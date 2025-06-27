Why this programme? | Health Food Innovation Management (2025)

This programme will give you in-depth multidisciplinary insight into the food innovation process, with a focus on improving consumer health and preventing disease. It will provide you with a unique skillset that is specifically geared towards demands in the health food development industry. After you’ve completed the programme, you’ll know how to:

Translate science into new foods

In this master’s, you’ll not only learn to conduct nutrition and health-scientific research, you’ll also learn how to translate findings into smart marketing concepts based on valid health-benefit claims. By merging biomedical and consumer sciences data, you’ll be able to come up with new ideas that are both economically attractive and beneficial to the health of consumers.

Build bridges between disciplines

The programme is multidisciplinary, which means you’ll be able to identify relevant trends and developments on a broad range of subjects such as nutrition and health sciences, consumer sciences and food law. This will allow you to act as a facilitator between business and research departments, because you’ll be able to discuss trends in a manner that will improve cooperation between them.

Make a producta commercial success

Health Food and Innovation Management has a strong focus on business and marketing. This means you’ll learn to develop a business plan that covers all relevant domains, from nutrition and health concepts, and consumer- and market studies, to financial investments and return in investments. Other business and marketing topics discussed in this programme include improving efficiency, reducing failure, reducing costs and improving time to market.