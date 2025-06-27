Will there be a season 2 of 'Sirens' on Netflix? Everything we know (2025)

More On: Sirens Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘Sirens’ On Netflix? Everything We Know

With a murder mystery and a scandalous affair wrapped in an atmosphere of corrupt wealth, Sirens has entered the pantheon of satirical shows about rich people being terrible to each other. After a finale that dropped several bombshells, it’s a no-brainer that viewers are craving more of the darkly comedic miniseries.

The series documents a chaotic Labor Day weekend at the Kells’ grand estate at Martha’s Vineyard. In response to her sister Simone’s (Milly Alcock) growing distance from their family, ex-convict Devon (Meghann Fahey) decides to crash the party. Devon is then swept up in the cult-like community of socialites led by Simone’s boss Micheala Kell (Julianne Moore) whose off-putting friendliness, Devon believes, is a cover for some nefarious behavior. The finale turned everything upside-down: after Michaela’s husband Peter (Kevin Bacon) thwarts her attempt at airing his dirty laundry, he shoves her to the side to make way for Simone, the new Mrs. Kell. Devon abandons hope of a new life with “Captain Morgan” and instead sails home alongside Michaela, whom she no longer suspects as a psychotic cult-leading killer and who has lost everything.

Will we ever get to see the aftermath of this earth-shattering weekend? Or will we never hear Michaela’s signature “Hey hey” again? Here’s everything we know about the future of Netflix’s Sirens.

Has Sirens Been Renewed For Season 2?

Unfortunately, no. As of this writing, Sirens has not been greenlit for a second season. The show was originally intended to be a limited series, so it’s hard to say whether a Season 2 is even in the cards for the beloved five-part dramedy. Don’t worry, though; as shows like Forever have demonstrated, it’s not impossible for limited series on Netflix to live on past their expiration dates if they receive enough views and acclaim from audiences. Sirens’ breakout success may just secure its future, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.

Could Sirens Return To Netflix Any Time Soon?

Again, before we receive definitive news of the series’ renewal, there’s no way of knowing when or if Sirens will ever return to Netflix. The show only just premiered on May 22, so for those eagerly awaiting news of a Season 2 premiere date, patience is key.

What Does The Creator Of Sirens Have To Say About A Possible Season 2?

Viewers aren’t the only ones anxious to see what the future has in store for Sirens. Series creator Molly Smith Metzler has felt the same way since she wrote the play that her show was based on 15 years ago. As Metzler tells Glamour, “I just love this question because to me, it means that people love the characters, and that’s the ultimate compliment. These characters are real people to me…I could write them until the day I die.” Though Metzler is unsure whether Season 2 is possible, she thanks fans for encouraging her, adding, “Can we get [Netflix head] Ted Sarandos on the phone?” We can try.

Sirens is now streaming on Netflix.