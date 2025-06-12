Why new graduate police officers hitting the streets chose to come here (2025)

New police constables will hit the streets following a push in recruitment by the Tasmanian police, which included advertisements on buses, billboards, television, radio and social media.

Tasmania Police welcomed the 15 new constables during a graduation ceremony held in Hobart on Friday, 4.



Constables at graduation in Hobart on April 4. Image provided.

Education and Training Commander Damien George said despite a challenging employment market, Tasmania Police has continued to find new officers.



"Despite facing a highly competitive employment market and [the] attrition challenges being experienced by police jurisdictions across Australia, Tasmania Police continues to attract exceptional recruits."



"Our recruitment advertising aims to illustrate this too, and I can't be any clearer that if you've been thinking about applying - now is the time to do it."



On the graduating constables, Commander George said their appointment was a big achievement and commended their courage in joining the police force.



"Each one of these 15 people should be extremely proud of what they have already achieved, and I look forward to seeing where their new career takes them."



"They're stepping into roles which are anything but ordinary, with each shift offering a new opportunity to serve and engage with our communities."



Two of the 15, Constables Callan Sexton and Eleanor Bonner, are heading to Launceston by request - one of whom scored top marks in their graduating class.



A change of scenery

Prior to joining Tasmania Police, Constable Callan Sexton was a sworn member of the Victorian Police.



He loved being a police officer and, looking at other jurisdictions, realised the Tasmanian force was the best option for him.



"There were lots of opportunities for career progression, cross-training, and it sounded like it had an amazing culture," he said.



Callan Sexton, Dux of course, at graduation in Hobart on April 4. Image provided.

Constable Sexton was awarded DUX of the graduating class for achieving the highest aggregate score across the coursework.



He said he was looking forward to starting work in the Northern Tasmania region.



"I chose to go to Launceston," he said.



"It's challenging and exciting to be living and working there."



"I'm looking forward to working with a new team and understanding the dynamics of working in Tasmania Police."



Constable Sexton said recruiting and training new officers is vital to the public's safety.



"We just need to be able to ensure that if there's triple zero call, and someone from the public needs our help, that we can actually send officers to respond to that job."



Helping her community

For Constable Eleanor Bonner, joining the Tasmanian Police is something completely new - she always wanted to do something within the community - for her joining Tasmania Police was a no-brainer.



"One day, I just kind of realised that policing would be my career, and just thought I'd have a crack," she said.



Constables Callan Sexton and Eleanor Bonner standing with awards after graduation in Hobart on April 4. Image provided.

Constable Bonner said the training process was difficult but rewarding and recognised her other graduating classmate's achievements.



"We're all very proud of each other - [I'm] proud of myself for getting through what is such a hard course," she said.



"You get challenged a lot and we're all just grateful to have made it to the end together."



Of the classroom work, she said most of their time was spent developing practical skills in a variety of areas.

"It mostly involves classroom work and operational skills training, so you study different modules, including learning things about property crime and victim crime."



"Our operational skill training involves firearms and driver training, things like active arm and defensive tactics."



Constable Bonner was raised in Launceston, her decision to be stationed here was an easy one.



"I've lived in Launceston my whole life - I couldn't imagine working anywhere else," she said.



Constable Bonner said she was most looking forward to the challenge ahead of her and being able to make an impact in people's lives.



"I'm just excited to go and challenge myself and interact with the community that I've lived in and grown up in, and just help people and have a positive impact on people's lives."



Tasmania Police has been focusing on high-visibility policing and established it as a core part of their efforts to combat crime.

Constable Bonner said this was the most important reason to bring new recruits in.



"I think high-visibility policing is really important, and I've seen that myself," she said.



"[It's important we're] able to have a chat with the public and break down that barrier."



Commander George said working in Tasmania Police was rewarding and encouraged anyone who wants to make a difference to consider a career as a police officer.



"I encourage anyone who's looking to find purpose and a job where every moment matters to consider applying to join Tasmania Police."



"At Tasmania Police, your actions have meaning, your efforts have purpose, and your presence makes a difference."

