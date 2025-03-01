Why Magnetic Eyelashes Are Easier to Wear Than You Think (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Over the years, magnetic lashes have taken over the lash game, and they're appealing since you don't have to deal with tricky lash glue. They work in two ways: the lash bands have little tiny magnet strips embedded within, or some kits come with magnetic eyeliner that attracts the magnetic lash to its strip.
Our experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab regularly test products like drugstore mascara, eyebrow gel and beyond — true to form, we thoroughly researched the best and safest magnetic lashes and magnetic eyeliners out there. Our team of chemists researched the magnetic lashes consumers swear by and reviewed ingredients by cross-checking different cosmetic review databases.
Plus, GH's beauty experts wore select pairs for an extended amount of time and judged ease of use, overall look, comfort, length of wear and ease of removal. Based on these selective criteria, we whittled our list down to the 5 best magnetic lashes and liners to add to your cart.
Pros
- Easy to apply and remove
- Variety in style options
Cons
- Liner may have a longer drying time
Thousands of reviewers on Amazon recommend these eyelashes because they're easy to use, provide an array of style options and last all day long. One of our staffers tested the "natural" pair and thought they looked comparable to traditional false lashes. The thin magnetic liner brush applies a pigment-packed formula and the lash pack includes a silicone-ended tweezer that makes the application seamless.
Take note: The liquid liner takes more than a few minutes to dry completely, so refresh your hair or change your outfit in the meantime — the instructions say it needs to be completely dry before you apply the lashes. The strips went on with ease and stayed put, but our tester found the magnets' weight felt noticeable. Once trimmed, however, the strips fit better and felt more comfortable with time.
Number of lashes: 5 sets | Liner included: Yes | Material: Synthetic silk
Pros
- Long-lasting wear
- Comfortable application
Cons
- May require several layers of liner
This faux mink eyelash set earned a 100% SkinSafe Score, per our Lab's ingredient evaluation. What's more, celebrity makeup artist Maya René loves Eylure for its great selection of eyelashes, sharing that "it also comes with the magnetic liner for your convenience!" Ulta reviewers seem to enjoy the magnetic liner and lash set too.
"I was able to wear these lashes for six hours without needing to reapply the magnetic liner nor did I have any sort of lifting issues," says one Ulta reviewer. "They were much more comfortable than glue-on eyelashes and after about an hour I couldn't even tell I was wearing them any longer." However, some Ulta reviewers noted it required multiple layers of liner to get the lashes to adhere.
Number of lashes: 1 set | Liner included: Yes | Material: Faux mink
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Natural appearance
- Lightweight
Cons
- Liner can be tough to remove
Magnetic eyeliner can be tricky to work with, but the one included in this kit glides right on. It dries quickly, but not so fast that you don’t have time to perfect the line. Plus, it’s infused with biotin to nourish the delicate skin around the lashline. Boasting double-strength magnets, the liner will keep lashes on for up to 16 hours, and it’s resistant to wind and smudging. However, while the lashes remove easily, the liner requires a little more effort, like a makeup remover or micellar water.
Impressively flexible, the lash strip is also very lightweight for comfortable wear. They can conform to different eye shapes, making them adjustable and versatile.
Number of lashes: 1 set | Liner included: Yes | Material: Synthetic mink
Pros
- Added volume and length to lashes
- Top score for staying put all day
Cons
- Eyeliner may need multiple applications
Eylure's luxe lashes fluttered their way to high praise among our Beauty Lab pros, who gave it perfect scores for adding volume and length to the appearance of lashes. One of our staffers reports: "It was simpler than any fake eyelash product I tried before. They amplified [my] look without looking too fake."
Testers also raved that it stayed in place all day. Among both novice and pro faux lash users, the eyeliner glided nicely while also making it easy to place the lashes. One thing worth noting: Another tester found the application process a bit tedious as they needed to re-draw the eyeliner multiple times, plus allot extra dry time for it to stick properly.
Number of lashes: 1 set | Liner included: Yes | Material: Faux mink
5
Pros
- Mess-free application
- Precise-tip liner
Cons
- Liner is sold separately
If you're going for a more dramatic look, these lashes run 17mm in length, packed with layers of volume. In our road test, the lashes stuck to the liner like glue and stayed put. The magnetic eyeliner offers a precise application that resembles traditional liquid eyeliners and dries quickly and isn't messy when applying (a struggle fake lash enthusiasts know all too well with traditional lash glue). Though the round shape is designed to help open up your eyes, one GH editor found that the lashes were still in her vision when wearing them.
Number of lashes: 1 set | Liner included: No | Material: Mink
How we tested the best magnetic lashes
Our Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab evaluated every magnetic eyelash and magnetic eyeliner recommended above with Michael S. Brown, Ph.D.
In our test, we cross-checked the magnetic liner's ingredients against the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification and the current Proposition 65 (Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 - Prop 65) list. We also utilized the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) database to verify the safety of several ingredients.
Our recommendations do not include any magnetic eyelash and eyeliner kits that:
- Lack an ingredient list on its packaging, according to the FDA Declaration of Ingredients
- Have incorrectly spelled or shortened ingredients
- Contain triethanolamine, a potential skin and eye irritant
- Contain carbon black in its nano form
What to look for when shopping for the best magnetic eyelashes
✔️ Styles: Eye shapes vary and your falsies should suit you.
- For hooded lids, wispy lashes look best. Its fine, feathery qualities create subtle volume and make the eye appear larger, says René.
- Smaller eyes can try cluster lashes, which let you build up and customize whichever shape you'd prefer — cat eye or otherwise.
- Large eyes can handle many lash types: Thicker lashes add volume, while a small lash adds subtle definition. "When I'm working with clients that have large, round eyes, I try to enhance their shape by reaching for lashes that bring drama but in a subtle way," René adds. "I really like using 3D lashes because they enhance volume and length, but they don't overpower the eye."
✔️ Size and weight: Fuller styles are trickier to apply since they weigh down lashes more. Beginner lash wearers may strike more luck by starting out with wispy lashes that are lighter to handle. Even individual lashes, though a bit intimidating, let you take on smaller sections at a time. Use a spoolie to blend with your natural lashes and even an imperfect application can look pretty seamless. Pro tip: René recommends taking the lash out of its packaging and molding the band. "Take the two ends and press them together, creating a circle," she says. "In doing this, it helps to mold the band to better fit the shape of your eye."
Are magnetic eyelashes safe?
Yes, overall, magnetic lashes are safe to use around the eyes, according to New York City-based optometrist Susan Resnick, O.D., F.A.A.O.
She explains that magnetic eyelashes are even better than using traditional false eyelashes because you don’t need to apply glue close to the eye area. "This reduces the possibility of glue accidentally seeping into the eyes as well as having allergic or infectious reactions due to glue build-up," Dr. Resnick says. "Removal of the [magnetic] lashes is much gentler and reduces the likelihood of pulling out or splitting the natural lashes."
Magnetic eyeliner contains iron oxides, which are tiny, pigmented minerals commonly found in cosmetics, that are FDA-approved for use around the eyes, according to Andrea Thau, M.D., a past president of the American Optometric Association. "There does not appear to be any risk with the small amount of electromagnetic frequency emitted by the magnets." To be extra safe:
✔️ Read the directions on the package. Whether or not you're a pro at applying false eyelashes, each kit is unique and has its own set of instructions.
✔️ Don't share your eyelashes with friends. Make sure you keep them clean so you don't give yourself an eye infection. "As with all cosmetics uses near the eyes, cleanliness is important to prevent bacteria and other foreign substances from flaking or seeping into the eyes," Dr. Resnick says. "By following the manufacturer's recommendation for proper removal, cleaning and storage, as well as timely replacement, eye infections are preventable."
✔️ Remove them before you go to bed. "Lashes should not be worn overnight as they can accidentally loosen and cause a corneal abrasion," Dr. Resnick says. "There is more risk of infection if the eye area is not cleaned on a daily basis (as is true for all cosmetics)."
What are the cons of magnetic eyelashes?
There are some potential hazards associated with magnetic eyelashes, including allergic reaction, irritation, eyelid fatigue, lashes falling out and corneal abrasion, says Dr. Thau. The important thing to remember when wearing eyelashes or applying any eye makeup is to practice good hygiene habits, including washing your hands frequently, avoiding rubbing your eyes as much as possible and not sharing makeup.
If you are sensitive to certain metals, Dr. Thau recommends a patch test to check for any negative reactions before using the product near your eyes. "I would also recommend patients with sensitive eyes avoid wearing false eyelashes every day," she advises. "Take breaks every few days so lashes and the area around your eyes can breathe and rest."
Dr. Thau also notes that magnetic eyelashes are unsafe for MRI and must be removed before entering the MRI zone. "The scan uses a magnetic field and could cause injury or complications if magnetic lashes are present," she says. "Patients should remember to mention it to the technologist or remove them before an MRI."
How to apply magnetic eyelashes
"First, curl your natural lashes and apply a layer of mascara so that the falsies will hold better," says René. "If you apply them on a bare lash it will likely slide off." Makeup artist Lydia Arroyo finds it's easiest to set the lash down in the middle, then adjust the outer corner and save the inner corner for last.
Wizemann has her own method of magnetic lash application: "I found the easiest way to put them on was to hold the top [of the] lashes with my fingers and snap the bottom on with tweezers," she says. "But if you're not comfortable using tweezers, you can buy little lash applicator tools with rounded edges on them."
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann oversaw the ingredient review for every magnetic lash recommendation in this article. During her over 10-year tenure at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab, she regularly tests makeup products in the Lab, including some of the magnetic lashes in this article.
We collaborated with Wizemann and interviewed industry experts to put together a comprehensive list of our picks. Our staff road tested the remaining magnetic lashes on both herself and her peers.
We also consulted outside experts, including celebrity makeup artists, ophthalmologists and environmental experts:
- Michael S. Brown, Ph.D, is the founder of BWE, an environmental and sustainability management consulting firm.
- Andrea Thau, M.D., is the former president of the American Optometric Association.
- Susan Resnick, O.D., F.A.A.O., is a New York City-based optometrist.
- Lydia Arroyo is a professional makeup artist.
- Maya René is a celebrity makeup artist.
Celia Shatzman
Celia Shatzman (she/her) is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor who has penned stories on topics ranging from beauty to fashion, travel, celebrities, health, entertainment, finance and more. A graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, she is a beauty and style contributor at Forbes and her work has appeared in New York, Cosmopolitan, WWD, ELLE, Conde Nast Traveler, Afar, Travel + Leisure, Women’s Health, Marie Claire, Byrdie, Refinery29 and NYLON, among others.
Tested bySabina Wizemann
Beauty Lab Director
Sabina (she/her) is the director of the Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, where she has overseen skincare, haircare and makeup testing since 2012. She also reviews applications, substantiates claims and evaluates products for the GH Seal and the Beauty Awards and Sustainability Awards programs. She has a B.S. in chemistry from Ithaca College and more than 16 years of experience working in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries.