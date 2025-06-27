Woman 'stops someone sitting next to her' on tube – but not with her bag (2025)

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.
A woman has sparked a huge debate online after she allegedly refused to let passengers sit down on a packed London Underground train. It's left people stunned.
ByKatie-Ann Gupwell, Senior Social News Reporter
People were left stunned (stock image) (Image: Getty)
Navigating through the bustling streets of London can be an exhausting endeavour, with the city's hectic pace often leaving commuters longing for a moment of respite on public transport.
The quest for a seat on the London Underground turned controversial when a woman reportedly "refused" to let fellow passengers sit next to her. A Reddit user shared their astonishment at the woman's choice to reserve the coveted spot for her dog instead of weary travellers.
Dog enthusiasts might sympathise with her decision; however, it sparked outrage among many. The Reddit post detailed the incident: "In a packed tube, a woman prioritised her dog to get a seat instead of people who were standing. The tube can be frustrating as it is, where people really push past you to get a seat without any consideration."
The original poster expressed disbelief, noting that several people were left standing while the woman's pet enjoyed the comfort of a seat during the busy morning commute. The act was described as a glaring example of the "lack of empathy" sometimes found in the metropolis.
The online community has been full of reactions, revealing a split in public opinion. Comments ranged widely, with one individual suggesting a straightforward solution: "I would just ask her to move the dog if I needed the seat. In an ideal world she would've seated her dog on her lap, or in-between her feet, but here we are."
Four 'concerning' reasons your dog may be licking its paws a lot
One person expressed their disapproval, saying: "I love dogs, but she should hold it in her lap. Christ, the entitlement. Look at the dog. Even he's embarrassed."
Another dog owner chimed in with: "I'm a dog owner, I love dogs, but this is ignorant. People are going to work and they'll get dog hair on their clothes. Not everyone loves dogs or appreciates hair on clothes."
However, another individual offered a contrasting perspective: "The very few times I've travelled with my dog on public transport, he's either been neatly on my lap or on the floor. Unless the carriage was utterly deserted, he's not getting a seat.
"I echo another poster who manages to love their dog while simultaneously understanding that not everybody else will."
Yet, some didn't see the issue as particularly grave, with one person commenting: "I'd give up my seat for a dog." Another observer pointed out the train's occupancy level, remarking: "I'm sorry, but this is not busy."
Blue Cross has stated that dogs can travel for free on the London Underground and London Overground as long as they are on a lead or in a crate/carrier. Nevertheless, if your dog is causing trouble, station staff have the authority to prevent you from boarding.
Dogs that aren't assistance animals are prohibited from using escalators due to the risk of injury from their fur, nails or skin getting trapped in the moving steps.
