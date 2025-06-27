Winner of luxury £3m Bond-style Omaze house gives keys back after three days (2025)

The house looked 'like something from a Bond film' (Image: Omaze/Facebook)

A winner of a luxury home in an Omaze draw initially felt like his dreams had come true but soon had a rude awakening. Foundry worker Glen Elmy was ecstatic when he won Stealth House in Devon in October 2021. The stunning property boasts an infinity pool and breathtaking ocean views, giving it a paradise-like appearance. Glen was clearly overjoyed with his win, saying: "I'm totally gobsmacked. The only thing we've ever won before was three pounds at a Bingo night on holiday. We absolutely love the house-if I could have designed one from scratch, it would look just like this-it's like something from a Bond film. "We will be keeping it as there's no other house like it in the country - so why would we want to sell it? My wife Debbie lost her father to Covid this year, and our youngest son was made redundant last week, so winning this house is just what the family needed - it's life-changing for all of us. This house is so spectacular we're going to enjoy our first family holiday for two years right here. I don't think we'd find a better place anywhere else in the world!" However, Glen from Walsall in the West Midlands only spent three days at the property, with reports suggesting that concerns over coastal erosion may have played a part. As per Mail Online, Glen returned the keys to Omaze and opted for a cash sum equivalent to the house's £3 million value. It is reported that he hasn't visited Stealth House since.

The lucky winner reportedly hasn't set foot in Stealth House since (Image: Omaze)

A source revealed to the publication: "I met Mr Elmy when he was here for the publicity. He was apparently planning to stay for a week but left after three days and that was the last we saw of him. The corner of the house goes almost to the cliff edge, it's about two metres away from the edge", reports the Mirror. Meanwhile, an anonymous neighbour shared: "I never see anybody going in or out since the win. There is all sorts of speculation that it can't be insured because of how close it's been built to the sea and on the cliff edge. There is a problem with coastal erosion all along the coast here. There are signs around the beach warning about falling rocks. "It could just be local rumours, but the person who originally built the building was told it was too close to the edge, and mortgage and insurance might be a problem. When I moved in five years ago, it was on the market for £2.5 million, but nobody wanted it. When the competition was running, we saw cars coming and going, but soon after the winner was announced, that stopped, and there's been nothing since." Reports claiming that a luxurious house is 'falling into the sea' have been robustly refuted. An Omaze spokesperson clarified the situation, asserting: "As with all its properties, Omaze carried out extensive professional surveys, searches and inspections prior to purchasing the house in Devon. Omaze can confirm that none of these reports raised any material concerns with the property, including in relation to coastal erosion. The property is fully insurable."

Omaze has confirmed that the property is fully insurable (Image: Omaze/Facebook)

Complications seem to be a recurring theme for certain winners of Omaze's property competitions. For instance, Uttam Parmar and his wife Raki from Leicestershire, who landed a "fantastic" £3 million Cornish coast dwelling with idyllic views of the Camel Estuary in August 2022, were apparently compelled to vacate their prize home within eight weeks, as per reports by the Mail Online– claims Omaze has disputed. Furthermore, in May 2023, June Smith, a 74 year old grandmother, decided to put her six-bedroom Fowey, Cornwall, win up for sale after merely one visit, a residence some locals allegedly derided as a "fishbowl". There have been numerous success stories from Omaze draws, with one of the most remarkable being Lauren Keene. At just 24, she became the youngest winner in the competition’s history and is now the owner of a stunning five-bedroom mansion on the Wirral, inspired by the opulent homes of Hollywood Hills. After receiving her prize, an ecstatic Keene exclaimed: "The house is unreal! It really does feel like something you'd find in the Hollywood Hills! It's made for parties, and we can't wait to get everyone we know up here for a big bash!".

Reports that the luxurious house is 'falling into the sea' have been strongly denied (Image: Omaze/Facebook)

