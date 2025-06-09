Why Morgan Wallen Bucked 'SNL' Tradition and Left Stage Before the Rest of Cast and Crew (Source) (2025)

Morgan Wallen had a good reason for leaving Saturday Night Live early — breaking a tradition for cast and crew — according to a source.

The singer, 31,appeared as the musical gueston the March 29 episode of the late-night comedy sketch series, which sawMikey Madisonas host.

At the end of the episode, as Madison, 26, was closing out her hosting debut, Wallen whispered something into her ear and subsequently stepped off stage, moving quickly past the camera in front of him. Not long after, the country crooner shared photoof a private jet with "Get me to God's country" written in white text over it on his social media.

Now, a source close to Wallen explained to Variety that the star enjoyed his time on SNL and never meant to offend with his quick exit or Instagram post. The insider said that was the same way he entered and exited the New York City studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking.

The source also told the outlet that Wallen also didn't put much thought into how his actions would look to others, reiterating there is no drama.

After Wallen's actions at the end of the most recent SNL episode, social media users reacted on X, with many calling out the singer for what they viewed as rude behavior.

“Wow, Morgan Wallen just walking off the stage during the@nbcsnlcredits? In decades of watching SNL, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. For so many of us, that is sacred ground. What an a------," one user wrote, as another said the star's actions "couldn’t be more lame & undercutting coming from a country star.”

Others, meanwhile, shared support for the "Last Night" musician, like one X user, who wrote: "If you go back and watch the clips of Mikey with Morgan and Chloe from midweek (the hi I’m Mikey Madison and I’m hosting SNL this week with Morgan Wallen clips) you’ll see he didn’t want to shoot those either, and probably only did SNL cause his manager and agent made him."

During hismost recent SNLgig, Wallen first sang"I'm the Problem"from hissoon-to-be-released albumof the same name, before later returning to the stage to perform"Just in Case,"also from his upcoming LP.

The March 29 appearance came five years after Wallen's controversial debut on the series in 2020. Helast appeared on the showthat December, but he was supposed to perform two months prior.

Wallen wasdisinvitedfrom his original musical guest gig after he wasphotographedkissing multiple college women and partying masklessin Alabama, breakingCOVID-19protocols in place at the time.

A representative for Wallen did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Sunday, March 30. SNL, meanwhile, has not commented.



I'm the Problem, Wallen's latest album, is set to be released on May 16.Saturday Night Livereturns on April 5 withJack Blackas host andElton JohnandBrandi Carlileas the musical guests.