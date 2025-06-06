Woke kids have 'ruined Mother's Day' by spending nothing on their mums (2025)

Research showed 32% of Brits only budgeted under £10 for Mother’s Day this year due to the cost of living crisis – but some didn't do anything at all for their humble mum

Aaron Tinney

14:19, 09 Apr 2025Updated 14:20, 09 Apr 2025

Woke kids have 'ruined Mother's Day' by spending nothing on their mums (1)

Mother’s Day has been ruined by the cost of living crisis and woke kids. New research shows a massive 15% of Brit adults – the equivalent of nearly 18 million folk – spent nothing on their mums at the weekend.

The study by luxury gift provider Regency Hampers also showed health-freak woke kids “gifted” their mothers with fruit and nuts instead of traditional chocolate and champagne.

A spokesperson for Regency said it had turned to offering hampers to suit all budgets and tastes in the run-up to this year’s Mother’s Day so mums would still be able to enjoy themselves in the face of the doom and gloom.

They added: “Mother’s Day is about showing love and appreciation, not breaking the bank. We noticed a massive downturn in orders this year and our research showed millions of Britons say they were too broke to splash out on Mother’s Day this year.

“We created hampers to suit every budget, but times are clearly challenging.”


Woke kids have 'ruined Mother's Day' by spending nothing on their mums (2)

The Regency research also showed 32% of Brits only budgeted under £10 for Mother’s Day this year due to the cost of living crisis.

But 28% said they spent between £10 and £30, while 20% splashed between £30 and £50.


Bigger budgets for the day are increasingly rare, with Regency’s research showing only 9% of Brits spent more than £50 on our mums this year, with only 4% splashing out more than £100.

A total of 68% of respondents admitted they planned ahead of time to spend less on Mother’s Day compared to previous years.

Of those, 42% cited the rising cost of living as the main reason for their reduced spending.


When it comes to Gen Z’s Mother’s Day gift choices, their searches for “healthy Mother’s Day gifts” have increased by 40% in the past year, reflecting a significant shift in consumer preferences.

Woke kids have 'ruined Mother's Day' by spending nothing on their mums (3)

Regency said they had seen “growing demand for organic, plant-based, and refined sugar-free options” in Mother’s Day gift packages. Many of them are gluten, dairy and alcohol free, with youngsters ordering hampers of fruit and nuts for their mums this year.


Instead of expensive jewellery, spa days, or Michelin-starred meals, more people are turning to budget-friendly ways to show their appreciation.

More than half the respondents said they planned to buy their mums a simple card on Sunday, while 37% are opting for flowers – down from 45% last year. Meanwhile, one in five (21%) admitted they skipped traditional gifts altogether, choosing to spend “quality time together” instead.

When it came to Mother’s Day meals, restaurant bookings also took a hit. Only 19% of those surveyed said they took their mums out for a meal – a sharp drop from 27% last year.

Instead, 35% planned a home-cooked meal, reflecting a “growing trend of cost-conscious celebrations”, according to Regency. A total of 57% of respondents said they felt bad about reducing their Mother’s Day budget, while 41% worried their mum will notice the cutbacks.

But despite financial concerns, a heartening 72% said they believed their mum would be understanding about the situation and appreciate any gesture, “no matter how small”.

