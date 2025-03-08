With These Hair Rollers (Chosen By Beauty Experts), You Can Get Voluminous Bouncy Curls (2025)

Hair rollers are currently having a major moment. Mini tutorials and hauls on TikTok have amassed more than 1.3 billion views. Celebrities such as Beyonce, Gisele Bündchen, and Cindy Crawford have all used them to achieve big voluminous hair. Millennials and Gen-Z it girls, like Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Victoria's Secret model Angel Romee Strijd, have also relied on hair rollers to create bombshell waves. As our beauty editor, I couldn't be happier that this '90s staple is back in a big way. Keep scrolling for my fast and easy guide to all things hair rollers with tips and tricks from one of my most trusted hairstylists — and prepare for envy-inducing, red carpet-worthy tresses with these top-rated picks.

The Best Hair Rollers

Types of Hair Rollers

According to hairstylist Shelly Aguirre of Maxine Salon in Chicago, there are two types of hair rollers that she uses and loves: Velcro and hot. "They are both great options, just depends on hair type and what look you’re trying to achieve," she notes.

Velcro rollers are ideal when she wants to achieve lots of volume. "Even a few at the top will add tons of volume and they are very user-friendly," Aguirre says.

are ideal when she wants to achieve lots of volume. "Even a few at the top will add tons of volume and they are very user-friendly," Aguirre says. Hot Rollers are great for creating lots of body and bounce and they give the hair more curl than Velcro rollers will. Consider them a solid alternative to a traditional curling iron, hair wand, and rotating curling irons. Aguirre notes the biggest downside of using hot rollers is they are typically heavier compared to lighter-weight Velcro rollers.

Hairstylist Tips

Avoid "fish tales" when using hot rollers: "With the heat of the rollers, be sure to get the ends wrapped around the roller in the same direction. Otherwise, you can make the ends kick out, which is what the term fish tale means," says Aguirre.

"With the heat of the rollers, be sure to get the ends wrapped around the roller in the same direction. Otherwise, you can make the ends kick out, which is what the term fish tale means," says Aguirre. Use a round brush first: " When you dry your hair with a round brush as soon as the hair is dry and it’s still warm from the dryer, replace the brush with the roller," advises Aguirre. Start about mid-shaft, comb the hair with the roller, and roll it down to the base.

When you dry your hair with a as soon as the hair is dry and it’s still warm from the dryer, replace the brush with the roller," advises Aguirre. Start about mid-shaft, comb the hair with the roller, and roll it down to the base. For thick hair: Work with thinner sections to ensure lasting volume.

Work with thinner sections to ensure lasting volume. For fine hair : On the flip side, Aguirre says you can take a larger section since the density is a bit less. "Make sure to think about what you want the roller to achieve. We are working against gravity so bring the section straight up when you’re at the top. At the sides and the back, same approach but come out not up," she says.

On the flip side, Aguirre says you can take a larger section since the density is a bit less. "Make sure to think about what you want the roller to achieve. We are working against gravity so bring the section straight up when you’re at the top. At the sides and the back, same approach but come out not up," she says. Ask your hairstylist for an IRL tutorial: After purchasing one of these highly-rated hair rollers, Aguirre advises you to bring them to the salon for a quick lesson if you're not 100% confident about using them at home.



How We Chose

This trusty list features a mix of hot and Velcro rollers to accommodate your styling needs. For example, Aguirre has used our best overall Velcro roller pick on her salon clients, who have various hair types, lengths, and textures. I've been using my go-to hot roller set for a few years.



Others on this list were carefully selected by me and passed through my vetting process, which included researching hot and Velcro hair rollers that are aligned with Aguirre's expert guidance. I considered the materials each roller is made from, how many come with each set, and the size of each roller. I also prioritized rollers that include bonuses, such as a travel case and clips to help hold them in place. Lastly, I read through hundreds of online reviews to figure out what hair types and lengths they're beneficial for so you pick the right set of rollers on the first try.