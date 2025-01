Wild 5-4 Hockey Club (Dec 10, 2024) Final Score - ESPN (2025)

Kiviranta scores twice in 3rd, Blackwood gets win over former team as Avalanche beat Sharks 4-2— Joel Kiviranta scored twice in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves against his former team and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night.

