Windows activation “not active” after doing a factory reset | Razer Insider (2025)

Page 1/1

I’m currently having this same issue with windows 11 on the 2022 blade 14, did you ever figure this out???

Same thing happened to me just now. Seems to have happened after I performed a bios/firmware update. 2022 blade 14.

Strange. Product key is embedded in BIOS/UEFI, once system is installed and it has internet connection, then it’d activate itself. You can try run powershell as administrator and check the embedded key with command below: (Get-WmiObject -query ‘select * from SoftwareLicensingService’).OA3xOriginalProductKey

Oddly enough, I was able to activate it with a KMS server. Error I was getting from Microsoft's activation server was that my product key had been disabled/revoked (don't remember the exact message). I was able to get on the phone with Microsoft, but when they wanted me to go down the road of doing a Windows repair I stopped. Seemed unneeded based on the error I was seeing. KMS working seems to support that. I'll try falling back to retail key in a few days to see what happens. Also, the activation troubleshooter did present an option for changed hardware. Selecting it yielded single item list of a computer that wasn't the one I'm dealing with, so no go there too. Razer is still present in my Microsoft devices with a matching serial number, but something tells me that this means absolutely nothing.

Strange. Product key is embedded in BIOS/UEFI, once system is installed and it has internet connection, then it’d activate itself. You can try run powershell as administrator and check the embedded key with command below: (Get-WmiObject -query ‘select * from SoftwareLicensingService’).OA3xOriginalProductKey Had tried this already. Product key displayed was not accepted by activation wizard. Used slmgr to force it in and ran activation, but that didn't work either.

any updates with this one?

any updates with this one? I personally haven't tried putting the retail key back just yet. Been a busy week. Anyone else have updates? Also, what was the lead up to your product key issue?

I’m having this same issue. Tried installing a windows update this morning. The update trashed my network stack in some way -- could connect to wi-fi access point but not get DHCP and thus no IP traffic. RPC controller error showed a missing file. Tried uninstalling the bugged MS update but no luck. So I had to do a Window reset. Windows came up find. But after a minor update it asked me if I wanted to continue logging in uslng biometrics. I said yes, and suddenly I had no profile pic on my Windows login and Windows began reporting it wasn’t activated. The commands for displaying the key using the cmd prompt or powershell do NOT display a valid key. They each give an error.

I’m having this same issue. Tried installing a windows update this morning. The update trashed my network stack in some way -- could connect to wi-fi access point but not get DHCP and thus no IP traffic. RPC controller error showed a missing file. Tried uninstalling the bugged MS update but no luck. So I had to do a Window reset. Windows came up find. But after a minor update it asked me if I wanted to continue logging in uslng biometrics. I said yes, and suddenly I had no profile pic on my Windows login and Windows began reporting it wasn’t activated. The commands for displaying the key using the cmd prompt or powershell do NOT display a valid key. They each give an error. Same exact issue - just happened to me a couple days ago. Still cannot activate windows. cmd just gives an error. Anyone have an update or solution?

Tried falling back to my original product key from my KMS workaround, still doesn’t work. Got my original product key by running the following in a command prompt: wmic path SoftwareLicensingService get OA3xOriginalProductKey Tried installing the product key using “slmgr /ipk {product key}”, and the following error: Error text was: Almost looks like the original product key assigned from the factory wasn’t the correct one (seems unlikely, but I’m running out of ideas). I did upgrade my version of windows to Pro via the Microsoft Store when I first bought the computer, so now that license is gone too. Prompts keep telling me that I need to purchase a new license. Reverted back to my KMS solution for the time being.

Any update on this? I’v having the exact same issue. I had network issues after a windows update requiring me to factory reset. That seemed to fix everything with the WiFi, but now windows will not register. It’s almost like the built in product key is just gone...

Same issue here. 2022 Razer 15. Had to do a factory reset. Windows will now not activate. Not sure what the answer is.

So you aren’t getting the “I got new hardware” option that allows you to carry over the windows license even though you are using the same windows account?

I get no message indicating new hardware. Below is what I see. If I try to troubleshoot it gives me an error seeming to indicate that there is a network issue although the network connection is working correctly.

