlike previous generations, Gen Z don’t necessarily have the privilege of simply trying to outshine their peers for recognition. After all, close to 40% of managers right now would rather invest in robotics than venture into the unknown world of Gen Z employees. And why wouldn’t they? If AI can save the company millions, why would they risk it all to bet on Gen Z? Even Shopify CEO Tobi Luke is getting on this trend. In a recent MSNBC article, Luke revealed that all employees will have to prove that AI is lacking in some way before even considering hire anyone new.

Think about the pressure of having to prove yourself against a machine that’s 99.9% correct most of the time. There’s no opportunity to build camaraderie or form a strong rapport with your coworkers or managers. Because, in all honesty, the only measuring tool for your success is artificial intelligence.

Now, I’m a massive supporter of AI. Any company looking to attract and retain top Gen Z talent needs to integrate this valuable technological source across their company. However, I also recognize the humongous pressure now placed upon Gen Z, especially as new hires. They lack the freedom to make mistakes.

When they’re only given one option, which is to perform at 100% 24/7, they lose the ability to be innovative and imaginative, and to lead with curiosity. Now, according to Bill Gates, he believes that AI has the power to not only amplify the creativity and ingenuity of humans. He goes one step further and states that, “AI, truly has the power to become a full replacement for humanity.”

On the opposite side of the debate, according to a recent survey by Wiley, 80% of respondents believe that soft skills, such as team development, leadership, and communication will still be more valuable than artificial intelligence and it’s impact on the modern workplace. However, soft skills need room to develop, and that’s a big risk. Now, I know it’s a daunting endeavor to invest in Gen Z. But, when you bet on them, you gain the ability to make your company more profitable and productive. Because by giving this generation the freedom to make mistakes, you’re not only fostering a more creative and innovative work environment, but you’re also tapping into the unique perspectives and ideas that Gen Z can bring to your business. See Also 8 Boardroom Blind Spots Women Directors Are Best Equipped To Solve

And after all, many companies who have tasted the sweetness of success have also experienced the feeling of failure, and they’re much better off because of that experience. Just look at Jeff Bezos, Henry Ford, and even Arianna Huffington, a woman who experience over 35 rejections for her second book proposal. But look at what they became. All of these moguls leaned into their mistakes and used each experience as a building block toward success. Think about your own life and career? What were your most significant moments? Did success lead you to where you are now, or did you fail forward? In a time of AI, how do we enable and encourage Gen Z to make mistakes, experiment, and think outside the box? Here are three ideas to help shape your business into an environment of innovation and inspiration.

1. Hire Gen Z Candidates For Their Potential

Like every generation starting their careers, Gen Z comes with almost zero experience when first hired. Their resumes may include professor recommendations, internship experience, or character references, but hiring Gen Z is, for the most part, a significant gamble. However, it’s important to remember that this generation also brings with them a wealth of potential and fresh perspectives that can truly bring tons of value to your business.

Many managers and executives feel frustrated and uneasy about investing in this generation. In fact, according to Deloitte, 66% of them are scared half to death to risk it all and invest their time and money into new hires. This reality is understandable. After all, venturing out and taking a risk on Generation Z is a massive leap of faith. However, the results can yield incredible rewards if you’re willing to take this risk.

If you provide Gen Z an environment that encourages them to make mistakes, be innovative, and color outside the lines, they will become one of your most valuable assets. This is why it’s imperative that you create an environment that gives new hires the freedom to exceed your expectations. By doing so, you not only show confidence in their ability but also inspire them to take your business to the next level.

2. Make AI A Tool To Help Your Employees

According to a recent report from the World Economic Forum, more than 41% of employers globally plan to drastically cut down their workforce because of access to artificial intelligence.

The problem with this turn of events is that AI is potentially infringing upon the job market for Gen Z and threatening their ability to attain entry-level employment. Now, I’m a strong advocate of AI regarding business integration and usability. However, as a replacement for human employment, I have my concerns. For example, AI cannot lean into creativity. It can’t see all angles of repercussions. In fact, the one thing that it can do is obey commands. So, where does that leave innovation?

Without the human element, companies will be held to the same standard, and they won’t be able to exceed past AI capabilities. On the other hand, Gen Z will be able to experiment and find tons of ideas that meet your customer needs and expectations.

For instance, they might come up with new marketing strategies that resonate with younger audiences or innovative product designs that cater to changing consumer preferences. They’re able to do this because they have the freedom to make mistakes and figure out what works and what doesn’t.

3. Let Mistakes Happen To Build Success

Think about it: It took Thomas Edison 10,000 times to figure out how not to make the light bulb. And rather than complaining about his own frustrations, he famously said, “I have not failed 10,000 times. I’ve simply found 10,000 ways on how not to make a light bulb.”

In the same way, it took Steve Jobs years to create the iconic iPhone. Without the freedom to experiment, fail and figure things out the hard way, the products, software, and systems that are normative in our day-to-day experience would have never come into existence. Success has and always will be dependent upon failure.

The ability to try and try again is what makes companies great. The freedom to make mistakes at work is what will set your company apart for Gen Z and attract the top talent you need to stand out and stand above your competition. Consider these ideas and start implementing them in your business today.