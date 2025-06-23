Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating (2025)

Latest news about PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
 09:51:18 2025-04-24 am EDT
157.39 USD -0.01% +1.45% -18.29%
08:28am Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services to $200 From $230 MT
Apr. 22 Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating MT

April 22, 2025 at 09:24 am EDT

Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating

Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating (3)

Latest news about PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services to $200 From $230 08:28am MT
Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating Apr. 22 MT
Argus Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $183 From $220, Maintains Buy Rating Apr. 17 MT
PNC Financial Well-Positioned to Weather Economic Headwinds, RBC Says Apr. 16 MT
Truist Securities Cuts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $189 From $208, Maintains Hold Rating Apr. 16 MT
Apr. 16 MT
Piper Sandler Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $171 From $195, Maintains Neutral Rating Apr. 16 MT
Evercore ISI Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $180 From $205, Maintains Outperform Rating Apr. 16 MT
Wolfe Research Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $185 From $191, Maintains Outperform Rating Apr. 16 MT
Baird Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $205 From $215, Maintains Outperform Rating Apr. 16 MT
Goldman Sachs Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $172 From $180, Maintains Neutral Rating Apr. 16 MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts PNC Financial Services PT to $178 From $179, Maintains Underweight Rating Apr. 16 MT
Barclays Adjusts PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $235 From $257, Maintains Overweight Rating Apr. 16 MT
RBC Cuts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $195 From $205, Keeps Outperform Rating Apr. 16 MT
DA Davidson Cuts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $197 From $216, Keeps Buy/Add Rating Apr. 16 MT
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon Apr. 15 MT
Evercore ISI Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $180 From $205 Apr. 15 MT
Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services to $171 From $195, Keeps Neutral Rating Apr. 15 MT
Apr. 15 MT
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., Q1 2025 Earnings Call, Apr 15, 2025 Apr. 15
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday Apr. 15 MT
Signs of Normalcy Return, But Will It Last? Apr. 15
Stocks Rise Pre-Bell on Potential Auto Tariff Reprieve; Boeing Down as China Reportedly Halts Deliveries Apr. 15 MT
PNC's 1Q Profit Rises on Higher Fee Revenue, Interest Income Apr. 15 DJ
Chart PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Company Profile

Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating (6)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the leading American financial service groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows:- retail banking (54.7%): sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (residential mortgage, leasing, factoring, insurance, etc.);- corporate, investment and market banking (39.2%);- asset management (6.1%).At the end of 2023, the bank had USD 421.4 billion in current deposits and USD 316.7 billion in current loans.

Employees

54,435

Sector

Banks

Calendar

Jul. 16 - Q2 2025 Earnings Release

More about the company

Income Statement and Estimates

Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating (7)

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell

Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating (8)

Buy

Mean consensus

OUTPERFORM

Number of Analysts

22

Last Close Price

157.41USD

Average target price

192.95USD

Spread / Average Target

+22.58%

Consensus

Profit revisions

Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating (9)

Estimate revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating (10)

Company calendar

