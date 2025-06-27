Woman 'stops someone sitting next to her' on tube – but not with her bag (2025)

Navigating through the bustling streets of London can be an exhausting endeavour, with the city's hectic pace often leaving commuters longing for a moment of respite on public transport.

The quest for a seat on the London Underground turned controversial when a woman reportedly "refused" to let fellow passengers sit next to her. A Reddit user shared their astonishment at the woman's choice to reserve the coveted spot for her dog instead of weary travellers.

Dog enthusiasts might sympathise with her decision; however, it sparked outrage among many. The Reddit post detailed the incident: "In a packed tube, a woman prioritised her dog to get a seat instead of people who were standing. The tube can be frustrating as it is, where people really push past you to get a seat without any consideration."

The original poster expressed disbelief, noting that several people were left standing while the woman's pet enjoyed the comfort of a seat during the busy morning commute. The act was described as a glaring example of the "lack of empathy" sometimes found in the metropolis.

The online community has been full of reactions, revealing a split in public opinion. Comments ranged widely, with one individual suggesting a straightforward solution: "I would just ask her to move the dog if I needed the seat. In an ideal world she would've seated her dog on her lap, or in-between her feet, but here we are."