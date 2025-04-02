Why Was Gypsy Rose in Jail? A Look at Her Unconventional Rise to Fame - Blavity (2025)



Gypsy Rose is an American woman who has served time for the murder of her own mother. Despite her past, she has become an unlikely celebrity and has risen in the societal ranks over the years. Now, she makes media appearances and has even had shows, movies and podcasts focusing on her story. While Rose’s involvement in a highly publicized murder case has obviously made a negative impact on her life, the 33-year-old has been given a new lease on life post-prison.

Life After Lockup, which airs on Lifetime, explores the lives of ex-offenders, giving the 33-year-old a chance to share her experience with the world. Viewers can discover the nuances of her circumstances which have granted her a unique place in society. The second season of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up was released earlier this month, leaving true crime fanatics with much to unpack.

What Led to the Reality Star’s 2015 Arrest?

Gypsy Rose-Blanchard is a woman whose story became widely known due to the tragic and shocking circumstances surrounding her life. She is the daughter of Dee Dee Blanchard, who falsely claimed Gypsy had numerous severe health problems, including cancer and muscular dystrophy. Her mother, who is assumed to have had a case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy (a psychological disorder that manifests as child abuse), controlled Gypsy with these imposed conditions.

For years, Gypsy Rose was subjected to unnecessary medical treatments, surgeries and a highly controlled, isolated life, all under the guise of Dee Dee caring for her “sick” daughter. The truth of Gypsy’s situation came to light when, in 2015, she conspired with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to murder Dee Dee. Although Gypsy herself did not murder her mother, she had a hand in orchestrating it. The case became the subject of intense media scrutiny, raising questions about abuse, manipulation and the darker sides of their mother-daughter relationship.

See Also The death of Olivia Gant

The 33-Year-Old’s Life Beyond Bars

Although Gypsy Rose did not technically commit murder herself, she of course did have to serve jail time. The highly abusive life she had to endure drove her to desperate acts, but in the end, she wound up pleading guilty to second-degree murder. The future reality starlet was sentenced to ten years in prison for her murder plot but only served 85% of it, as required by law. So, technically she has done less than her allotted time for her crime since she was recently released from prison early. She was granted parole on Dec. 28, 2023 and has since then been integrating back into society. In comparison to her ex-boyfriend Nicholas who received a life sentence without parole, Rose was shown mercy.

Has Gypsy Rose Had Her Baby Yet?

Yes, Gypsy Rose is now a mother. Just one year after her release from prison she welcomed a baby girl into the world. Her daughter was born in December 2024 and named Aurora Raina Urker. Her husband, Ryan Anderson, who she corresponded with while in prison officially became her spouse during summer 2022. They married while she was incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. But he is not the father of her child, since the two split relatively quickly after her release from prison. She returned home in December 2023, and by April 2024 the two decided to call it quits. Just weeks after her marriage with Anderson ended, she reconnected with her ex-fiance Ken Urker. Then, about three months after filing for divorce she announced her pregnancy.

Catch Season 2 of ‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up’ on Hulu

Obviously, Gypsy Rose has been very busy making up for lost time since she got out of prison. So it may be hard for viewers to keep up. But a Lifetime special, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, is available for streaming on Hulu and delves into how she navigates her life as a free woman. The controversial public figure has reunited with family (including her sister Mia Blanchard), spoken up about her story and even had a physical transformation.

The newest season captures Rose’s journey anticipating the birth of her daughter, Aurora. Viewers witness the expecting mother’s efforts to adjust to life outside incarceration, including attending couples therapy with Ken to strengthen their bond. Despite her radical transformation, she also faces public scrutiny. Her dark past and impending motherhood are tough topics she has to tackle. Life After Lock Up offers an intimate look at Gypsy’s challenges and triumphs as she embraces this new chapter in her life.

For those who want to stream the latest episodes, they are available on mylifetime.com and the Lifetime app. Additionally, viewers can watch the series live on other platforms like Philo, Sling TV and FuboTV, which offer Lifetime as part of their channel lineup. You can also watch it on Hulu since their standard plan includes on-demand access to Lifetime content, allowing viewers to catch up on new episodes after they air.