Why the Oura Ring 4 is still the best smart ring on the market - and I've tested dozens of them (2025)

ZDNET's key takeaways The Oura Ring 4, the newest generation of the popular smart ring is now available to buy and starts at $350.

The Oura Ring 4 emphasizes a comfortable build with flatter and smarter sensors, more sizes, upgraded software, and an alleged eight-day battery life.

The eight-day battery life is actually more like five and a half days. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy more buying choices

apr / 2025

While Oura was quiet these past few years, in between the release of its Ring 3 in 2021 and the development of its Ring 4 (now available), a groundswell of competitors released smart rings of their own, from big-name brands like Samsung to indie upstarts like Ultrahuman and RingConn.

The smart ring space is heating up, and we have officially reached peak health tracker. During the past few years, Oura has been busy developing a smart ring that's smarter and stronger than the rest: the recently unveiledOura Ring 4. I've tested the device for months now, and it surpasses the competition by a mile. Here's how.

Oura puts comfort at the forefront of its Ring 4 -- both functional comfort, being great to wear, and via extended and inclusive sizing. Oura's Ring 3 offers sizes six through 13, and the Ring 4 offers sizes four through 15. Out of all the smart rings I've tested on the market, this sizing range is the most expansive and will fit finger sizes small and large.

I wore the Gen 3 for most of last year, and I regularly noticed dry spots around my finger where the protruded sensor domes left impressions. This made the device irritating to wear for longer periods. The Ring 4 uses recessed smart sensors to keep the inside of the ring flat and easy to wear, creating the most comfortable and unnoticeable generation of the device yet.

As annoying as they were, the Ring 3's protruded sensor domes did tend to grip your finger, which made it easier for the ring to stay secure while you were asleep, and for the position of the dimple to stay set on the inside of your finger, where it collected the most accurate data. Without the domes, the Ring 4 becomes slippery: the second night I wore the ring on my pointer finger to bed, it fell off while I was asleep, something that never happened during my nine months with the Ring 3.

A major selling point that intrigued me with the Oura Ring 4 is the extended and uber-competitive eight-day battery life. I hadn't seen any competing smart rings with such a long battery life, so I was eager to see how long the device would last. I put the ring on at 9 am on a Friday morning, and somewhere between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the ring hit 0% and died on me.

That battery life clocked in at about five days, three days less than advertised. An Oura spokesperson recommended disabling the blood oxygen sensing feature and updating to the latest software to improve battery life, and this gave me an extra few days with the ring before recharging. Most batteries don't last as long as advertised for regular wear. For example, Samsung's Galaxy Ring advertises a seven-day battery life but regularly lasts four to five days, tops. On the bright side, recharging the ring took no time and boosted the battery from 0% to 30% in less than 20 minutes.

Another major selling point of the Oura Ring 4 is its smart sensors, which keep the build comfortable and its battery life long. Oura adds 10 extra signal pathways, making 18 in total to gather health data and adjust for the natural movements of the ring that occur during daily wear.

Hardware aside, the software inside the app is as intriguing and updated as the physical ring itself. Some of my favorite features Oura improves upon in its fourth-generation device include the automatic heart rate monitoring that takes place through its workout detection feature, the meal-logging functionality that correctly cataloged my slop of a breakfast (more on that later), and the daytime stress feature that offers more context than ever.

Let's start with heart rate monitoring. Before the Ring 4 upgrade, if you wanted to capture data on your heart rate while exercising, you'd have to go into the app to hit record on that function. The upgraded app -- available to all Oura users, regardless of smart ring generation -- takes this data automatically when it detects movement. When dancing at a concert one night, the device automatically clocked the activity and recorded my heart rate. I love any feature upgrade that does the busy work for me, so I can spend less time thinking about recording my activities and more time doing the activity itself (and reviewing the data later).

The second software feature that blew me away was meal logging. The first morning I tried out the feature, available to test out through Oura Labs, I was half-finished with my yogurt, chia seeds, banana, and raspberries. I picked over the breakfast because I realized halfway through that I wanted to log the meal. This decision was no problem for the AI camera, which detected almost every ingredient in my bowl, to my utter surprise and disbelief.

You can't count calories with this feature; instead, it's a way to log the timing of your meals to understand how regularity impacts your vitals over the day. Meal logging is an experimental feature and could disappear in time, but it's a helpful and impressive tool that utilizes AI cleverly and surprisingly.

Lastly, Oura upgraded its daytime stress feature by including the tags users add throughout the day and the exercises it automatically detects and overlays on the daytime stress timeline. The overlaid timeline clarifies and distinguishes between bodily stress caused by a hard workout or stress caused by a day at work or a social outing late at night.

The October launch of the Ring 4 also brings the Oura app redesign. Given the smart ring is screenless, the user experience relies on an effective app with great data illustration. Oura has redesigned the interface to create three core tabs: Today, Vitals, and My Health. The Today tab provides a snapshot of your daily scores and health data, like readiness, sleep, activity, heart rate, and stress duration.

The Vitals tab shows you a historical view of those scores. The My Health tab shows trends that don't change over a week or two, like your resilience level, cardiovascular age, and sleep health.

The layout is a thoughtful way to separate the many datasets Oura records into relevant-by-day, relevant-by-week, and longitudinal illustrations. Some metrics are harder to find through this reorganization than others. Reddit users have already shared their critiques of the redesign, with many opposing these changes (it's a universal tech truth that users rarely welcome an app redesign). With some curiosity and patience, you can still find the data you're looking for on the app -- trust me.

As usual, you learn lots about your body simply by having this thing around your finger, such as how much better you sleep when you haven't drunk alcohol or eaten late into the night, and how your body reacts to the daily stresses of being a human. That capability hasn't changed from ring generation to generation.

Another thing that, unfortunately, hasn't changed is that this device will still cost you a lot of money -- and you will still have to pay a monthly subscription (despite smart ring competitors doing away with subscriptions of their own). The Oura Ring 4 starts at $350 and rises depending on your desired finish. You'll also pay $6 monthly if you want access to all the data the ring gathers.

ZDNET's buying advice

So, should you buy it? If I were to create the Oura Ring 4's ideal customer, it would be someone who has the money (or the FSA/HSA funds, since the smart ring is FSA/HSA-eligible) and the curiosity to dive into their health insights and make lifestyle choices accordingly.

This smart ring provides data-driven recommendations on sleep, activity, and stress to people who continually check the app. It's helped me get my sleep in check and increase my activity, because I was incentivized to wear it and get my resilience and sleep regularity scores up. I can without a doubt confirm that it's made my habits healthier -- or brought my unhealthy habits to light, at the very least.

The smart ring is constantly innovating with experimental features for metabolic, heart, and sleep health, so Oura Ring 4's ideal customer would be someone looking for groundbreaking features to use and experiment with.

That said, copycats always follow the innovators, and we're seeing some competitors implementing Oura's features, like its Cardiovascular Age and Daytime Stress features, into their own products. The closest dupe is through subscription-free Ultrahuman Ring Air, and if you don't want to pay the $6 a month subscription to have access to extensive health data, I'd recommend the Ring Air instead.

Most of the hardware upgrades prioritize comfort, so if you already have an Oura Ring 3, I'd only buy the Oura Ring 4 if you can't stand the uncomfortable protruding dome sensors of the earlier generation. The impressive software comes to both models through the app. Another reason to buy the new ring could be the (somewhat) extended battery life, if your Ring 3's battery is withering away, and the expanded sizing if you haven't found a smart ring that fits your finger.

If you haven't purchased a smart ring yet, I'd recommend the Ring 4. Despite its competitors vying for attention, there's no question which company is winning the smart-ring race -- and it's the Oura Ring 4. No smart ring is as innovative, feature-rich, size-inclusive, and thoughtful in its design and rollout.

Why the Oura Ring 4 gets an Editors' Choice award The Oura Ring 4's impressive and accurate suite of health tracking features is an example of technology working to its fullest effect. Oura has innovated within the health wearables space, and the smart ring that started as a health tracker has shifted to become a helpful health assistant, thanks to features and data accuracy that encourage healthy behaviors and spot abnormalities. It's the most competitive and innovative wearable within the space right now. Show more