Why Magnetic Eyelashes Are Easier to Wear Than You Think (2025)

Yes, overall, magnetic lashes are safe to use around the eyes, according to New York City-based optometrist Susan Resnick, O.D., F.A.A.O.

She explains that magnetic eyelashes are even better than using traditional false eyelashes because you don’t need to apply glue close to the eye area. "This reduces the possibility of glue accidentally seeping into the eyes as well as having allergic or infectious reactions due to glue build-up," Dr. Resnick says. "Removal of the [magnetic] lashes is much gentler and reduces the likelihood of pulling out or splitting the natural lashes."

Magnetic eyeliner contains iron oxides, which are tiny, pigmented minerals commonly found in cosmetics, that are FDA-approved for use around the eyes, according to Andrea Thau, M.D., a past president of the American Optometric Association. "There does not appear to be any risk with the small amount of electromagnetic frequency emitted by the magnets." To be extra safe:

✔️ Read the directions on the package. Whether or not you're a pro at applying false eyelashes, each kit is unique and has its own set of instructions.

✔️ Don't share your eyelashes with friends. Make sure you keep them clean so you don't give yourself an eye infection. "As with all cosmetics uses near the eyes, cleanliness is important to prevent bacteria and other foreign substances from flaking or seeping into the eyes," Dr. Resnick says. "By following the manufacturer's recommendation for proper removal, cleaning and storage, as well as timely replacement, eye infections are preventable."

✔️ Remove them before you go to bed. "Lashes should not be worn overnight as they can accidentally loosen and cause a corneal abrasion," Dr. Resnick says. "There is more risk of infection if the eye area is not cleaned on a daily basis (as is true for all cosmetics)."