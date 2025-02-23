Wide Pulse Pressure: Meaning, Reading, and Effects (2025)

A wide pulse pressure is when the difference between the top number (systolic) and bottom number (diastolic) of your blood pressure reading is more than 100 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) apart. It is also known as high pulse pressure.

Older adults and high-performance athletes often experience wide pulse pressure. In non-athletes, a wide pulse pressure can be a sign that you are at a higher risk of heart disease.

How Wide Pulse Pressure Is Calculated

Your blood pressure comprises two numbers—systolic and diastolic pressure—measured in millimeters of mercury. These numbers indicate the following:

Systolic pressure measures how much pressure your arteries have when your heart beats.

Diastolic pressure measures how much pressure your arteries have in between heartbeats.

Your pulse pressure is the difference between your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. You can find your pulse pressure by subtracting your diastolic (bottom) number from the systolic (top) number.

A healthy blood pressure is 120/80 mmvHg or less. Using this number as an example, this is how you calculate pulse pressure: 120 minus 80 equals 40. So, a person with a blood pressure reading of 120/80 has a pulse pressure of 40 mm Hg.

A wide pulse pressure refers to a difference of 100 mmHg or higher between those two numbers. However, some healthcare providers believe a difference of 60 mm Hg or higher is significant and may indicate worsening heart health.

There are a few places to get your blood pressure checked:

At a healthcare provider's office

At a pharmacy that has a self-kiosk for a blood pressure check

At home, using a blood pressure monitor



When your blood pressure is measured, sit with your legs flat on the floor. Don't talk while your blood pressure is being taken. Use the bathroom ahead of time. Don't drink or eat for 30 minutes before you take your blood pressure.

Causes of Wide Pulse Pressure

Potential causes of a wide pulse pressure include:

Advanced age : Blood pressure often increases with age. However, after age 55, it's common for the systolic pressure to increase and the diastolic pressure to decrease.

: Blood pressure often increases with age. However, after age 55, it's common for the systolic pressure to increase and the diastolic pressure to decrease. Intense athletics: Intense exercise can affect stroke volume (volume of blood pumped out of the heart's left ventricle per beat) and lower systemic vascular resistance (resistance in the arteries to blood flow).

Tobacco use disorder (addiction to tobacco) is also thought to contribute to a wide pulse pressure..



Conditions Associated with Wide Pulse Pressure

A wide pulse pressure may indicate higher risk for certain health problems, including:

Atherosclerosis : This disease causes the arteries to become stiff, adversely impacting blood flow and contributing to higher systolic pressure.

: This disease causes the arteries to become stiff, adversely impacting blood flow and contributing to higher systolic pressure. Aortic regurgitation (when the heart's aortic valve doesn't close as it should) causes blood to backflow from the aorta, which decreases diastolic pressure and increases systolic pressure.

(when the heart's aortic valve doesn't close as it should) causes blood to backflow from the aorta, which decreases diastolic pressure and increases systolic pressure. Dementia : Decreased pulse pressure may contribute to poor blood flow into the brain, which could contribute to an increased risk of dementia.

: Decreased pulse pressure may contribute to poor blood flow into the brain, which could contribute to an increased risk of dementia. Hyperthyroidism (overproduction of thyroid hormone): Thyroid hormone dilates small blood vessels, which can increase cardiac output and pulse pressure.

(overproduction of thyroid hormone): Thyroid hormone dilates small blood vessels, which can increase cardiac output and pulse pressure. Severe anemia : People with severe anemia have increased cardiac output, which can affect blood pressure.



: People with severe anemia have increased cardiac output, which can affect blood pressure. Distributive shock : This medical emergency occurs when the body doesn't circulate enough blood to the brain, heart, and kidneys.



: This medical emergency occurs when the body doesn't circulate enough blood to the brain, heart, and kidneys. Aortic stiffening: The aortic artery becomes less elastic as you age. This can lead to an increase in pulse pressure.

The aortic artery becomes less elastic as you age. This can lead to an increase in pulse pressure. Atrial fibrillation: Wide pulse pressure can increase the load on the heart, which can lead to irregular heart rhythms.

Symptoms

Not everyone with a wide pulse pressure will experience symptoms. The most significant indication that you have wide pulse pressure is the difference between the systolic and diastolic numbers.

Many people with high blood pressure, sometimes associated with wide pulse pressure, will not have any symptoms either. The only way to know if you have high blood pressure or wide pulse pressure is to check your blood pressure regularly.

Like wide pulse pressure, high blood pressure may not have any symptoms. When they do appear, symptoms of high blood pressure include:

Blood spots in the eyes

Dizziness or fainting

Headaches

Heart palpitations

Facial flushing

Weakness and slowness

Ankle or foot swelling

Trouble breathing

Another sign of high blood pressure is the development of more severe health problems such as chronic kidney disease, eye damage, heart attack, and stroke. These may occur if high blood pressure remains uncontrolled or untreated.



Managing Wide Pulse Pressure

Your healthcare provider may not recommend a specific treatment if you have wide pulse pressure. Pulse pressure is not used as widely as other measures to assess heart health. This may change as more research identifies pulse pressure as a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Lifestyle changes can help you manage high blood pressure, including:

Following a heart-healthy diet, such as the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet

(Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet Maintaining or aiming for a healthy weight

Getting regular exercise

Avoiding smoking or vaping

Getting adequate sleep (for most adults, this is seven to nine hours a night)

Avoiding or minimizing alcohol consumption

Visiting a healthcare provider regularly

If you have high blood pressure in addition to a wide pulse pressure, your healthcare provider may prescribe one or more types of medication, including:

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)

Beta-blockers

Calcium channel blockers

Diuretics



Summary

Wide pulse pressure is a difference of more than 100 mmHG between your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Causes of wide pulse pressure include advanced age, stiffening of the arteries, being a well-trained athlete, and smoking. A wide pulse pressure can be associated with certain types of heart disease as well as hyperthyroidism, dementia, and physical weakness.

A healthcare provider may not recommend specific treatments for wide pulse pressure unless you have high blood pressure, too.

