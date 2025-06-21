Why These Curling Irons Earned Snaps from Celebrity Hairstylists, Editors, and Online Reviews (2025)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?

Incorporating a curling iron into your hairstyling routine is one way to take your tresses from flat to fab, but it’s much easier said than done. Creating the perfect beachy waves or bombshell runway-ready curls takes time, patience, and, of course, the right technique to master without teetering on pageant curls.

Lucky for you, as our beauty editor, and resident curling iron aficionado, I shared my no-fail expertise on how to shop for the best curling iron for your unique hair type. Additionally, I included professional guidance from some of my most trusted hairstylists to ensure you get only the best of the best.



The Best Curling Irons

What to Consider

Temperature

Like with all hot tools, your new beauty device’s temperature range is of the utmost importance. Hairstylists previously told me in our guide to flat irons for natural hair that those with thicker and coarser hair types can crank up the temperate anywhere from 350 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. On the other hand, those with fine, straight, or color-treated hair should prevent it from sizzling and use a lower temperature range.



Hair Length and Barrel Size

Curling irons are not a “one size fits all” deal. So, our beauty editor, Nicole Saunders, included curling irons of different barrel sizes for you to master whichever curl type you’re going for: In our guide to rotating curling irons, I explained that your ideal barrel size depends on your hair length and the style you're after. The smaller the barrel — think 1 inch or less, such as the ghd Curve Classic Curl Wand — the tighter the curl, and the more ideal it is for someone with shorter hair. Those with longer hair or who prefer loose curls and bouncy waves should opt for larger barrels that are at least 1.25 inches, like the Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron.

Barrel Material

Regardless of which curling iron you buy, they are all typically made with one of the following three materials:

Ceramic curling irons are helpful for thin hair.

curling irons are helpful for thin hair. Titanium curling irons are best for thick, textured tresses.

curling irons are best for thick, textured tresses. Tourmaline is compatible with both thin and thick hair.

Space

If you travel frequently, then you should also consider how compact your potential new tool is. Many travel-friendly curling irons have similar specs as their full-sized counterparts, but they don't take up much precious space in your suitcase or carry-on bag. For example, the Conair Travel Curling Iron is the most miniature tool on our list, while the Conair Unbound Cordless Curling Iron relies on a USB charger.



How We Chose

Having a reliable choice is also a top priority, which is why we only feature curling irons and wands that have gotten my stamp of approval. I made sure each curling iron had varying specs for you to choose from — think adjustable heat settings, hair clamps, and the material each curling iron is made from to ensure damage-free heat styling. And don’t worry: I have been testing out curling irons and a variety of other hair tools professionally for several years during my previous roles at NBC News, CNN, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s BAZAAR, and Billboard, to name a few.

Plus, many of these picks are also beloved by professional hairstylists and reviewers on major retail sites like Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, and more, so you know they're legit. If you need curl-enhancing guidance, learn more about the best curling irons below, and then check out a few tips and tricks from our favorite celebrity hairstylists on how to master the art of curls.

