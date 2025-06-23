Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating (2025)

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX Other stock markets Real-time Estimate 09:51:38 2025-04-24 am EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 157.39 USD -0.01% +1.45% -18.29% 08:28am Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services to $200 From $230 MT Apr. 22 Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating MT Summary Quotes Charts Technical Analysis Static Chart Total Return chart News Chart Sector Chart Comparison Chart Relative Strength Chart News All News Analyst Reco. April 22, 2025 at 09:23 am EDT April 22, 2025 at 09:24 am EDT

This article is reserved for members

Unlock the article:

REGISTER NOW!

100% Free Registration

Already a customer? Log In

© MT Newswires - 2025 Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services to $200 From $230 08:28am MT
Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $216 From $185, Maintains Outperform Rating Apr. 22 MT
Argus Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $183 From $220, Maintains Buy Rating Apr. 17 MT
PNC Financial Well-Positioned to Weather Economic Headwinds, RBC Says Apr. 16 MT
Truist Securities Cuts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $189 From $208, Maintains Hold Rating Apr. 16 MT
Piper Sandler Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $171 From $195, Maintains Neutral Rating Apr. 16 MT
Evercore ISI Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $180 From $205, Maintains Outperform Rating Apr. 16 MT
Wolfe Research Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $185 From $191, Maintains Outperform Rating Apr. 16 MT
Baird Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $205 From $215, Maintains Outperform Rating Apr. 16 MT
Goldman Sachs Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $172 From $180, Maintains Neutral Rating Apr. 16 MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts PNC Financial Services PT to $178 From $179, Maintains Underweight Rating Apr. 16 MT
Barclays Adjusts PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $235 From $257, Maintains Overweight Rating Apr. 16 MT
RBC Cuts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $195 From $205, Keeps Outperform Rating Apr. 16 MT
DA Davidson Cuts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $197 From $216, Keeps Buy/Add Rating Apr. 16 MT
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Late Afternoon Apr. 15 MT
Evercore ISI Adjusts PNC Financial Services Price Target to $180 From $205 Apr. 15 MT
Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services to $171 From $195, Keeps Neutral Rating Apr. 15 MT
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., Q1 2025 Earnings Call, Apr 15, 2025 Apr. 15
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday Apr. 15 MT
Signs of Normalcy Return, But Will It Last? Apr. 15
Stocks Rise Pre-Bell on Potential Auto Tariff Reprieve; Boeing Down as China Reportedly Halts Deliveries Apr. 15 MT
PNC's 1Q Profit Rises on Higher Fee Revenue, Interest Income Apr. 15 DJ
Tranche Update on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 27, 2019. Apr. 15 CI PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the leading American financial service groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows:- retail banking (54.7%): sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (residential mortgage, leasing, factoring, insurance, etc.);- corporate, investment and market banking (39.2%);- asset management (6.1%).At the end of 2023, the bank had USD 421.4 billion in current deposits and USD 316.7 billion in current loans.

Employees 54,435
Sector Banks Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 157.41USD
Average target price 192.95USD
Spread / Average Target +22.58% 