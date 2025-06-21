Why These Curling Irons Earned Snaps from Celebrity Hairstylists, Editors, and Online Reviews (2025)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?
Incorporating a curling iron into your hairstyling routine is one way to take your tresses from flat to fab, but it’s much easier said than done. Creating the perfect beachy waves or bombshell runway-ready curls takes time, patience, and, of course, the right technique to master without teetering on pageant curls.
Lucky for you, as our beauty editor, and resident curling iron aficionado, I shared my no-fail expertise on how to shop for the best curling iron for your unique hair type. Additionally, I included professional guidance from some of my most trusted hairstylists to ensure you get only the best of the best.
The Best Curling Irons
- Best Overall: Beachwaver S1.25-Dual Voltage Rotating Curling Iron
- Best New Release: Beachwaver Multi Barrel Beachwaver in Pink Rosegold
- Most Amazon Reviews: Conair Double Ceramic 1 1/4-Inch Curling Iron
- Best Budget: Conair Travel Curling Iron
- Best Expert-Loved Curling Iron: ghd Curve Classic Curl Wand
What to Consider
Temperature
Like with all hot tools, your new beauty device’s temperature range is of the utmost importance. Hairstylists previously told me in our guide to flat irons for natural hair that those with thicker and coarser hair types can crank up the temperate anywhere from 350 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. On the other hand, those with fine, straight, or color-treated hair should prevent it from sizzling and use a lower temperature range.
Hair Length and Barrel Size
Curling irons are not a “one size fits all” deal. So, our beauty editor, Nicole Saunders, included curling irons of different barrel sizes for you to master whichever curl type you’re going for: In our guide to rotating curling irons, I explained that your ideal barrel size depends on your hair length and the style you're after. The smaller the barrel — think 1 inch or less, such as the ghd Curve Classic Curl Wand — the tighter the curl, and the more ideal it is for someone with shorter hair. Those with longer hair or who prefer loose curls and bouncy waves should opt for larger barrels that are at least 1.25 inches, like the Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron.
Barrel Material
Regardless of which curling iron you buy, they are all typically made with one of the following three materials:
- Ceramic curling irons are helpful for thin hair.
- Titanium curling irons are best for thick, textured tresses.
- Tourmaline is compatible with both thin and thick hair.
Space
If you travel frequently, then you should also consider how compact your potential new tool is. Many travel-friendly curling irons have similar specs as their full-sized counterparts, but they don't take up much precious space in your suitcase or carry-on bag. For example, the Conair Travel Curling Iron is the most miniature tool on our list, while the Conair Unbound Cordless Curling Iron relies on a USB charger.
How We Chose
Having a reliable choice is also a top priority, which is why we only feature curling irons and wands that have gotten my stamp of approval. I made sure each curling iron had varying specs for you to choose from — think adjustable heat settings, hair clamps, and the material each curling iron is made from to ensure damage-free heat styling. And don’t worry: I have been testing out curling irons and a variety of other hair tools professionally for several years during my previous roles at NBC News, CNN, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s BAZAAR, and Billboard, to name a few.
Plus, many of these picks are also beloved by professional hairstylists and reviewers on major retail sites like Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, and more, so you know they're legit. If you need curl-enhancing guidance, learn more about the best curling irons below, and then check out a few tips and tricks from our favorite celebrity hairstylists on how to master the art of curls.
Best Rotating Curling Iron
Beachwaver S1.25-Dual Voltage Rotating Curling Iron
Pros
- Easy to use buttons
- Ergonomic handle
- Multiple speed settings
- Shuts off after 30 minutes of non-use
Cons
- Some reviewers say it doesn’t hold a curl but that hasn’t been my experience since using it in 2019
We’re the first to admit that using a traditional curling iron isn’t easy. Enter the Beachwaver, a rotating curling iron that creates curls and waves with a simple push of a button.
Speaking of the buttons, Saunders adds users can just press the left or right arrow to curl away from the face. Doing so helps open up their features, like the cheekbones and jawline. There’s even a home button to reset the iron back to its original position, preventing tangles.
“I’ve been using the Beachwaver since 2019. The innovative hot tool feels like it was created for someone like me who long admired the big, bouncy curls and waves Victoria’s Secret models had growing up,” she says. Beachwaver founder Sarah Potempa was responsible for creating the iconic hair look two years in a row for the annual VS fashion show.
Key Specs
|Rating
|3.7-star average from over 150 Ulta reviews
|Temperature
|290-410 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Size
|1- and 1.25-inch
Best New Release
Beachwaver Multi Barrel Beachwaver in Catwalk
Pros
- 3-in-1 tool
- Includes a sturdy yet lightweight zippered protective case that's ideal for travelers
Cons
- Pre-order available in January 2024
Just when Saunders thought the Beachwaver couldn’t get any better, the brand debuted an impressive new rotating curling iron. It features three interchangeable barrels of various shapes and sizes, so you don’t have to splurge on multiple hot tools to achieve versatile looks.
“It’s incredibly easy to swap out the barrels to achieve defined curls, beach waves, or loose curls. I also appreciate that it comes with an 8-foot-long swivel cord to prevent tangles. It’s also incredibly helpful for someone with limited outlets in their home. Best of all, it boasts multiple preset temperatures, ensuring all hair types are accommodated,” she explains.
She owns the pink and rose gold trio, but notes both the pink and black sets sold out hours before we published this guide. Thankfully for your hairstyling needs, Beachwaver created a leopard print version that's currently in stock. Saunders argues that if you’re keen on scoring one ASAP, do so fast because it’s only a matter of time before this hot tool also sells out.
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.6-star average from 14 Beachwaver reviews
|Temperature
|Up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Sizes
|1-0.5-inch cone; 1.5-1-inch cone; 1-inch barrel width
Most Amazon Reviews
Conair Double Ceramic 1 1/4-Inch Curling Iron
Pros
- 30 heat settings
- The barrel size is most ideal for loose curls on medium and long hair
Cons
- Some reviewers say button placement makes it relatively easy to accidentally power off
Saunders says Conair is one of the best budget-friendly haircare brands available, hence an inclusion in this story. And with a 4.3-star average rating from more than 80,000 reviews, it’s no wonder this affordable curling iron is an Amazon best-seller.
Whether you’re looking to curl all of your tresses or just touch up the front pieces, this is a go-to iron for many. And based on the thousands of glowing reviews, Saunders is confident you’ll enjoy it as well.
Amazon reviewers appreciate the simplicity of this curling iron. Not only does it heat up fast, but it also features a double ceramic technology for even heat distribution.
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.3-star average from over 80,800 reviews
|Temperature
|Up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Sizes
|3/4 inch to 1 1/4 inches
Best Budget
Conair Travel Curling Iron
Now 18% Off
Pros
- Reviewers love it for international and domestic travel
- Meets FAA, DOT and TSA requirements
Cons
- Only 1 pre-set temp that’s not listed
Although Saunders hasn’t used this particular mini iron, she has had many positive experiences using Conair hot tools. Additionally, she is impressed by its ability to heat up in just 30 seconds, which is handy for anyone impatient.
The hundreds of glowing online reviews highlighting this as a tiny yet powerful pick don’t hurt either. One Amazon reviewer says it fits neatly into their cosmetic bag but doesn’t take away necessary space for their makeup and skincare products.
Speaking of travel, many Amazon reviewers use this mini curling iron for international trips. Regardless of which country you’re using this hot tool, reviewers say it quickly heats up and holds a curl.
Key Specs
|Rating
|3.9-star average from over 3,100 Amazon reviews
|Temperature
|356 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Sizes
|1 inch
Best Expert-Loved Curling Iron
ghd Personalize your flat iron
Pros
- Equipped with an ergonomic clamp for easy styling
- Automatic sleep mode kicks in after 30 minutes
Cons
- Only available in one temperature that ghd promises accommodates all hair textures without causing damage
Just about every hairstylist we chatted with when whipping up this list couldn’t help but mention the ghd Curve. It comes in different widths, but the Classic seems to be on everyone’s minds for its comfort tip that won’t burn your fingers, medium 1-inch barrel that doesn’t damage or fry your strands, Ultra-zone technology, and spring-activated ergonomic lever for creating classic curls. As its name says, this pick is perfect for creating bouncy, classic bombshell curls.
“My GHD Curve Classic Iron is my go-to,” says celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas. “With the comfort tip, I never need to worry about burning myself. The heat is highly accurate and doesn’t fluctuate at all. With a spring-loaded blade, it is very easy to use at home too!”
Those with longer tresses or just appreciate bigger, bouncier curls and waves should opt for the larger 1.25-inch curling iron instead. It's a favorite of celebrity hairstylist Hayley Heckmann who uses it to style short and long hair. Heckmann says, “My favorite feature besides the barrel size is how evenly the plates inside heat up, ensuring your hair doesn’t get damaged.”
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.4-star average rating from 333 ghd reviews
|Barrel Size
|1- or 1.25-inch
|Temperature
|365 degrees Fahrenheit
Best Iron to Straighten and Curl
Remington Pro 1-Inch Multi-Styler
Pros
- Inexpensive but well-made
- Provides smooth glide while styling
Cons
- Slight learning curve to use
For less than $40, you get a curler and a straightener with this budget-friendly lifesaver. This heated hair tool hybrid has slightly curved ceramic plates that make straightening and curling a total breeze. Simply straighten as per usual for a sleek and straight look, or twist and glide for beach waves. If you want big, bouncy curls, simply glide slower — yeah ... it’s that easy.
This hair-styling hero gets bonus points for its heat control sensor that prevents overheating, which means less hair damage and less color fading for color-treated hair.
Amazon reviewers with a diverse range of hair types speak highly of this unique hot tool. What's so fantastic about this spiral flat iron is that reviewers say it works equally well with all hair textures, including thick, curly, and coily tresses.
Key Specs
|Rating
|4 star average from over 3,600 Amazon reviews
|Barrel Size
|1 inch
|Temperature
|300-400 degrees Fahrenheit
Best Cordless Curling Iron
Conair Unbound Cordless Curling Iron
Pros
- Travel-sized
- Powers down after 15 minutes to preserve battery
Cons
- Some reviewers say their arms feel fatigued with use
If you’re sick and tired of getting tangled in cords while curling your hair, then Conair has the perfect curler for you.
This titanium-based curler is completely cordless and provides up to 25 minutes of cordless use. We especially love that you don’t have to waste money on buying extra batteries. Simply recharge the hot tool with the included 3-foot-long USB charger, and you’re good to go.
The 1-inch barrel makes creating curls and waves seamless and easy. Plus, without a cord, you can get to those hard-to-reach areas behind your head without burning yourself.
Amazon reviewers are big fans of this travel-friendly curling iron that doesn’t take up much space in their carry-on bag. They also praise how easy it is to style their hair, especially because they're no longer dealing with a cumbersome extension cord.
Key Specs
|Rating
|3.3-star average from over 1,300 Amazon reviews
|Temperature
|Up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Size
|1 inch
Best Design
T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Clip Curling Iron Set
Pros
- Auto World Voltage technology makes it hassle-free to use anywhere
- Leaves hair glossy
Cons
- Some reviewers don’t like the placement of the On/Off button
Why buy three different curling irons when you can buy one with interchangeable barrels? Though this curling iron does come with a pricey penny, it’s also important to note that it is a 3-in-1 option that won numerous beauty accolades. Many celebrity hairstylists have also relied on this gorgeous white and rose gold hot tool to style their clients.
Just ask celebrity hair colorist Jeremy Tardo who loves this hair curling iron for its ceramic build that doesn't damage hair. “Its ceramic coating allows for a smooth pass through the hair and a polished finish,” he says. “It’s super easy to use and curls the hair in just one pass, saving time and energy.”
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.7-star average from over 6o Amazon reviews
|Temperature
|260-410 to degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Sizes
|1-, 1.25-, and 1.5-inch
Easiest to Use
Bio Ionic Stylewinder Rotating Styling Iron
Pros
- Barrel automatically rotates for easy styling
- Bio Ionic Moisturizing Heat Technology locks in hydration
Cons
- Other irons on this list are hotter
If you’re new to the world of curling, first off, welcome! Second, you need this easy, breezy curling iron to get started, according to celebrity hair and makeup artist Meredith Boyd.
This curler is one of Boyd’s favorites for one main reason: The barrel rotates, and it’s absolutely life-changing.
“The barrel swivels all the way around, making the curling process so easy. Plus, it’s really fun to use — clients always ask me about it the iron when I style their hair and can’t get over how it rotates,” she says.
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.1-star average from over 450 Amazon reviews
|Temperature
|Up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Sizes
|0.75-, 1-, 1.25-, and 1.5-inch
Best for Long Hair
Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron
Pros
- Infrared heat leaves hair healthy
- The ceramic barrel is infused with a mineral complex for healthy hair
Cons
- The longer barrel isn’t ideal for short to medium hair lengths
If you have long hair, then you know how much of a pain it is to actually curl it. But if you want to make things easier on you and your long locks, then Boyd says to grab this large and in-charge styler, stat.
Boyd says this curling iron is the best for larger curls because the iron never snags on the hair, and it has an extra long 2-inch barrel that makes curling long hair a breeze. Plus, its 1.25-inch barrel size is perfect for creating beachy waves or soft curls.
Now, let's get to the specs: The brand’s NanoIonic MX technology and Bio Ionic Moisturizing Heat help lock in moisture, seal the cuticle, and ensure that curls last longer and stay conditioned and bouncy instead of dull and limp.
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.6-star average from over 900 Ulta reviews
|Temperature
|Up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Size
|1-, 1.25-, and 1.5-inch
Best Temperature Controls
Paul Mitchell Neuro Unclipped Styling Rod 1-Inch Clipless Curling Iron
Pros
- Heats up in seconds
- SmartSense microchip monitors iron temperature
Cons
- Some reviewers don’t like the included 3-finger glove
Celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck says he loves using this particular curler for one main reason: its temperature controls. “It heats up quickly, and the temperature settings are easy to navigate and adjust for any hair type,” he says.
But that’s not the only reason why this curler is so great. It’s clipless, so you won’t have to worry about dents in your hair, and its extra-long barrel allows you to use this curler on longer hair as well. Plus, it has a customizable auto shut-off setting, so you’ll never have to worry about whether you left your curler on when you step away from it.
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.6-star average from 130 Amazon reviews
|Temperature
|Up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Size
|1-inch
Best Under $50
Bed Head Curlipops 1-Inch Tourmaline Ceramic Styling Iron
Pros
- Includes a heat protective glove
- Cool tip for easy and safe handling
Cons
- Non-adjustable temperature
Ulta shoppers can’t seem to get enough of this under-$30 curling wand, and after careful review now we’re pretty obsessed with it, too. They note their curls last at least a full day — on second-day hair, they just need to touch up a few face-framing pieces and they're good to go.
This curling iron beats out its pricier competition for its ceramic barrel that won’t sear your locks and its shine-boosting, body-enhancing properties. It has one universal temperature setting, which takes the guesswork out of determining which temp is best for your hair, and it even comes with a heat-protective glove, so you don’t burn yourself in the process of styling your strands.
Given its clamp-free design, this pick is best for creating loose curls and waves, so if you're looking for a tighter curl, we recommend opting for another option on this list.
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.3-star average from 430 Ulta reviews
|Temperature
|400 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Size
|.5-, .75-, and 1-inch
Great for All Hair Types
Kim Kimble Celebrity Series Tourmaline Ceramic Multi-Barrel Auto-Rotating Curling Iron
Pros
- Interchangeable auto-rotating clipped barrels
- Black woman-owned
Cons
- Not an ideal size for short hair
No matter what your hair length or texture may be, this curling iron from celebrity hairstyling legend Kim Kimble will suit your needs.
First off, it’s an under-$50 pick that has interchangeable barrel heads, which is pretty impressive. But what grabbed our attention is the brand’s promise that each barrel works with just about any hair type.
All you need to do is set it to the right temperature for your hair type (for fine or damaged hair use 290-330 degrees; medium or normal hair should use 330-370 degrees; thick or coarse hair, use 370-410 degrees) and you’re all set to create perfect curls and waves.
Walmart reviewers say their hair looks shiny and healthy whenever they use this curling iron. One even went as far as saying it cut down their hairstyling routine by 65%. They add the inclusion of two wand sizes and a heat-resistant protective glove is incredible.
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.2-star average from 95 Walmart reviews
|Temperature
|Up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel Size
|1 inch
Best for Deep Waves
Hairitage Catch the Wave Deep Waver Crimping Iron
Now 19% Off
Pros
- 9-foot cord with 360-degree swivel
- Reviewers say the waves last for several days
Cons
- Some reviewers with thick hair say it creates too much volume
There’s nothing like romantic beach waves, and this under-$40 pick will give you exactly that. This curling-crimping mechanism uses ceramic tourmaline plates that quickly and evenly heat up to style your hair while reducing frizz and increasing shine, and reviewers on Walmart rave about how this heated tool creates the perfect soft beach wave in seconds.
One Walmart reviewer loves using this curling iron to create deep mermaid waves — and they always receive plenty of compliments on their hair when they style with this hot tool. Another reviewer adds it’s the perfect hair tool for creating effortless waves for daily use. They love Hairitage so much that they own almost every hair tool and accessory the brand sells.
Key Specs
|Rating
|4.5-star average from 287 Walmart reviews
|Temperature
|Up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
|Barrel
|2.7-inch
Tips for Curling Your Hair
Before you reach for your curling iron, prepping your strands is key to creating a base for the perfect look.
For Classic Curls
Dueñas, who has worked with Rachel Brosnahan, Padma Lakshmi, Morena Baccarin, and Petra Nemcova, recommends prepping your strands with a conditioning cream, like the Aloxxi Essential 7 Oil Leave-In Conditioning Cream to help with frizz control.
Then, make sure you dry your hair before reaching for the curling iron.“Make sure your hair is 100% dry before using a curling iron,” says Dueñas. “Aloxxi Working Hairspray is a heat protectant that will also provide long-lasting flexible hold and high shine.”
Your next steps basically depend on what kind of curl style you want to achieve. For a smoother look, Dueñas recommends blow-drying your hair first to remove frizz, then add your curl.
For Voluminous Waves
However, for more volume and a slight tousle, he suggests using your curling iron on your natural texture and using the blade of the curling iron to smooth any texture out of the hair.
If you'd rather create a tousled wave, then celebrity hairstylist Briana Cisneros has a few suggestions for you as well.
"I prep the hair using the Wella Professionals EIMI Thermal Image Heat Protection Spray every single time I apply heat to the hair. Then I take larger sections around the hairline and smaller sections throughout the crown,” she says. “I wrap the first bend of the curl, hold for 3 to 5 seconds, then stretch it out in the same direction that I curled it while I work on the next bend of the curl and repeat.” You’ll get a more natural look with this method.
