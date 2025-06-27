Why this programme? | Health Food Innovation Management (2025)

Find another programme
Health Food Innovation Management
Today, poor diet choices, often in combination with an inactive lifestyle, are known to be associated with a variety of chronic diseases, such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes. Nutritional health care has become an importantdriver for innovation in the food and beverage industry. In Health Food Innovation Management, you'll study the process of innovation in this sector, with a specific focus on developing healthy foods. You'll learn how to use nutritional health science to develop new products and marketing concepts.
Multidisciplinary curriculum
The Master of Science in Health FoodInnovation Managementis a unique programme, the only one of its kind in the world. The multidisciplinary curriculum is specifically tailored to the professional demands of employers in the food industry. You’ll take courses on topics such as biomedical sciences and nutrition, food regulation, consumer behaviour, entrepreneurship, business and marketing. By combining elements from business and management with food innovation and health science, we’re able to provide you with an education that will give you the best possible preparation for your future career.
The programme is centred on four main topics:
- biomedical sciences, addressing the impact of nutrition components on health and disease prevention
- consumer research into the areas of health concerns, disease risks and benefit communications
- new technologies of ingredient extraction, modification and processing impacting on product application opportunities
- food regulatory/law developments, health benefit claim possibilities
Obtain a unique skillset
This programme will give you in-depth multidisciplinary insight into the food innovation process, with a focus on improving consumer health and preventing disease. It will provide you with a unique skillset that is specifically geared towards demands in the health food development industry. After you’ve completed the programme, you’ll know how to:
Translate science into new foods
In this master’s, you’ll not only learn to conduct nutrition and health-scientific research, you’ll also learn how to translate findings into smart marketing concepts based on valid health-benefit claims. By merging biomedical and consumer sciences data, you’ll be able to come up with new ideas that are both economically attractive and beneficial to the health of consumers.
Build bridges between disciplines
The programme is multidisciplinary, which means you’ll be able to identify relevant trends and developments on a broad range of subjects such as nutrition and health sciences, consumer sciences and food law. This will allow you to act as a facilitator between business and research departments, because you’ll be able to discuss trends in a manner that will improve cooperation between them.
Make a producta commercial success
Health Food and Innovation Management has a strong focus on business and marketing. This means you’ll learn to develop a business plan that covers all relevant domains, from nutrition and health concepts, and consumer- and market studies, to financial investments and return in investments. Other business and marketing topics discussed in this programme include improving efficiency, reducing failure, reducing costs and improving time to market.
Bringing the world into your classroom
At Maastricht University, we have close ties to the food industry and food research institutes. We carry out research projects with them and regularly invite our connections to give lectures. You’ll have guest lectures from specialists at various European institutes as well as industry players such as Unilever, Friesland Campina and DANONE.You’ll also get to visit food fairs, the European Commission andfood research institutes such as NIZO Food Research, TNO and Dutch Bakery Centre NBC. This means you'll be up to date on the latest developments in this field. These resources may also be valuable to you when you are writing your thesis, orwhen you are trying to find a job after you graduate.
Our programme combines nutrition, business management and legal framework and as such, it is genuinely unique.
Freddy Troost, Associate professor, Health Food Innovation Management
Small groups = big advantages
As with many Maastricht University programmes, the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences programmes are taught using Problem-Based Learning (PBL). In small tutorial groups of 10 to 12 students, you seek solutions to ‘problems’ taken from real-world situations. Instructors act as facilitators, giving help as it’s needed. This allows you to build independence and develop problem-solving skills that you’ll need in the field. This active, dynamic and collaborative learning method has one of the highest knowledge retention rates of any instructional method.
Our differences are our greatest strength
At Campus Venlo, you will study in a small-scale, international academic environment. Roughly 40% of students come from abroad, representing 18 nationalities. From day 1, you’ll be challenged with differing viewpoints and experiences as you interact with staff and students from all over Europe and the world. Your preconceptions and worldview will be enhanced by this interaction, bringing you closer to the programme’s goal of teaching students not only facts and concepts but also international accessibility and understanding.
Internships
Internships offer an indispensible experience.You'll gain practical and professional experience and will rapidly develop from working on assignments in small groups to becoming an independent researcher. Internships not only enhance your studies by giving you practical experience, they also give you an edge when looking for a job. During the last semester you will work on your thesis research while doing an internship at a company or institution of your choice, either in the Netherlands or abroad.
Konstantina Mouliou
Internship in France
”I came to Paris for my internship at Danone, where I am working as an assistant brand manager for innovation in aquadrinks. This new chapter in my life is definitely an amazing and challenging experience, but also with many adventures and new friends in magnificent Paris!’’
Spend a semester abroad
The Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences gives you the opportunity to study abroad in a work placement programme for at least half a year. Imagine wandering the streets of London or taking a weekend hike through the Swedish fjords, all while studying at one of the top universities in the world. The Healthcare Policy, Innovation and Management programme has partner institutions in Austria, South America, Australia, the UK and Sweden. Students return having had the experience of a lifetime: travelling the world, meeting new friends, learning about different cultures, and working to complete their studies.
PREMIUM honours programme
PREMIUM is our Honours programme for high-performing master’s students. If selected, you will work in an interdisciplinary team on a project for a real client from the public or private sector (e.g. Cisco, DHL, EcoAct). Along with guidance from a project mentor, you will receive individual coaching focused on your personal and professional development. You will also attend several workshops and events designed to cultivate valuable knowledge and skills, as well as build a network that provides you with the best preparation possible for the job market.
Are you up for the PREMIUM challenge?
Programme highlights
- It’s a unique programme world-wide, which bridges the gap between scientific research and the food industry and has a strong focus on business and management.
- It’s truly multidisciplinary, addressing biomedical sciences and nutrition, food regulation, consumer behaviour, entrepreneurship, business and marketing.
- The programme spans the entire process of food innovation, with a focus on improving consumer health and preventing disease.
- You’ll have close interaction with staff and guest lecturers from various European institutes as well as industry players such as Unilever, Friesland Campina and DANONE.
- You’ll make regular site visits to international food fairs, the European Commission and partners in the Netherlands or elsewhere (e.g. NIZO Food Research, TNO and Dutch Bakery Centre NBC).
- You will have excellentcareer prospectsdue to an extensive industry network.
The innovation in food products that improve consumers’ health requires advanced knowledge on health and disease, and in-depth understanding of business management and consumer decision making, while considering the legal framework of food safety and claim regulation. Our programme combines these disciplines and as such, it is genuinely unique.
Freddy Troost / Programme coordinator Health Food Innovation Management